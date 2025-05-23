8 of the best Memorial Day deals on telescopes, binoculars and cameras
Memorial Day sales — the best deals on our favourite telescopes, binoculars and cameras to save you up to $675 at B&H Photo, Amazon and more in May 2025
With Memorial Day taking place on Monday, May 26, 2025, we've rounded up some of the best deals on telescopes, binoculars and cameras in this year's Memorial Day sale, bringing you massive savings of up to $625 on all our favorite optics.
We can't guarantee these savings will be around after Memorial Day, so make sure you take advantage of these incredible deals while you still can.
- Amazon: Savings on cameras for photos and videos
- Walmart: Over $300 cheaper — binoculars and monoculars
- 🔭 Telescopes: Save up to $675 on smart telescopes
- 🔍 Binoculars: Get $100 off image-stabilized binoculars
- 📷 Cameras: Save $600 on our favorite DSLR
Save $300 on the compact and lightweight Vaonis Vespera Pro at B&H for Memorial Day.
With a runtime of an impressive 11 hours, you'll get hours of entertainment with the Vaonis Vespera Pro. It simplifies astrophotography with its automatic pointing, tracking and focusing for beginners, while also including tools for experienced astrophotographers. It's quick and easy to set up and is viewed and controlled by the accompanying smartphone app.
Related: Best smart telescopes, Best telescopes
Save $100 on these long-distance image-stabilized binoculars at B&H for Memorial Day.
If you're into handheld stargazing, these powerful image-stabilized binoculars with 18x magnification will produce detailed views of Jupiter's moons, the moon and some deep space objects with exceptional clarity.
Related: Best image-stabilized binoculars
Save a massive $600 on our favorite DSLR at B&H.
For our money, this is simply the best DSLR ever made. It rattles off stunning 45.7 Megapixel images with ease and can handle basically anything you throw at it. It has illuminated buttons to aid astro shooters, and silent shooting to prevent wildlife photographers scaring off their subject.
Read our full Nikon D850 review ★★★★½
Featured in: Best cameras for wildlife photography, Best astrophotography cameras
Save $200 on the compact and travel-friendly Canon EOS R8 in this Memorial Day camera deal at B&H.
The Canon EOS R8 is Canon's lightest and second-most affordable full-frame camera, ideal for travel photographers who need to keep things light or beginners looking to make the jump into the full-frame system.
Read our full Canon EOS R8 review ★★★★½
Featured in: Best beginner cameras, Best beginner astrophotography cameras, Best cameras for wildlife photography, Best astrophotography cameras
Save a huge $675 on the incredibly powerful Unistellar Odyssey Pro in this amazing Memorial Day telescope deal.
This fully automated smart telescope has a database of a whopping 5000 nebulas, galaxies and planets and its star catalog consists of 37 million stars. It has an eyepiece co-developed with Nikon for the optimum performance and clarity, you'll feel like you're walking through space with this telescope designed for amplified visual astronomy.
Featured in: Best smart telescopes
Save $375 on the Unistellar Odyssey at B&H.
If you loved the sound of the Pro version we mentioned above but would rather kick back and enjoy a tour of the universe from your tablet or smartphone screen, you'll love the Unistellar Odyssey. With this smart telescope, anyone can see and photograph the wonders of the cosmos with just the push of a button.
Related: Best smart telescopes
Save $420 on one of our favourite smart telescopes in this Memorial Day deal.
This all-in-one smart telescope is ideal for beginners or anyone without any prior astronomy knowledge. With its quick startup and user-friendly interface, you can see and photograph the cosmos in seconds — just connect it to the app and you're off. We thought it produced fantastic, detailed views of galaxies and nebulas and think this is an amazing deal.
Read our full Unistellar eQuinox 2 review ★★★★½
Featured in: Best smart telescopes
Save $100 on our favorite image-stabilized binoculars in this Memorial Day binocular deal.
These image-stabilized binoculars combine versatility with fantastic optical performance, with their image stabilization making them excellent for wildlife observation. Plus, they're Canon's first image-stabilized binoculars to have waterproofing, so you can use them in any weather.
Read our full Canon 10x42L IS WP review ★★★★
Featured in: Best binoculars, Best image-stabilized binoculars
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested a wide range of optics equipment reviewing cameras, lenses and tripods, and getting hands-on observations with binoculars and more. Also a landscape & seascape photographer living in South Wales, she aims to portray a feeling of calm and peaceful moments through her images. Her work has also been featured in a number of national photography magazines and she regularly contributes to our sister site Space.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.