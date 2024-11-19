These are the cheapest Black Friday binocular deals we recommend in 2024
Black Friday is fast approaching, but it's not too early to bag some savings on the best binoculars, including models from Celestron, Nikon, Bushnell and more.
Binoculars are a fantastic way to get closer to nature, whether that's observing wildlife up close or gazing at the stars on a camping trip. We've searched the web to bring you the cheapest deals on the best binoculars, best binoculars for stargazing and best binoculars for kids all here in one place, and we'll keep updating them and adding more as we approach Black Friday on November 29.
Best binocular deals today
- Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80:
was $319.95now $210.65
- Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x42:
was $229.99now $126.99
- Bushnell Excursion 10x42:
was $104.95now $44.99
- Nikon Prostaff P7 10x42:
was $199.95now $156.95
- Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42:
was $149.95now $96.95
- Occer 12x25:
was $35.99now $21.59
- Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42:
was $299.95now $244.99
Best binocular deals
Save $109 on our favorite pair of stargazing binoculars, with a powerful 20x magnification and massive 80mm objectives, these monstrous binoculars are incredible for observing the night sky.
Read our full Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 review
Featured in: Best binoculars for stargazing
Save 45% on a pair of binoculars with bright, sharp views and a very usable magnification for all-purpose viewing. They're waterproof and fogproof, plus they come with a padded carry case.
Save 57% in this 10x42 binocular deal from Bushnell. Waterproof, fogproof and versatile, they're the ideal optic for birdwatching and wildlife observation to stargazing and sports games without breaking the bank.
Save $43 on these durable, compact and lightweight 10x42 binoculars from Nikon with great optics for the price. They have bright, clear and sharp views with minimal color fringing, plus they're waterproof and fogproof.
Read our full Nikon Prostaff P7 10x42 review
Save 35% on the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars. We gave 4/5 stars to the Prostaff P3 8x42 which are identical except for the difference in magnification. We were impressed by their optical quality for the price, and the 42mm objectives are good for generalist use and birdwatching.
Read our full Nikon Prostaff P4 8x42 review
Featured in: Best binoculars for kids (8x42 variant)
Save 40% on these compact binoculars for kids. We think they're great portable binoculars thanks to their compact form and light weight, ideal for taking on camping trips and throwing them into your backpack — we gave them 4/5 stars in our Occer 12x25 review.
Make sure you add the 40% coupon to get them for this price.
Read our full Occer 12x25 review
Save $54 on the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars at Amazon. Perfect for a variety of outdoor activities from stargazing, wildlife observation and sightseeing, they provide excellent value for money.
Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested hundreds of optics equipment reviewing cameras, lenses and tripods, and getting hands-on observations with binoculars and more. Also a landscape & seascape photographer living in South England she originally used photography as a way to cope with health issues, aiming to portray a feeling of calm and peace through her images. Her work has also been featured in a number of national photography magazines and regularly contributes to our sister site Space.com.