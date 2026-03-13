One of the best air purifiers is a worthwhile investment during hay fever season. They work by filtering the indoor air in your home, removing nasty particulates such as pollen. However, to ensure they can work effectively, there are certain things you need to do.

We spoke to Melanie Carver, chief mission officer of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), who offered some advice on the mistakes to avoid when using an air purifier to reduce hay fever symptoms.

Placing the air purifier next to an open window

While fresh air may be nice, leaving your air purifier next to an open window can make it less effective. (Image credit: Getty)

For those with hay fever, an air purifier can make a big difference by reducing the amount of allergens in the home, including pollen. However, it's important to ensure they are used correctly so they are most effective.

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During hay fever season, sufferers are advised to keep their windows closed, to reduce the amount of pollen that can get into the home. While you don't have to follow this advice, and may prefer to let some fresh air into your home, having an air purifier on while it's near an open window can mean that it can't do its job as effectively.

Melanie Carver, chief mission officer of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), explains: "When pollen counts are high, AAFA recommends keeping your windows closed. Placing an air purifier next to an open window will cause the device to filter outdoor air, meaning it will be less effective at cleaning the indoor air. Air purifiers have capacity limits and should only be used to filter air from appropriate-sized rooms."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not changing filters

While air purifiers can do a great job of removing allergens from the home, it is important that essential maintenance is carried out on them regularly to make sure they are performing at their best. Part of this maintenance is changing the filters.

Each brand and model of air purifier will have its own recommendations on when to change the filter, and it's important that these are followed. An ineffective filter can mean the air purifier isn't catching as many of the allergens in your home as you think, and for hay fever sufferers, this can lead to more sneezing, itchy eyes and coughing than if the filter was effective.

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"AAFA recommends changing the filter on your air purifier/air cleaner according to the manufacturer’s recommendations — usually once every 2 to 3 months," said Melanie Carver. "A dirty air filter is less effective and may result in allergens being sent back into the air."

Molekule Air Mini+: $359.99 at Amazon While we haven't reviewed this model, we did review its larger sibling, the Molekule Air Pro, and gave it four stars out of five. Both feature the patented pollutant-destroying PECO technology, which turns pollen into water vapor and harmless gases. Thanks to this, it's FDA-cleared for medical use.