The self-gifter's Christmas: Treat yourself to gear you'll actually want this Christmas
Don't let anyone else choose your next telescope, camera or binoculars — these are important pieces of equipment that you should buy for yourself
Here at Live Science, we have created a guide to 22 gifts for nature lovers to give you some ideas of what to buy other people, but what about you?
Items like cameras, binoculars, and telescopes aren't impulse buys, and certainly not stocking fillers. They are also very personal purchases, and often expensive. Trusting someone else to make the right choice on your behalf is a gamble, and frankly, we wouldn't always recommend it.
If you're a skywatcher, you'll have a preference for what you like to look at; some telescopes will be more suitable for deep space explorations, and others will be best for planets. Similarly, photographers will know the subject matter they want to capture, which will dictate what the camera needs to be good at. Handling ISO well, a reliable autofocus? Mirrorless or DSLR? 12MP versus 61MP?
Nature spotters and birders will know what magnification and objective lens size they need for their binoculars, whether they need a waterproof or nitrogen-purged model, and whether they prefer coated or multi-coated lenses or Bk7 or BaK-4 glass. The list goes on.
There's a good chance someone buying a pair as a gift won't consider what you would if you were buying for yourself. But skywatching and camera equipment are often expensive, and deserve careful consideration. This is why self-gifting makes sense. Besides, we all like to splurge on a "me-to-me" every now and then!
That is why we created this self-gifting guide, which lists the binoculars, telescopes and cameras that we are more than happy to recommend this season. Each item below links to an in-depth review conducted by our staff writers or experienced freelance contributors.
We do, of course, have individual guides to the best cameras, best binoculars, and best telescopes, but this guide has been curated based on what our editors would buy for themselves — and have, in some cases — in each of the categories below.
Binoculars
This first section is for skywatchers who don't want a telescope, as well as wildlife watchers and birders. Other people might think they know what you want, but it really pays to do the research for yourself. Binoculars aren't just about how powerful they are.
Binoculars vary depending on their purpose. Stargazing, birding, wildlife spotting and sports viewing will all require different objective lens sizes, have more suitable fields of view, and require different quality glass and coatings. For example, a pair that is ideal for astronomy might be too heavy and impractical for long walks, while compact travel binoculars might fall short under dark skies.
Comfort is also a crucial consideration. Weight, balance, eyecup design, interpupillary distance (will you use them whilst wearing spectacles?) and grip all affect how long you can comfortably use a pair of binoculars for. These are things only you can judge.
Comfort aside, optical preferences are personal, too. Some people might prioritize brightness, whereas others prefer edge-to-edge sharpness or excellent colour accuracy.
Binoculars are typically a long-term investment. A well-chosen pair can last decades. It’s worth making sure they suit your needs now and into the future. Here is a list of binoculars that we believe strike the perfect balance between performance, versatility, and ease of use. Each one is a standout choice in its category.
Save $140 on a pair of some of the best binoculars for stargazing. They have huge 100mm objectives and 25x magnification. Get wonderful views of the moon, star clusters and even faint deep-sky objects like nebulas. Read our full Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 review ★★★★
These Regal ED 8x42 binoculars are ideal for bird-watching beginners who want to observe wildlife without breaking the bank. They have surprisingly good optics for the price, delivering sharp views from the center to the very edges of the image circle. We rated the Celestron Nature DX ED 10x42 variant 4 out of 5 stars in our review. ★★★★
Usually, image-stabilized binoculars are unfavourably heavy, but these buck the trend, weighing just 13.9 ounces (395 grams). Our friends at Space.com gave them five out of five stars in their hands-on review. They are about $50 cheaper at Newegg than Amazon's $696.95. ★★★★★
These are the best binoculars for bird-watchers with (very) deep pockets. They have unrivaled optics and excellent build quality. In our review, we noted they may be the only binoculars we've tested with no discernible chromatic aberration. Read our hands-on Leica Noctivid 10x42 review. ★★★★★
Telescopes
Next up, we have telescopes — and as previously touched on, which is the right telescope for you depends on exactly what you want to observe.
Do you want to see local planets and the moon, or deep-sky objects? Do you want to use it for astrophotography? Do you need to move it from A to B often? Do you have space to store it in your house, assembled or not? There are lots of things to consider. Things which others might not think of.
Telescopes also have different experience requirements. Some are usable right out of the box, whereas others are reserved for advanced users. A well-meaning gift can be too complex, causing the recipient frustration, or too basic, making it difficult for a budding astronomer to advance. Only you know your experience and/or patience level.
When so much money is being spent on telescopes, whether it is your own or not, there should be no compromises. You want something that will provide enjoyment on every clear night you can be outside. Here are some of our recommendations.
Use your smartphone to enjoy a tour of the night sky. Easily locate and see real-time stars and planets as well as the brighter nebulas, galaxies, star clusters and double stars.
A beginner's telescope offering superb views of the moon and planets. It is a great choice for newcomers to skywatching. It is often discounted during major sales events, so you might be able to pick one up for less during the Boxing Day or New Year Sales. Read our hands-on Celestron Inspire 100AZ Refractor Telescope Review ★★★★
Observe objects near and far thanks to its large 8-inch aperture, and tour the cosmos easily using the automated GoTo mount. It's great for seasoned astronomers but also makes navigating the skies easy for newcomers. Read our Celestron NexStar 8SE review ★★★★ ½
Explore the universe with Unistellar's eVscope 2, which enables you to photograph and observe thousands of celestial objects through your phone screen. Read our hands-on Unistellar eVscope 2 review ★★★★ ½
Cameras
A camera is another (and probably the most important) purchase in this guide that is best made by you, rather than guessed at by someone else. You want something that matches your skill level and ambition. Plus, photography is intensely personal, and it is difficult to buy a camera for someone else.
Each style of camera, and even each manufacturer, will have its own particular strengths. Ergonomics also matter. Button layouts and menu styles are a matter of personal preference. Specs like autofocus systems, number of megapixels and ISO handling will depend on the style of shooting. Even questions like how your computer handles image files are things only you will know the answer to (and the frustration of your computer not being able to cope!). If you're already a photographer with an ecosystem of lenses and accessories, you don't want to have to change that because someone thought they were doing the right thing by getting you an "upgrade".
Finally, it goes without saying that cameras are expensive. Buying your own camera gives you the exact tool to suit your vision as a photographer. Here are some of our recommendations for self-gifting.
Most users will be able to get to grips with this camera easily. It is a perfect blend of excellent functionality and a gorgeous retro design. We really like the old-school manual controls to adjust the shutter speed and ISO settings. Read Space.com's hands-on Nikon Z fc review ★★★★ ½
This is one of the best cameras for astrophotography. It handles a high ISO exceptionally well and has reliable autofocus. It is also hugely customizable, so you can set it up exactly how you like. Read our full Sony A7 IV review ★★★★ ½
This is a great camera for users who need a balance of speed, resolution and reliability. It is very expensive, so it's probably reserved for professional users, though if you're a committed beginner, this will see you right for many years to come. Read our full Canon EOS R5 II review ★★★★ ½