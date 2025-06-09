Top Father's Day deals on telescopes, binoculars and cameras
Whether you're buying for your dad or for yourself, take advantage of these Father's Day deals on telescopes, binoculars and cameras.
Father's Day is mere days away (June 15), so any excuse for a sale — and if you're searching for something for your dad, stepdad, grandfather or just looking to take advantage of a deal for yourself, we're here to help. We've rounded up the best deals on telescopes, binoculars and more, so why not treat dad to something really special?
In our round-up of the best Father's Day deals below, you'll find some of the best telescopes on the market with 15% savings, 20% off one of our favorite cameras, and up to $100 off some of the best IS binoculars. Although many items in these categories are typically more expensive than the usual 'gift prices', these deals are still worth it if you can afford them.
We can't guarantee that these deals will stick around after Father's Day, so even if you're just wanting to treat yourself, don't hesitate on picking up a saving. Hey, we don't judge: You deserve a gift just as much as anyone... especially if it's on sale.
- 🔭 Save 15% on smart telescopes from Unistellar
- 🔍 Up to $100 savings on image-stabilized binoculars on B&H Photo
- 📷 Our favorite wildlife camera is 20% off on Amazon
Telescope Father's Day deals
Save $750 on the epic Unistellar eVscope 2. It may be one of the most expensive smart telescopes on the market but it's also one of the best, and if you've got the budget for it, it's just about the best Father's Day gift we can imagine. The eVscope 2 is a very easy telescope to use, and presents you with stunning images of the galaxy.
Other telescopes, along with various accessories (including the official eVscope backpack) are also 15% off on the Unistellar website.
Read our full Unistellar eVscope 2 review ★★★★½
Featured in best telescopes, best smart telescopes
Save $375 on the Unistellar Odyssey, one of Unistellar's cheaper smart telescope options. This fully-automated telescope does all of the hard work for you, letting you sit back and enjoy gorgeous views of the night sky. Simply choose which celestial object you want to view in the telescope's bespoke application, and it'll automatically find it for you. This is a lightweight telescope too, weighing just 6.5kg, making it ideal for taking out into the wilderness.
Related: Best smart telescopes
Camera Father's Day deals
Save 20% on one of our favorite mirrorless cameras. We called the EOS R5 the best choice for wildlife photography in our best cameras guide thanks to its built-in image stabilization, full weather sealing and blistering burst shooting speeds. It's a fabulous all-rounder, too, thanks to the huge amount of lenses available for this camera.
Read our full Canon EOS R5 review ★★★★½
Related: Best cameras, best cameras for wildlife photography
Save $600 on what we call the best DSLR camera ever made. The camera industry might have mostly moved on to mirrorless by now, but there's a very good reason why Nikon has kept this powerhouse around. It's absolutely excellent at just about everything, whether you shoot wildlife, astro, landscapes or event photography. With a huge amount of lenses available, too, it's a camera you're never going to grow out of.
Read our full Nikon D850 review ★★★★½
Featured in Best cameras, best cameras for wildlife photography, best astrophotography cameras
Save $413 on one of Nikon's newest flagship mirrorless cameras. The Z6 III is a serious powerhouse of a camera, and this is the cheapest we've seen it to date. Better yet, this deal from B&H bundles in a free carry bag and a 128GB SDHC card. The bag alone is worth $130, making this a seriously good deal if your dad is looking to up his photography game.
Related: Best cameras, best cameras for wildlife photography, best astrophotography cameras
Binoculars Father's Day deals
Save $100 on the image-stabilized binoculars we think are the best on the market. The Canon 10x42L IS binoculars offer unrivaled views, and thanks to the built-in image stabilization, you'll get crystal-clear, sharp images of wildlife, stars or whatever else you decide to point this powerful set of optics at. The only downside? They can get a little heavy, but the extra weight is worth the power these binos afford.
Read our full Canon 10x42L IS WP review ★★★★
Featured in best image-stabilized binoculars, best binoculars
Save $50 on the best budget-friendly image stabilized binoculars on the market. If you can't quite afford the Canon 10x42L binoculars above, the 10x20 variant is a great option, coming in at around a third of the price. They're much smaller, too, making them ideal for carrying around on hikes and travels — although the payoff is, of course, they're not quite as powerful and won't give you quite as high magnification.
Read our full Canon 10x20 IS review ★★★★
Featured in best image-stabilized binoculars, best binoculars
Save $100 on the Olympus 8x42 Pro binoculars, a set that we think offers some of the best value around — and with a 20% saving to be had, they're even better than ever. This compact pair of binos is powerful but light enough to carry around on long hikes, and the 15-year warranty that Olympus packs in with every purchase should give you peace of mind that they're well protected.
Read our full Olympus 8x42 Pro review ★★★★
Featured in best binoculars
