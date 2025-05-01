Celebrate Bird Day this Sunday: Huge discount on Canon binoculars we call 'game-changing' for bird-watching

Deals
By published

Take your bird-watching to the next level on May 4 with this huge discount on these premium image-stabilized Canon binoculars at Newegg.

Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars on a green and beige background with a Live Science deals badge.
(Image credit: Canon)

With Bird Day happening on May 4, now is the time to invest in a premium pair of bird-watching binoculars. Luckily for you, we've spotted the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars at the lowest price we could find on the internet: A whopping $164 off at Newegg. Coming in at $1399 normally, they are rarely on offer and they're now available for $1234 — a bargain we feel is too good to miss.

While these Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars are pricey, they are worth the investment, with us rating them as the best image-stabilized binoculars. With image stabilization, these binoculars will enhance your bird-watching experience. Image stabilization offers the user a chance to see the birds up close without a juddery image, improving the image quality. Plus, the 10x magnification offers detailed views of wildlife.

You can get the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars on sale right now at Newegg for $1234.

Canon 10x42L IS WP
Canon 10x42L IS WP: was $1,399 now $1,234 at newegg.com

Save $164 on these premium Canon binoculars, ideal for bird-watching with impressive image stabilization and 10x magnification. Plus, they offer waterproofing if the weather turns while you're out. Normally, a premium price tag accompanies these binos but today, you can save $164 on the best image-stabilized binoculars we've tested.

View Deal
Image 1 of 4
Close up photo of the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars
Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars offering great image-stabilization.(Image credit: Future)

In our review of these Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars, we found they offered amazing image stabilization, producing smooth images. Our reviewer also noted that the tech was "doing its job" as they experienced no purple-fringing. This makes for a great experience while bird-watching — no image aberrations to disrupt your views of the birds.

Not only this, but these binoculars are waterproof in case the weather takes a nasty turn while you're out and because of the image stabilization, a tripod is not needed. These are light enough to carry around for bird-watching, and comfortable to hold, with the added bonus of the image stabilization reducing the amount of kit you need to take with you. We think with a huge $164 off, you'd be silly not to buy them.

If these are still outside of your price range, take a look at our best binoculars for bird-watching guide, where you'll find plenty of alternatives to choose from.

Key features: Battery powered image stabilization, waterproof, 10x magnification, objective lens diameter 42 mm, eye-relief 16 mm, 2.2 lbs.

Product launched: 2014

Price history: These Canon binoculars normally sell for around $1399. They've previously been as high as $1500. Today's offer from Newegg brings the price down to $1234, which is an absolute steal in comparison.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1399 | Walmart: $1386 | B&H Photo: $1399

Reviews consensus: Rated by us as the best image-stabilized binoculars overall, the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars received four stars in our review, thanks to its impressive IS and crystal clear images. The 10x magnification allows for viewing of wildlife while the 42 mm objective lens diameter sees them perform well even in the twilight hours. These binoculars are hard to beat.

Space: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★ | Digital Camera World ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best image-stabilized binoculars, Best binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for image stabilization as a must-have.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're new to wildlife spotting. These are premium binoculars and have the price tag to go with them. If you're new to using binoculars, a budget pair may suit you better, such as the Celestron Nature DX 12x56, also featured in our best binoculars for bird-watching.

Kat Bayly
Kat Bayly
Contributing expert

Kat has 10 years of yoga teaching experience with further training in supporting injured students. She is qualified to teach Yin Yoga, Hormone Yoga Therapy and more traditional forms of Hatha yoga. Published in T3, Fit and Well, Tech Radar and Ekhart Yoga to name a few, she also has a certificate as a Yoga Therapy Practitioner. Currently completing a Masters in Psychology, Kat also works with those impacted by severe mental illness.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tech

What do black boxes on planes actually record?

Acer Aspire Vero 16 review: Admirably eco-conscious

'Annoying' version of ChatGPT pulled after chatbot wouldn't stop flattering users
See more latest
Most Popular
SwitchBot Air Purifier Table on an orange background
Our favorite table air purifier is now at its lowest-ever price, right in time for the hay fever season
Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar on an Live Science deals background
The Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar is one of the best smartwatches ever made, and it now has a huge $360 discount at Best Buy
The Bushnell 10x42mm Trophy XLT binoculars on a Live Science backdrop
Get a closer look at wildlife for less: This huge $60 saving on the Bushnell 10x42mm Trophy XLT binoculars — now down to their lowest-ever price at Adorama
The Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ telescope on a Live Science backdrop
One of our favorite beginner's telescopes — now under $300 with a 20% saving at Amazon
Celestron EclipSmart 10x42 binoculars on a Live Science backdrop
We rate these as some of the best solar binoculars around — order them now just in time for the partial eclipse on March 29 and save 40%
Medical King Solar Eclipse Glasses
The March partial solar eclipse is this week — grab this pack of AAS-approved solar eclipse glasses now with 55% off at Amazon
Disney Plus and Hulu logos on an orange background
Last chance to save a whopping 72% on this excellent Disney Plus subscription bundle
Nikon D850 on a greenbackground
The Nikon D850 is the best DSLR ever made, and it now has a huge $1,000 discount — its lowest-ever price
The Apple watch series 10 watch on a colored background with Live Science deals image
Apple Watch Series 10 hits its lowest-ever price — this Apple deal is just too good to miss
Garmin Forerunner 945 on an orange background
We gave this Garmin smartwatch top marks for its fitness tracker features in our review and now it's $300 cheaper