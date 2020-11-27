The best science kit deals for Black Friday

If you have a child who loves to dig up bugs, build rolling robots, or is just curious about how things work, one of these science kits may be for you. Here's a look at what is on sale for Black Friday.

Crime Catchers Spy Science Kit: $22.00 $15.99 at Amazon Embrace your inner 007 and learn about science, with this kit, which offers two exciting mysteries to solve using eight scientific activities. Learn about how crime labs work as you match fingerprints, analyze DNA and test liquids and powders. Recommended for ages 8 and up. And right now, Amazon is selling the kit for 27% off.View Deal

Playz My First Coding & Computer Science Kit: $44.95 $27.96 at Amazon Kids as young as 6 can learn about computer coding with this Playz science kit. With the kit and instruction book, your child can create and play with binary necklaces, ancient encryption devices, sorting races, mystery mazes, pixelated pictures and more. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering the kit for 38% off.View Deal

Zen Laboratory DIY Slime Kit: $39.99 $23.95 at Amazon Your child can pretend to be a chemist and learn real science while mixing up the perfect slime concoction. This kit includes 18 different colored slimes, three cutting/shaping utensils, two plastic straws, 12 vials of colored glitter, two bags of sugar paper, three bags of beads and six bags of foam balls. Kids can even add a sprinkle of special powder to make their slime glow in the dark. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering the kit for 40% off.View Deal

Green Science Potato Clock: $19.95 $13.99 at Amazon Did you know that you can generate electricity with fruits or vegetables? This 4M kit provides everything you'll need (except the produce) to turn a potato into a working battery that can power an electronic clock: a digital clock, wires and prongs. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering the kit for 30% off.View Deal

Hape Junior Inventor Optical Science Lab: $39.99 $26.99 at Amazon You won't believe your eyes when you peer at all of the optical creations in this science kit. Kids ages 4 and up can conduct eight optical science experiments that involve creating: a periscope, a cone Illusion, a 3D viewer, a rotating kaleidoscope, an Infinity mirror, an optical lab, an optical illusion pendulum and a camera obscura. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering the kit for 33% off.View Deal

hand2mind Launch Rocket STEM Kit: $29.95 $23.96 at Amazon Reach for the stars with a kit for making and launching your own rockets. Along the way, kids will learn about propulsion and spaceflight. The included guide walks kids through different careers connected to rocket propulsion, along with step-by-step instructions for completing several rocket experiments. (Some household items are not included.) Kit is recommended for children ages 8 to 12. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering the kit for 20% off.View Deal

Light-Up Terrarium: $32.99 $23.99 at Amazon Inside this container is a tiny world: a miniature garden that can be illuminated at night by a built-in LED light. The kit includes colored sand, rocks and soil; wheatgrass and chia seeds; whimsical miniatures of a mushroom and rabbit; and tools for planting and watering the seeds. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering the kit for 27% off.View Deal