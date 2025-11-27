Even though DSLRs are no longer in production, there's still a chance to grab the best DSLR ever made, and it's now less than $2,000 at BHPhoto. The Nikon D850 is incredible for astrophotography, wildlife photography — you name it.

Get the Nikon D850 for $1,996.95 at BHPhoto now while stocks last.

We gave it an impressive 4.5/5 stars in our full Nikon D850 review, and it's earned its spot as one of the best cameras, best astrophotography cameras and best cameras for wildlife photography.

Best DSLR ever made Save $600 Nikon D850: was $2,596.95 now $1,996.95 at BHPhoto Produces stunning 45.7MP images and uncropped 4K video, silent shooting and a 9FPS burst rate — all of which are insane for a DSLR.

Image 1 of 10 These images were all taken with the Nikon D850, to give you an idea of what it can do. (Also great if you just need a break from the incessant Black Friday capitalism doomscrolling to look at some cute animals). (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Although it doesn't have any of the sexy new features many mirrorless cameras do, DSLR cameras help you go back to basics and fall back in love with photography again, mostly because the camera isn't doing everything for you.

But that's not to say mirrorless models are better — the Nikon D850 produces 45.7MP images and rattles them off at a rate of 9 frames per second, which is very impressive for a DSLR. Plus, it has silent shooting using an electronic shutter, which is rare for DSLRs and makes it a great option for wildlife photography. It has excellent noise handling for astrophotography, sports illuminated buttons to help you find your way around the camera in the dark and it shoots uncropped 4K video.

If we're looking at modern cameras with a bit more futureproofing, our favorite mirrorless camera is the Nikon Z8, which would be the equivalent of the D850. As luck would have it, the Z8 is also discounted for Black Friday.

Key features: 45.7MP full-frame CMOS sensor, 9fps burst rate, 4K video, ISO range from 32-25,600 (extendable to 32-102,400) and superb auto-focus.

Product launched: September 2017.

Price history: This is the cheapest we've seen it, and it beats last year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday price of $2,196.95.

Price comparison: Amazon: Sold out (new) | BHPhoto: $1,996.95 | Best Buy: $1,999.95

Reviews consensus: Our review concluded: "If you need both speed and resolution in a DSLR, the D850 is an absolute monster. Its 45.7MP stills are rich and detailed, giving you phenomenal image quality. And while its 9fps burst mode comes with some caveats (and costs), you also have the option of 7fps or 30fps shooting to suit your needs."

Live Science: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best cameras, Best astrophotography cameras, Best cameras for wildlife photography

✅ Buy it if: You don't want the bells and whistles of a mirrorless camera and want the best tool for the job.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a small mirrorless model with some newer features.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.