Should you buy a Garmin Smartwatch on Amazon Prime Day?

As Amazon Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab) rears its head again with a fresh batch of top-notch deals, you might be wondering if the Garmin Smartwatch should be one of your prime picks for Prime Day.

The cost of living crisis has got us all feeling the pinch this year, which is why we're keener than ever to share some cream-of-the-crop deals and help you save big on your favorite fitness kit – including the best Garmin watches (opens in new tab).

Garmin is one of the leading wearable brands in the world, known for producing beautiful lifestyle watches that offer high-tech features like GPS, solar power, and advanced heart rate and fitness tracking. These top-end fitness trackers (opens in new tab)have the power to gather a wealth of health and fitness knowledge from your wrist in a heartbeat (literally), equipping you with real-time data on your sleep, oxygen levels, steps, calorie burn, workout stats, and more.

Year on year, we see a mounting range of high-tech specs available at equally mounting prices, so should you wait for Prime Day, or is there a better time to invest? Below, we explain why you should buy a Garmin Smartwatch on Amazon Prime Day, reasons to hold back, and list some hard-to-beat deals on a range of Garmin Smartwatches.

(Image credit: Jess Downey)

Are Garmin Smartwatches good? Garmin Smartwatches still reign supreme as one of the leading smartwatches for sports and fitness tracking. They're known for their hard-wearing and durable exterior, but the watches still suit everyday use and tough terrain training – including hiking, skiing, swimming, and more – which is why we love them. Alongside the basic metrics you'd expect to see on a smartwatch (like calories, distance, and steps) these watches offer in-depth GPS navigation, extensive battery life, heart rate monitoring, smart payments, and music storage. Some models, like the Garmin Instinct 2, even power through solar charging. You can also use Garmin Connect to download third-party apps.

Why buy a Garmin Smartwatch on Amazon Prime Day? Firstly, what exactly is Amazon Prime Day? This year, Prime Day covers two days of the week in July (12 - 13). During this time, you'll find prices slashed across a whole bunch of products and categories on Amazon, making it a brilliant time to scoop up top deals on some of your favorite brands. (For more details, see our round-up of Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on fitness and health (opens in new tab)) Some of the biggest discounts and best Garmin deals (opens in new tab)can be found during Prime Day and you can pick up some significant savings on a range of models, so timing is everything if you want to save big. While other sale events – like Black Friday – tend to garner a bigger crowd, Prime Day tends to be a slightly more low-key and less stressful affair, which makes getting hold of stock more likely. You can also benefit from deal of the day, lightning deals, and spotlight deals which feature big discounts on specific products (although Garmin isn't guaranteed to be included.) Prime Day falls just as we dive into summer, so it's a great time to stock up on outdoor fitness (opens in new tab) gear like wearables, when you can make the most of activities like hiking, running, swimming, and upping your daily NEAT (opens in new tab). However, price changes happen quickly, so it's best to snap up a deal early doors rather than run the risk of waiting. It's also worth noting that global production and delivery shortages could affect stock, so if you see a Garmin Smartwatch in low supply, we don't recommend hanging around. A leading reason to buy during Prime Day is the cost of living crisis. As we tighten the purse strings in anticipation of rising fuel and energy bills, it's becoming harder than ever to justify splashing out on anything deemed a luxury. Prime Day is therefore the perfect opportunity to save big on a Garmin Smartwatch.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Why shouldn't you wait to buy a Garmin Smartwatch? In some cases, it might be better to wait and shop around for your Garmin Smartwatch instead. During Amazon Prime Day, competitors plump up juicy discounts to go head-to-head with Amazon, so you might find a better discount elsewhere if you do your due diligence. This Prime Day a wealth of Garmin Smartwatches including older models from the Garmin Forerunner (opens in new tab) and Garmin Fenix (opens in new tab) range can be found at discounted prices tipping over a whopping 30%, which can get you a significant saving, but there's no guarantee you'll necessarily find the right color, size, or model. Waiting could be a risk if your desired Garmin wearable doesn't show up on the day. It's also worth noting that Garmin might not ship to your location, so make sure your model is available to your address if you plan to wait for Prime Day. Setting up notifications can get you updates on when stock returns and prices drop, so you might find a better time to invest if you hold on for other sale events.

Best Garmin Smartwatch deals