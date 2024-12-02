Cyber Monday 2024 camera deals live: Plus, savings on telescopes, binoculars and stargazing accessories

Refresh

(Image credit: James Artaius) Those of you who were here on Friday and Saturday for our Black Friday live blog may have been keeping up with Kimberley’s impulse photography purchases — and we are excited to say that one of the deliveries will be arriving today! Not the fun camera and lens one, sadly, but we’ll be here to show an unboxing of the accessories and photography essentials that she bought...whenever it arrives. In the meantime, to help us all get through a chronic case of The Mondays, here’s an adorable photo of a red panda, taken by the editor of Digital Camera World, James Artaius, when he reviewed the Nikon D850 for us. Coincidentally, you can pick up the Nikon D850 for $2,029.95 at Walmart for Cyber Monday. We rated it as the best DSLR camera for wildlife photography AND astrophotography. Our fitness guru will be taking over next to bring you the best Cyber Monday health & fitness deals!

(Image credit: OM System/Olympus) Calling all Swifties! Earlier in the year Taylor Swift was spotted using the OM-D EM-10 Mark IV , and it’s now the cheapest it’s been in over a year! To celebrate, let’s see how many Taylor Swift puns we can fit into one post… Are you…Ready For It? (OK that was an easy one). If you’ve bought Nothing New this Cyber Monday, then we hope you have your Eyes Open, as the OM-D EM-10 Mark IV is now at its lowest price in over a year. You no longer have to be Haunted by your old, sad camera from years gone by — we know the feeling All Too Well. And if you’re only ever left with a Picture to Burn, you don’t need to tolerate it for evermore. There’s no need to be Down Bad crying at the camera store, ‘tis the damn season to treat yourself to an upgrade! Because of course, you’re going to need a reliable camera to take a photo when you arrive at the very first bridge of the evening! If you're going to be shooting astrophotography, let's hope there's no Midnight Rain. OM System (formerly Olympus) has a fantastic reputation for producing cameras that never go out of Style. With two dials on the top of the body, it couldn’t be easier to Change your settings and capture the images of your Wildest Dreams. From Daylight to Midnights, Forever Winters to Cruel Summers and august Back To December, The OM-D EM-10 Mark IV will see you through all your Eras. Long Story Short, you don’t have to be a Mastermind to see that the OM-D EM10 Mark IV is Gorgeous, and you should buy it. But be quick, as it won’t be around come New Year’s Day.

(Image credit: Govee, Future) If you’d rather see the night sky from the comfort of your warm home than have to put on your coat, hat and gloves and venture out into the chilly darkness to see it with your telescope, this Govee star projector deal will bring the cosmos indoors. Govee Star Light 8 projector now 55% off — save $100 and get it for just $79.99 at Amazon We haven’t reviewed it so we can’t personally claim whether it’s one of the best star projectors , but when we compare it at a glance to some of the others we have had our hands on, it seems pretty good! There are mixed reviews, some excellent, some…not so excellent, but overall it has a rating of 3.8, with over half of the reviews rated 5 stars. It comes with 8 discs and offers 38 scene modes to choose from, including a sleep, universe, natural, emotion, thunder & rain and festival series, and the choice between ‘diffusion’ or ‘gathering’ movement modes makes it look like you’re shooting through the stars at warp speed, as opposed to most other star projectors which just rotate. You can control it straight from your smartphone using the Govee Home app — not to mention, it’s also Alexa and Google compatible. Plus, it has a built-in speaker with 37 different noise effects that match the projections. (Also, if you love to annoy your neighbors, Govee have a load of fun outdoor holiday lights for your house on offer for Cyber Monday! )

(Image credit: Celestron, Future) PRICE CHANGE We’ll get the bad news out of the way first — our favorite binoculars for stargazing, the Celestron SkyMaster Pro , has increased in price since yesterday. Amazon were offering a $35 coupon to apply at the checkout, making them $210.65, but today they've taken the coupon away, and they don't seem to be in any Cyber Monday deal at all. We’ll keep track of this throughout the day, but they’re still a decent price at $245.65 and are, otherwise, the cheapest they’ve been since April. The only other price change we've seen is an odd one... The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ was in a Cyber Monday deal of $365.74 yesterday (Sunday) yet today (Monday) it's NOT in a Cyber Monday deal...but it's $10 cheaper. Make of that what you will! Amazon's gonna Amazon...