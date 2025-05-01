With Bird Day happening on May 4, now is the time to invest in a premium pair of bird-watching binoculars. Luckily for you, we've spotted the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars at the lowest price we could find on the internet: A whopping $164 off at Newegg. Coming in at $1399 normally, they are rarely on offer and they're now available for $1234 — a bargain we feel is too good to miss.

While these Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars are pricey, they are worth the investment, with us rating them as the best image-stabilized binoculars. With image stabilization, these binoculars will enhance your bird-watching experience. Image stabilization offers the user a chance to see the birds up close without a juddery image, improving the image quality. Plus, the 10x magnification offers detailed views of wildlife.

You can get the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars on sale right now at Newegg for $1234.

Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars offering great image-stabilization.

In our review of these Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars, we found they offered amazing image stabilization, producing smooth images. Our reviewer also noted that the tech was "doing its job" as they experienced no purple-fringing. This makes for a great experience while bird-watching — no image aberrations to disrupt your views of the birds.

Not only this, but these binoculars are waterproof in case the weather takes a nasty turn while you're out and because of the image stabilization, a tripod is not needed. These are light enough to carry around for bird-watching, and comfortable to hold, with the added bonus of the image stabilization reducing the amount of kit you need to take with you. We think with a huge $164 off, you'd be silly not to buy them.

If these are still outside of your price range, take a look at our best binoculars for bird-watching guide, where you'll find plenty of alternatives to choose from.

Key features: Battery powered image stabilization, waterproof, 10x magnification, objective lens diameter 42 mm, eye-relief 16 mm, 2.2 lbs.

Product launched: 2014

Price history: These Canon binoculars normally sell for around $1399. They've previously been as high as $1500. Today's offer from Newegg brings the price down to $1234, which is an absolute steal in comparison.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1399 | Walmart: $1386 | B&H Photo: $1399

Reviews consensus: Rated by us as the best image-stabilized binoculars overall, the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars received four stars in our review, thanks to its impressive IS and crystal clear images. The 10x magnification allows for viewing of wildlife while the 42 mm objective lens diameter sees them perform well even in the twilight hours. These binoculars are hard to beat.

Featured in guides: Best image-stabilized binoculars, Best binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for image stabilization as a must-have.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're new to wildlife spotting. These are premium binoculars and have the price tag to go with them. If you're new to using binoculars, a budget pair may suit you better, such as the Celestron Nature DX 12x56, also featured in our best binoculars for bird-watching.