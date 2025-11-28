Jump to:

Expert-approved Black Friday binocular deals to shop now

Our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on binoculars for stargazing, birdwatching and wildlife observation, curated by our experts.

binoculars on an orange background
(Image credit: Nikon, Celestron, Occer, Vortex Optics)
Binoculars are a fantastic way to get closer to nature, whether that's observing wildlife up close or gazing at the stars on a camping trip. Our experts have searched the web and found the best genuine deals on binoculars this Black Friday to help you save money and avoid being scammed by price gouging.

Binoculars range immensely in power and price, and you'll want to be sure you're buying the right pair. We're bringing you the cheapest deals on the best binoculars, the best binoculars for stargazing and the best binoculars for kids right here in one place, covering everything from beginners' binos to massive super-powerful stargazing gear.

Best binocular deals today

Best binocular deals

Celestron Regal ED 10x42
The one we'd buy
Save 28% ($105)
Celestron Regal ED 10x42: was $379.95 now $274.95 at Amazon
They came out on top in our group test, and they're fantastic optics for the money. You'll get sharp views from edge to edge and zero chromatic aberration. We think they're some of the best binoculars for birdwatching and we awarded them five stars in our Celestron Regal ED 10x42 review.

Celestron Trailseeker ED 8x42
Stunning optics
Save 26% ($104.98)
Celestron Trailseeker ED 8x42: was $399.95 now $294.97 at Amazon
With dielectric-coated prisms, they're better in low light than the Nature range, and we were impressed with them during a group test. They're a more lightweight option than the Regal ED for a similar price.

Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42
Perfect for beginner birders
Save 28% ($63.76)
Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42: was $229.95 now $166.19 at Amazon
The 8x magnification is the sweet spot for birdwatching, and the ED glass eliminates chromatic aberration, which is important for observing birds flying against a bright sky or sitting high up in trees. We loved the 10x42 variant in our full Celestron Nature DX ED 10x42 review.

Celestron Skymaster 15x70
Excellent value
Save $40.95
Celestron Skymaster 15x70: was $129.95 now $89 at Amazon
We were really impressed with these astronomy binoculars during our full Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 review. You'll be able to spot Jupiter's moons, the Andromeda galaxy and get a beautiful view of the Pleiades.

Celestron Skymaster 25x100
Huge stargazing binos
Save 27% ($139.96)
Celestron Skymaster 25x100: was $519.95 now $379.99 at Amazon
A whopping 25x magnification and 100mm objectives provide stunning views of the night sky, although, with such big magnification, you will need to mount them on a tripod. We think they're one of the best astronomy binoculars and gave them 4/5 stars in our full Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 review.

Canon 10x42L IS WP
Best image-stabilized binoculars
Save 20% ($319.05)
Canon 10x42L IS WP: was $1,559 now $1,239.95 at Newegg
If you want steadier views, we highly recommend investing in a pair of the best image-stabilized binoculars, like the Canon 10x42L IS WP. Our full Canon 10x42L IS WP review found that they have top-tier image quality combined with steady, shake-free views that are surprisingly useful for birdwatching and stargazing.

Celestron Nature DX 12x56
Great for long-distance
Save 27% ($77.46)
Celestron Nature DX 12x56: was $289.95 now $212.49 at Amazon
Their impressive 12x magnification and large 56mm objective lenses are an ideal combination for stargazing and for spotting wildlife after dusk. We rated them highly in our full Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review.

Celestron Skymaster 20x80
Excellent for stargazing
Save $44.96
Celestron Skymaster 20x80: was $209.95 now $164.99 at Amazon
Save $44 on our favorite pair of stargazing binoculars, with a powerful 20x magnification and massive 80mm objectives. These monstrous binoculars are incredible for observing the night sky, and we loved the Pro version during our full Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 review.

Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42
Great on a budget
Save 39% ($63)
Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42: was $159.95 now $96.95 at Amazon
If you want excellent optical quality for a low price, look no further. In our full Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 review, we said they'd be perfect for hobbyists who want an affordable pair of binoculars to slip into their pocket for casual use.

Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80
Best overall
Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80: was $319.95 now $289 at Amazon
Save $30 on our favorite pair of stargazing binoculars, with a powerful 20x magnification and massive 80mm objectives, these monstrous binoculars are incredible for observing the night sky.

Make sure you add the coupon.

Read our Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 review (★★★★)Featured in: Best binoculars for stargazing

Celestron SkyMaster 25x100
Best for long distance viewing
Save 24% ($119.95)
Celestron SkyMaster 25x100: was $499.95 now $380 at Amazon
Save on these huge stargazing binoculars with serious power. A whopping 25x magnification and 100mm objectives produce stunning images of the night sky, although, with such big magnification, you will need to mount them on a tripod (plus, they're very heavy).

Featured in: Best binoculars for stargazing

