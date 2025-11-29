A good wildlife camera needs to keep up with moving subjects. While there are many ingredients that make up the best wildlife cameras, the two main things beginners should focus on are burst rate and autofocus. A good burst rate gives you more chance of nailing the timing of your shot — for example, when a bird comes in to land — and accurate autofocus ensures your subject is pin-sharp.

We’ve chosen these models as good entry-level wildlife cameras, while also keeping in mind that most beginners don’t want to spend thousands on the very best models right off the bat. It's definitely possible to find a good starter camera on a budget, and there are also some great wildlife lenses under $1,000 to pair with them.



Our top models are also reduced for Black Friday, the Canon EOS R7 is just $1,349, and the Sony A6700 is $1,498.

If, however, you do have a healthy budget and are in the mood to splurge, the best cameras for wildlife photography make no sacrifices on speed, resolution or efficiency out in the field.

These cameras will serve you well while you're learning the basics of wildlife photography, and as long as you avoid the common mistakes beginners often make, you'll get some fantastic shots and progress your skills.

The best beginner cameras for wildlife photography we recommend in 2025

Why you can trust Live Science Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best ones for you. Find out more about how we test.

Best Canon

Image 1 of 3 The Canon EOS R7 is sleek and compact for longer sessions. (Image credit: James Artaius) The rear dial is in an odd location, making the handling less intuitive. (Image credit: James Artaius) The grip is deep to balance longer lenses more effectively. (Image credit: James Artaius)

Design: With its sleek, lightweight body, the Canon EOS R7 is a breeze when paired with larger lenses, and its weather sealing protects it against the elements. The rear control dial is located to the right of the EVF, making it slightly less accessible than if it were positioned lower on the body. Not a dealbreaker if you shoot in auto or one of the priority modes, but it could become annoying for manual shooting.

Performance: We were incredibly impressed with the autofocus during our Canon EOS R7 review, noting that it was able to recognise the head, face and eyes of any animal we pointed it at. It rattles off shots at a very impressive 30 FPS, but you are somewhat limited by the buffer depth of only 46 RAWs or 184 JPEGs. We definitely appreciated the 32.5 MP resolution over its 24 MP rivals.

Functionality: In body image stabilization keeps things steady with up to five steps of stabilization, which can be boosted to eight steps when paired with an image-stabilized lens. The APS-C lens lineup from Canon is very limited, but we'd recommend investing in a full-frame telephoto lens to take advantage of the 1.6x crop the camera affords you. This way, a 100-400mm lens becomes an effective 160-640mm lens.

Read our full Canon EOS R7 review