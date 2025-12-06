Jump to:

Science news this week: A human population isolated for 100,000 years, the biggest spinning structure in the universe, and a pit full of skulls

News
Dec. 5, 2025: Our weekly roundup of the latest science in the news, as well as a few fascinating articles to keep you entertained over the weekend.

Left image shows remains of an ancient jawbone, right image shows a graphic illustration of numerous galaxies together
This week's science news included the largest spinning structure in the known universe and a population genetically isolated for millennia. (Image credit: Mattias Jakobsson (left)/ Lyla Jung (right))
This week’s biggest science news took us to a region 140 million-light-years away, where scientists have discovered the largest spinning object in the known universe. The enormous rotating filament is wider than the Milky Way and is linked to a daisy-chain of 14 galaxies, which is how astronomers found it. The filament is whirling at around 68 miles per second (110 kilometers per second).

Closer to home, researchers looked to southern Africa, where a human population was genetically isolated for 100,000 years.

Our favorite interstellar visitor is erupting

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is erupting in 'ice volcanoes', new images suggest

An image of comet 3I/ATLAS that appears to show spiraling jets shooting off its surface.

Comet 3I/ATLAS appears to have spiral jets shooting off its surface, which may be a sign of "ice volcanoes." (Image credit: Josep M. Trigo-Rodríguez/B06 Montseny Observatory)

The world has been fascinated by interstellar visitor comet 3I/ATLAS since it zoomed into our consciousness in July. Since then, we've learned tons about the cosmic interloper, which is not an alien spacecraft.

Now researchers have trained their sights on the speedy space rock using the Joan Oró Telescope at the Montsec Observatory in northeastern Spain, and paired its observations with those made by other observatories in the region. The team noticed that the comet heated up and brightened rapidly as it approached the sun, which is a clue that ice is sublimating from its surface. That would make 3I/ATLAS similar to other objects in our solar system, such as the dwarf planets that orbit beyond Neptune.

James Webb telescope spots strange 'super-puff' planet frantically chasing its own atmosphere through space

An extra solar system planet once orbited next to Earth — and it may be the reason we have a moon

Russia accidentally destroys its only working launch pad as astronauts lift off to ISS

Do your dreams change as you age?

a top view of a woman sleeping in bed

How do our dreams change as we age? (Image credit: FreshSplash via Getty Images)

Dreaming is a nearly universal human experience. But there can be huge variations in how vivid, realistic or memorable different people's dreams are. But what about the dreams of the same person — do they change as a person ages?

Making water out of thin air

MIT invention uses ultrasound to shake drinking water out of the air, even in dry regions

Two prototypes of the ultrasonic system used to &amp;ldquo;shake&amp;rdquo; water out of an atmospheric water harvester.

This week, MIT engineers described a way to extract water from air. (Image credit: Ikra Iftekhar (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0))

Researchers at MIT have found a way to suck the water out of the air and turn it into drinking water — and the process takes just minutes. Past evaporation water harvesting systems cool moist air or use spongy materials to absorb water vapor and condense it into droplets. Past versions typically rely on sunlight to power the evaporation, which can take hours or days and doesn't work in dry regions.

The new method uses sound waves to shake the liquid from the sponges and is 45 times more efficient than relying on evaporation alone, the researchers say. One challenge of the new device, however, is that it needs a power source, but the researchers think they can get around this problem by pairing their device with a solar cell.

When an AI algorithm is labeled 'female,' people are more likely to exploit it

New 'physics shortcut' lets laptops tackle quantum problems once reserved for supercomputers and AI

Also in science news this week

Law of 'maximal randomness' explains how broken objects shatter in the most annoying way possible

Injecting anesthetic into a 'lazy eye' may correct it, early study suggests

Anacondas became massive 12 million years ago — and it worked so well, they haven't changed size since

Volcanic eruption triggered 'butterfly effect' that led to the Black Death, researchers find

Beyond the headlines

Could hunks of ancient rock lurking in Earth's crust hide massive, carbon-free helium reservoirs?

A photo of three men crouched around a hole in the ground emitting helium gas

New discoveries of carbon-free helium reservoirs are revolutionizing the industry. (Image credit: Pulsar Helium)

Helium is used in MRI machines, superconductors and quantum computers — and there's a massive shortage looming. Historically, helium was only found in tiny quantities alongside natural gas, which made extracting usable helium a huge source of carbon emissions.

But as Live Science staff writer Sascha Pare discovered, a handful of enormous, highly concentrated, carbon-free helium reservoirs have changed the geological picture.

Can that help us find other massive helium caches — and solve the helium shortage?

Something for the weekend

If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the best interviews, opinion pieces and science histories published this week.

'Intelligence comes at a price, and for many species, the benefits just aren't worth it': A neuroscientist's take on how human intellect evolved [Book extract]

Your AI-generated image of a cat riding a banana exists because of children clawing through the dirt for toxic elements. Is it really worth it? [Opinion]

Science history: Computer scientist lays out 'Moore's law,' guiding chip design for a half century — Dec. 2, 1964 [Science history]

Science in motion

18,000 dinosaur tracks discovered along ancient Bolivian coastline — and they set a new record

View of a palaeontology study site in Bolivia with thousands of dinosaur tracks.

With the discovery, Carreras Pampa in Bolivia has become one of the premier dinosaur track sites in the world. (Image credit: Raúl Esperante)

While excavating in Bolivia's Carreras Pampa tracksite, scientists found more than 18,000 fossilized dinosaur footprints and swim marks. The vast trail of ancient footprints spans an area of 80,570 square feet (7,485 square meters), and the sheer size of the area is visible in a video the researchers took of the site.

