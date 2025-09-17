Genetics: How do we inherit traits from our ancestors?

All living things have DNA, and all DNA molecules contain sequences of nucleotides — A, C, G and T — that code for proteins. Differences between species come from the order and length of those DNA sequences. Scientists study these differences by comparing the percentage of DNA sequences that species have in common.

From one human to the next, our genomes are about 99.9% alike. As a result of evolution , the arrangement of genetic instructions in our DNA is also very similar to that of other animals.

Earth's first life is thought to have appeared at least 3.77 billion years ago . Over billions of years, increasingly complex forms of life evolved and passed down their DNA. Animal species that are closely related to each other — and thereby closer to the same shared ancestor — carry similar genetic instructions. Even if they look very different, outwardly, the genomes of closely related species are more similar than those of distantly related species.

For example, manatees , also known as sea cows, have bodies that are streamlined for living in water. But even though manatees may look somewhat like seals and walruses, they are actually more closely related to elephants . And the closest land-animal relatives of seals and walruses are bears !

Except for modern humans ( Homo sapiens ), all species on the human family tree are long extinct. Our closest living relatives are primates — namely, chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) and bonobos (Pan paniscus). Until recently, scientists had proposed that chimps and humans shared 98.8% of their DNA. However, researchers recently suggested that this percentage omits key parts of the two genomes that are harder to compare. After considering these other bits of the human and chimp genomes, their overall similarity may be closer to 90% .

Animals that aren't primates still have many genes in common with humans. Mice and humans are both mammals and vertebrates (animals with backbones). On average, the protein-coding parts of the mouse and human genomes are about 85% similar . By comparison, we share just 70% of our genome with zebrafish, another animal commonly studied in the lab.