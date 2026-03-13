Sørvágsvatn: The lake that 'floats' above the ocean thanks to a unique optical illusion

Sørvágsvatn, also called Leitisvatn, is the largest lake in the Faroe Islands. Viewed from a certain angle, one side appears to hover above the Atlantic Ocean.

View of the largest lake in the Faroe Islands where it appears to hang over the Atlantic Ocean.
Viewed from a certain angle, one side of Sørvágsvatn (Leitisvatn) looks like it's floating above the ocean. (Image credit: Anton Petrus via Getty Images)
QUICK FACTS

Name: Sørvágsvatn or Leitisvatn

Location: Vágar, Faroe Islands

Coordinates: 62.0496, -7.2362

Why it's incredible: The lake looks like it's hanging over the ocean.

Sørvágsvatn, also called Leitisvatn, is a 1.3-square-mile (3.4 square kilometers) lake in the Faroe Islands that appears to float above the sea.

Aerial view of lake S&amp;oslash;rv&amp;aacute;gsvatn in the Faroe Islands and of its outlet into the ocean.

Sørvágsvatn (Leitisvatn) empties into the Atlantic Ocean through a waterfall called Bøsdalafossur. (Image credit: makasana via Getty Images)

Locals disagree about the name of the lake, hence why there are two. The inhabitants of Sørvágur, a village to the west of the lake on the island of Vágar, prefer the name Sørvágsvatn, which means "the lake by Sørvágur." People living in Miðvágur and Sandavágur to the east of the lake on Vágar call it Leitisvatn, or "the lake by Leiti," in reference to a territory in the east of the Faroe Islands.

The village of Miðvágur is closer to the lake than Sørvágur is, but the latter is thought to have been settled earlier during the ninth century, complicating the picture. Another argument in favor of calling the lake Sørvágsvatn is that the Faroe Islands' first settlers divided Vágar into three equal regions — and the lake is situated in the same region as Sørvágur.

But to avoid this debate, locals mostly refer to the lake as Vatnið, meaning simply "the lake."

The lake is surrounded by cliffs, which creates the impression that it is higher above the waves than it actually is. This is especially the case on either side of the lake's primary outlet, a 100-feet-high (30 m) waterfall called Bøsdalafossur, meaning "the waterfall at Bøsdal," referring to the area near the settlement of Bøur.

