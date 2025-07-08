Bring the cosmos into your living room and enjoy the beauty of the universe for under $60 in this Orzorz Galaxy Lite star projector deal at Amazon.

Many cheap star projectors are little more than just a pretty light, but the Orzorz comes with interchangeable discs that produce bright, vivid and realistic projections onto your wall or ceiling. The included discs are the Pillars of Creation, NGC 2359 (Thor's Helmet), the Moon, the Milky Way and the Earth and Moon (on one disk) — with additional discs available to purchase separately.

The Orzorz is just as good as the Sega Homestar Flux, but for a fraction of the price — it's now $59 at Amazon, which is the cheapest we've seen it in a year.

Image 1 of 3 The Orzorz comes with 5 interchangeable discs. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) It has 3 function buttons. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) It projects realistic, vivid imagery. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

During our Orzorz Galaxy Lite review, we praised its sleek and contemporary look alongside its realistic and high definition imagery — we were blown away by how good they were. In total darkness, the colors couldn't be more impressive; they've absolutely nailed it with this star projector. Plus, it's rechargeable with up to 8 hours of charge, so you're not limited to having it near a power outlet — ideal for moving it from room to room, taking it to a friend's house or using it in a camper van.

Key features: LED bulb, Sleep timer, Projection Surface: Max 4m, on-body controls.

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price we've seen is $49.99 around a year ago — this current price is the cheapest it's been since then.

Reviews consensus: Rated as our best star projector, the Orzorz is affordable, stylish and displays excellent projections. We love its rechargeable nature, and we think it's the one to beat.

Live Science: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best star projectors

✅ Buy it if: You want realistic imagery without having to reach too deep into your pockets.

❌ Don't buy it if: You just want a cheap novelty light to add atmosphere to a room.

