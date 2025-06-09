Top Father's Day deals on telescopes, binoculars and cameras

Father's Day is mere days away (June 15), so any excuse for a sale — and if you're searching for something for your dad, stepdad, grandfather or just looking to take advantage of a deal for yourself, we're here to help. We've rounded up the best deals on telescopes, binoculars and more, so why not treat dad to something really special?

In our round-up of the best Father's Day deals below, you'll find some of the best telescopes on the market with 15% savings, 20% off one of our favorite cameras, and up to $100 off some of the best IS binoculars. Although many items in these categories are typically more expensive than the usual 'gift prices', these deals are still worth it if you can afford them.

We can't guarantee that these deals will stick around after Father's Day, so even if you're just wanting to treat yourself, don't hesitate on picking up a saving. Hey, we don't judge: You deserve a gift just as much as anyone... especially if it's on sale.

🔭 Save 15% on smart telescopes from Unistellar

🔍 Up to $100 savings on image-stabilized binoculars on B&H Photo

📷 Our favorite wildlife camera is 20% off on Amazon

Telescope Father's Day deals

Unistellar Odyssey: was $2,499 now $2,124 at BHPhoto

Save $375 on the Unistellar Odyssey, one of Unistellar's cheaper smart telescope options. This fully-automated telescope does all of the hard work for you, letting you sit back and enjoy gorgeous views of the night sky. Simply choose which celestial object you want to view in the telescope's bespoke application, and it'll automatically find it for you. This is a lightweight telescope too, weighing just 6.5kg, making it ideal for taking out into the wilderness. Related: Best smart telescopes

Camera Father's Day deals