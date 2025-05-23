With Memorial Day taking place on Monday, May 26, 2025, we've rounded up some of the best deals on telescopes, binoculars and cameras in this year's Memorial Day sale, bringing you massive savings of up to $625 on all our favorite optics.

We can't guarantee these savings will be around after Memorial Day, so make sure you take advantage of these incredible deals while you still can.

Vaonis Vespera Pro: was $2,990 now $2,690 at BHPhoto Save $300 on the compact and lightweight Vaonis Vespera Pro at B&H for Memorial Day. With a runtime of an impressive 11 hours, you'll get hours of entertainment with the Vaonis Vespera Pro. It simplifies astrophotography with its automatic pointing, tracking and focusing for beginners, while also including tools for experienced astrophotographers. It's quick and easy to set up and is viewed and controlled by the accompanying smartphone app. Related: Best smart telescopes, Best telescopes

Unistellar Odyssey Pro: was $4,499 now $3,824 at BHPhoto Save a huge $675 on the incredibly powerful Unistellar Odyssey Pro in this amazing Memorial Day telescope deal. This fully automated smart telescope has a database of a whopping 5000 nebulas, galaxies and planets and its star catalog consists of 37 million stars. It has an eyepiece co-developed with Nikon for the optimum performance and clarity, you'll feel like you're walking through space with this telescope designed for amplified visual astronomy. Featured in: Best smart telescopes

Unistellar Odyssey: was $2,499 now $2,124 at BHPhoto Save $375 on the Unistellar Odyssey at B&H. If you loved the sound of the Pro version we mentioned above but would rather kick back and enjoy a tour of the universe from your tablet or smartphone screen, you'll love the Unistellar Odyssey. With this smart telescope, anyone can see and photograph the wonders of the cosmos with just the push of a button. Related: Best smart telescopes