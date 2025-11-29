Wildlife photographers need the best of the best, and Canon shooters are in luck, as the Canon EOS R5 II is now even cheaper at Walmart for Black Friday. You'll need to be quick, though, as the deal ends tonight.

Save over $230 on the Canon EOS R5 II right now for Black Friday.

To put it simply, we had no complaints during our full Canon EOS R5 II review. We put it through its paces in very heavy rain on Skomer Island to photograph puffins, and it didn't miss a beat. The autofocus was exceptional, and it was quick as lightning — it's definitely one of the best cameras for wildlife photography we've ever tested.

Insane for wildlife photography Save 23% ($1,000) Canon EOS R5 II: was $4,399 now $3,399 at Walmart If you're looking to upgrade your camera to a pro-level wildlife setup, the Canon EOS R5 II is the one to get. Plus, we've never seen it this cheap, and it's a relatively new camera, so it won't be this price for long.

Kimberley Lane Social Links Navigation Optics writer With over 6 years of photography experience, Kimberley has photographed everything from the natural world to people and the night sky. Her work has been featured in a number of national magazines, and she reviewed the Canon EOS R5 II earlier this year.

Image 1 of 7 We tested the Canon EOS R5 II for wildlife, macro, astro and landscape work. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

So why is it so good? Basically, it ticks every box you could possibly imagine. The 45MP resolution from the stacked sensor is beautifully sharp and crisp, the 30FPS blackout-free burst rate ensures you never miss a shot, it's fully weather sealed and has image stabilization to aid long lenses, and the autofocus is impeccably accurate. Plus, it can shoot 8K video and handles noise very well, in case you also want to use it for astrophotography. We paired it with a number of lenses, with the resolution proving excellent for macro work.

Abes of Maine don't explicitly state what it comes with, but new 'body only' setups typically come with a strap, a battery and a cleaning cloth. It's worth noting that the R5 II only works with the newer style battery, so if you're upgrading from an older Canon, you might need to stock up.

Key features: 45MP resolution, 30FPS burst rate, 8K video, 1.5 lbs. / 670g, native Native 100-51,200 ISO, compatible with CFexpress Type-B and SD UHS-II cards.

Product launched: August 2024.

Price history: Since its release, this is the cheapest we've seen it.

Price comparison: Amazon: $3,899 | Walmart: $3,399.99 | Best Buy: $3,899

Reviews consensus: For wildlife photography, the Canon EOS R5 II is in a league of its own. Quick as a whip and capable of producing stunning resolution, it will serve you well for years to come.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best cameras for wildlife photography, Best cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want a pro-level camera that's easy to use and can handle anything you throw at it. Powerful, precise and speedy.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a beginner, or you want a lower resolution model for primarily astro work.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.