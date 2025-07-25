Moon, Mars, and meteors: Why July 28 is the best night for skywatching all summer
A conjunction between a crescent moon and Mars joins an ongoing display of 'shooting stars,' making July 28 one of the best nights for skywatching all summer.
A beautiful crescent moon will appear close to Mars after dark on Monday, July 28. The dancing duo will make their debut about 45 minutes after sunset and will be visible from across the world — just as several meteor showers approach their peaks.
The conjunction between the 19%-illuminated waxing crescent moon and the Red Planet will take place above due west, making it visible to most people, although a park or open field will provide a better view. The gap between the moon and Mars will be about 1 degree — roughly the width of your little finger held at arm's length.
Mars is well past its brightest point this year, but it remains a distinct, reddish dot in the twilight sky. The moon, meanwhile, will show Earthshine, a ghostly illumination of its night side caused by sunlight reflecting off Earth.
The spectacular sight of two of the brightest objects in the solar system alongside each other will come as meteor showers are beginning to dominate the sky. The peak of the Piscis Austrinid meteor shower will be in the early hours of July 28, when up to five meteors per hour will be visible under dark, clear skies. That makes it a minor affair, but it's just one of four meteor showers approaching their peak.
Overnight on July 29-30 will be the peak of the Delta Aquariid and Alpha Capricornid meteor showers. While the former's peak is known to be broad, up to 20 shooting stars per hour are possible. The latter adds another five per hour.
As a bonus, the crescent moon — together with Mars — will set a couple of hours after sunset, leaving the night skies dark and free of moonlight.
As if that weren't enough, the Perseids — the year's most prolific meteor shower — are arguably best viewed in late July. That's because its peak night, Aug. 12-13, will be marred by a bright moon. August's full Sturgeon Moon occurs on Saturday, Aug. 9, and on the peak night, an 84%-illuminated moon will shine brightly all night, making faint meteors hard to see.
All of this makes July 28 arguably one of the best evenings for seeing "shooting stars" this summer. The best views will be from locations with low levels of light pollution, such as a Dark Sky Place or an area that appears dark on a light pollution map. Check local weather forecasts, allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness for at least 20 minutes, and avoid looking at smartphone screens or other artificial lights.
Jamie Carter is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor based in Cardiff, U.K. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and lectures on astronomy and the natural world. Jamie regularly writes for Space.com, TechRadar.com, Forbes Science, BBC Wildlife magazine and Scientific American, and many others. He edits WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.
