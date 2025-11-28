Expert-approved Black Friday binocular deals to shop now
Our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on binoculars for stargazing, birdwatching and wildlife observation, curated by our experts.
Binoculars are a fantastic way to get closer to nature, whether that's observing wildlife up close or gazing at the stars on a camping trip. Our experts have searched the web and found the best genuine deals on binoculars this Black Friday to help you save money and avoid being scammed by price gouging.
Binoculars range immensely in power and price, and you'll want to be sure you're buying the right pair. We're bringing you the cheapest deals on the best binoculars, the best binoculars for stargazing and the best binoculars for kids right here in one place, covering everything from beginners' binos to massive super-powerful stargazing gear.
Best binocular deals today
Best binocular deals
Read moreRead less▼
They came out on top in our group test, and they're fantastic optics for the money. You'll get sharp views from edge to edge and zero chromatic aberration. We think they're some of the best binoculars for birdwatching and we awarded them five stars in our Celestron Regal ED 10x42 review.
Read moreRead less▼
With dielectric-coated prisms, they're better in low light than the Nature range, and we were impressed with them during a group test. They're a more lightweight option than the Regal ED for a similar price.
Read moreRead less▼
The 8x magnification is the sweet spot for birdwatching, and the ED glass eliminates chromatic aberration, which is important for observing birds flying against a bright sky or sitting high up in trees. We loved the 10x42 variant in our full Celestron Nature DX ED 10x42 review.
Read moreRead less▼
We were really impressed with these astronomy binoculars during our full Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 review. You'll be able to spot Jupiter's moons, the Andromeda galaxy and get a beautiful view of the Pleiades.
Read moreRead less▼
A whopping 25x magnification and 100mm objectives provide stunning views of the night sky, although, with such big magnification, you will need to mount them on a tripod. We think they're one of the best astronomy binoculars and gave them 4/5 stars in our full Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 review.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want steadier views, we highly recommend investing in a pair of the best image-stabilized binoculars, like the Canon 10x42L IS WP. Our full Canon 10x42L IS WP review found that they have top-tier image quality combined with steady, shake-free views that are surprisingly useful for birdwatching and stargazing.
Read moreRead less▼
Their impressive 12x magnification and large 56mm objective lenses are an ideal combination for stargazing and for spotting wildlife after dusk. We rated them highly in our full Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review.
Read moreRead less▼
Save $44 on our favorite pair of stargazing binoculars, with a powerful 20x magnification and massive 80mm objectives. These monstrous binoculars are incredible for observing the night sky, and we loved the Pro version during our full Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 review.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want excellent optical quality for a low price, look no further. In our full Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 review, we said they'd be perfect for hobbyists who want an affordable pair of binoculars to slip into their pocket for casual use.
Read moreRead less▼
Save $30 on our favorite pair of stargazing binoculars, with a powerful 20x magnification and massive 80mm objectives, these monstrous binoculars are incredible for observing the night sky.
Make sure you add the coupon.
Read our Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 review (★★★★)Featured in: Best binoculars for stargazing
Read moreRead less▼
Save on these huge stargazing binoculars with serious power. A whopping 25x magnification and 100mm objectives produce stunning images of the night sky, although, with such big magnification, you will need to mount them on a tripod (plus, they're very heavy).
Featured in: Best binoculars for stargazing
- Visit our Black Friday deals hub for deals on air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health & fitness equipment, cameras, telescopes, binoculars, star projectors and more.