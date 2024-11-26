Black Friday week is in full swing and you can find plenty of great deals if you're looking for your next machine. Whether you're in the market for one of the best laptops for coding and programming or one of the best laptops for photo editing, there are discounts to be found across the board.

We've also spotted some excellent deals if you're looking for one of the top cut-price laptops for students with great deals from manufacturers like Apple, Microsoft, Dell and HP among many others. This week, you can get a whopping $700 off the excellent LG Gram Pro 16, for example, while students may also relish at 44% off the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1.

As always, we'll also bring any excellent MacBook deals we spot, including $255 off the outstanding MacBook Air 13-inch (M3).

We continuously browse Amazon, Best Buy and other major retailers to find the best offers on Windows machines and MacBooks, so bookmark our deals page and check back for further updates throughout the week.

Best laptop deals today

Best laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon Save $255 on one of the best laptops overall. We think there's very little beating the base MacBook Air 13-inch in terms of its price point and performance, making it one of the best devices for students as well as those looking for a bit more firepower.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (13.8-inch): was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Amazon Save $400 on one of our favorite laptops of the year with the 13-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. Fitted with some of the latest hardware, this AI PC is packed with a top Snapdragon processor as well as a lengthy battery life if you're hoping to work on the move often.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $949.99 now $699.99 at Amazon Save $250 on a well-designed machine that can offer an Intel i7 chip and a healthy amount of RAM, plus a 1 TB SSD. This model is ideal for anyone who wants to spend well under $1,000 and benefit from the previous generation's best hardware at a heavily discounted rate. Plus, an expansive 16-inch 2.5K screen is perfect for watching media.

LG Gram 15-inch: was $1,499.99 now $846.99 at Adorama US Save $653 on a fantastic 15-inch machine fitted with one of the best CPUs of this generation and an expansive HD screen. This represents one of the best savings you can make this Black Friday week, and is a great option for something that has a larger screen while also being light enough to carry around without a fuss.

Asus Zenbook 15: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Save $300 on a superslim machine that combines a full HD display with AMD hardware, all packaged in a stunning Ponder Blue chassis. At under $500, this is a fantastic deal for any students looking to pick up their next machine.

LG Gram Pro 16: was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon Save $700 on a laptop for coders that we picked out as one to watch in our CES 2024 roundup in January. At $1,300, you get the latest hardware and a whopping 32 GB RAM on top of a crisp and vibrant OLED display to suit visual workloads. The base model features an entry-level Intel Arc graphics card, but you can upgrade to an Nvidia chip for a little extra. Or, consider downgrading to an IPS panel and 16 GB RAM for even more savings.

Dell XPS 16: was $3,049.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy Save $750 on one of the best Windows laptops for programmers out there. Dell's XPS series has always been a favorite, and while you pay a little more than most models, you are guarenteed a fantastic build quality and the latest components. This 16.3-inch XPS 16 features a high-end graphics card and an Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 CPU alongside 32 GB RAM and a 1 TB SSD. It truly is the ultimate Windows laptop for hardcore users who want to make zero compromises this Black Friday week.

HP Envy x360 14: was $949.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy Save $370 on a great laptop for students that offers great performance in a fairly robust and highly portable shell. Better yet, it's a 2-in-1, meaning you can use it as a tablet or stand it up on your desk and use it as a second screen. While this machine isn't perfect, there are few better at this price point this Black Friday week.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15: was $1,299.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Save $500 on a great mid-range laptop for photo editing that's available for 40% off. The Vivobook features the most powerful Intel chip of this generation alongside a decent amount of RAM and an entry-level Nvidia graphics card, making it ideal for anybody who wants to learn how to work with media and image processing without breaking the bank to get the most powerful machine out there.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: was $899.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Save $400 (a staggering 44%) on another great 2-in-1 for students packed with a mid-level Intel CPU alongside 16 GB RAM and a decently sized 512 GB SSD. The Yoga 7i 2-in-1 also has a large display if you're looking for something with a bit more screen real estate to watch content. You make a few compromises with this machine, but it's good enough for basic tasks and entry-level AI processing, all for under $500 this Black Friday week.

