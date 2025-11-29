Astrotourism, dark-sky and Northern Lights travel essentials

If you’ve ever traveled to the world’s remote regions in search of a dark sky or raging aurora, you’ll know the feeling of being unprepared. Be it a new astrophotography camera that you don’t know your way around, a tripod that’s not tall enough or a pair of binoculars that just doesn’t give you the wow factor from the night sky you’d hoped for, what you take with you on an astrotourism trip matters.

Astrotourism has three rules — be prepared, stay warm and stay charged. That way, you know what to expect, you’ll stay patient and alert, and your cameras and apps will all work better. Above all, it’s wise to learn how to use new gear before you arrive at your destination. Testing tripods, smart telescopes, apps and eSIMs out at home first turns potential cold-night chaos into muscle memory.

You don’t need a van full of kit: A small, carefully chosen setup can capture wildlife by day, the Milky Way by night and the Northern Lights whenever they decide to show. Here’s the gear that earns its place on dark sky and aurora trips.

For stargazing and wildlife observation Save $50 Celestron Nature DX ED 10x50: was $269.95 now $219.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you want one optic that works for both daytime wildlife and casual night-sky trips, this budget-friendly 10x50 is a solid place to start. Phase-coated BaK-4 prisms and fully multi-coated ED lenses give surprisingly crisp, contrasty views for the money, while the waterproof, rubber-armored body shrugs off showers, sea spray and being dragged in and out of a rucksack on long hikes. At just over 21 ounces (600g), they’re light enough for kids and beginners, yet offer enough magnification to sweep star fields, frame the moon and scan for star clusters. They’re not the very best deep-sky binoculars, but they’re an excellent all-rounder for dark sky adventures.

Portable smart telescope Save $50 ZWO Seestar S30: was $399 now $349 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A few years ago, the idea of taking a smart telescope on a trip to dark skies would have seemed mad. Now they’re a no-brainer. The ZWO Seestar S30 is a smartphone-operated scope with a Sony IMX662 sensor inside that weighs just 3.5 pounds (1.6kg) and takes up no more space in a camera bag than a wide-angle lens. Its 30 mm (1.1-inch) f/5 apochromatic triplet and 150 mm focal length optics can capture spectacular HD images of faint galaxies, nebulas and globular clusters — as well as the sun, using its solar filter.

Switch orientation without disturbing your setup Save 18% ($18.09) 3 Legged Thing Zelda L-Bracket: was $99.99 now $81.90 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you swear by Nikon cameras for astro, get a Zelda. Ideal for the Nikon Z5, Z6/II or Z7/II, it’s an L-bracket that keeps your Z-series body perfectly still on a tripod, whether you’re framing a wide Milky Way landscape or flipping to portrait for aurora arcs. For deep-sky astrophotography, it lets you switch orientation without disturbing your tripod or polar alignment — vital for long exposures when using a star tracker. Shoot Sony, Canon or OM System instead? Look for 3 Legged Thing’s Arnie, Roxie, Riley, Ollie or Zooey models — the same idea, the same single piece of magnesium alloy. There's a bracket for every camera, so make sure you get the right one for your setup.

To keep you warm and dry FOCHIER F Insulated Sitting Pad: was $11.98 now $7.84 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you’ve ever had to kneel in snow, in a bog or on icy gravel to frame an aurora or astro shot, you’ll know why this little pad earns a place in any astro gear list. An insulated sit-pad that you can throw under your knees or backside is perfect for when you need to tweak a lightweight, low-hanging travel tripod or shoot from low angles. Inexpensive and featherweight, it packs almost flat in a side pocket.

Strong and portable Benro Benro Rhino Carbon Fiber Tripod: $269.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A tripod is at the center of everything when you’re photographing the night sky. The Benro Rhino Series Two is not the most compact travel option, but since being ultra-light can be fool’s gold in strong winds, its solidity is critical, as we mentioned in our full Benro Rhino review. Hitting the sweet spot between strength and portability, this tripod’s carbon fiber legs, helpfully tall working height and generous 40-pound (18 kg) payload make it ideal for full-frame cameras, long lenses or even big astronomy binoculars on a dark-sky trip. Its twist locks can bite a bit in the cold, but you’ll quickly warm to the Rhino.

Excellent for aurora timelapses GoPro MAX 360: $299 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Listen up, aurora chasers after jaw-dropping shots — it’s time to go 360! Want an all-sky aurora dome, a sweeping widescreen landscape or a “tiny planet” selfie under the stars? The GoPro Max 2 lets you capture the entire sky and foreground in one shot, then decide later what to do with it. Replaceable lens covers, rugged waterproof housing and excellent stabilisation mean you can use it all day as an action cam, then leave it running on a tripod for all-night 3K 60 FPS aurora time-lapses.

Avoid sky-high roaming charges Airalo eSIM: €8.50 at Airalo Read more Read less ▼ You’re shooting the Milky Way in the Namibian desert…you’re in the wilds of Alaska with the aurora hanging… or you’re in Spain searching for a spot in the path of totality so you can witness a total solar eclipse. Astrourism demands mobile data, so that you can use GPS, download maps, check cloud forecasts and space weather data, and post images afterwards. Global data app Airalo lets you download a local or regional eSIM before you fly, so you land with data already active and no need to hunt for a SIM kiosk. Pick a data bundle for your destination, scan a QR code and your phone is online for maps, messaging and uploading images — without sky-high roaming bills.

Rugged, versatile and excellent quality Peak Design Outdoor Backpack: was $329.95 now $230.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ For night-sky trips where you need to hike to a dark site, here’s a pack that can do almost everything. The 25L and 45L Outdoor Backpacks combine a tough, weatherproof shell with roll-top and full back-panel access, so you can grab a camera or extra layer without emptying the bag in the dark. We thought it was an excellent all-rounder for outdoor activities in our full Peak Design Outdoor Backpack review. Add a Peak Design camera cube and you’ve got padded space for a camera body, a couple of lenses and filters, plus deep side pockets for a tripod and water bottle.