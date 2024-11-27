With Black Friday 2024 just around the corner, now is a great time to spruce up your home gym with shiny new equipment. Whether you are looking to buy one of the best rowing machines or get a new yoga mat, there are plenty of opportunities to save money in the run-up to Christmas. But which deals are really worth the hype? We have some strong contenders this year.
At Live Science, we know a thing or two about fitness, having tested plenty of exercise equipment over the years. Plus, we are continuously browsing online retailers and comparing prices. Result? Hand-picked fitness deals we would happily invest in ourselves. From some of the best exercise bikes to tried-and-tested adjustable dumbbells, here are ten Black Friday exercise equipment deals we recommend.
Best Black Friday fitness deals at a glance
- 🚣♀️ Aviron Strong Series Rower:
was $2,499now $1999
- 🚣♀️ Proform 750R:
was $699now $549
- 🚴♀️ Peloton bike:
was $1,445now $1,295
- 🚲 YOSUDA Indoor Bike:
was $249now $199
- 🏃♀️ NordicTrack T 7.5 S:
was $1,299now $799
- 🏃♂️ Peloton Tread:
was $2,995now $2,695
- 🏋️♀️ Bowflex SelectTech 552:
was $429now $379
- 🧘♀️ Manduka PROlite yoga mat:
was $108now $86
- 🏐 BOSU Pro:
was $159now $127
Best Black Friday home exercise equipment deals today
Save $150 on the Proform 750R. Compact, foldable and whisper-quiet, this sturdy rowing machine punches way above its affordable price point. It may not have interactive screens and other premium frills, but the Proform 750R stands on its own merit, which is not common to see in this price range. With this Best Buy deal, this affordable gem is even cheaper.
Read our full Proform 750R Rower review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best rowing machines
Save $500 on the Aviron Strong Series Rower, our all-time favorite exercise machine for fun workouts. This exceptionally sturdy and robust rowing machine is a perfect option if you like interactive games and races, and an absolute gem of a find if you have a competitive streak. It is not easy to make rowing fun, but Aviron will keep you coming back for more. We also liked the Strong Series for its accessibility: it features an unusually high seat and adjustable footplates.
Read our full Aviron Strong Series Rower review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best rowing machines
Save $150 on the Peloton Bike. This sleek machine needs no introduction. It is sleek, durable and jam-packed with fun fitness classes, making it an excellent choice for beginners and seasoned exercisers alike. Peloton bikes do not get discounted often, so take advantage of this deal before it expires.
Read our full Peloton bike review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best exercise bikes
Save 20% on the YOSUDA Indoor Bike. We named it as the best budget option in our guide to the best exercise bikes, and for a good reason. It has everything you may need from an exercise machine, from an excellent range of resistance and a comfy seat to a phone holder, but it does not cost the earth.
Read our full YOSUDA Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best exercise bikes
Save $150 on the Peloton Tread, our favorite exercise machine for workout classes. It is stylish, easy to use and exceptionally durable, and it comes with heaps of engaging fitness content on demand. The Peloton Tread is a top choice for racking up the miles in the comfort of your home.
Read our full Peloton Tread review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best treadmills
Save $500 on the NordicTrack T 7.5 S, a deal that immediately caught our eye. This smart running machine was made by NordicTrack, a brand we know and love having tested several of their exercise machines, and it is not often we see such a hefty discount on one of their bestsellers. The T 7.5 S can be easily folded up, making it a perfect choice for tight spaces.
Save $50 on the Bowflex SelectTech 552. Good home weight sets are surprisingly hard to find, and many require plenty of space to accommodate them. This is one of the exceptions: great quality, well-calibrated, easy to use and ultra-compact.
Read our full Bowflex SelectTech 552 review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best adjustable dumbbells
Save up to 21% on one of the best yoga mats on the market (prices vary depending on the chosen design). Teachers' favorite, this ultra-dense mat provides excellent cushioning so you can exercise with ease, and it is easy to clean, too. We knocked a star off for its poor grip, but this issue can be solved with a grip towel or gel.
Read our full Manduka PROlite yoga mat review (★★★½)
Featured in: Best yoga mats
Save 20% on the BOSU Pro ball, an excellent tool for balance and stability training. This iconic piece of gym equipment is sturdy, well-made and very efficient at improving core stability. This model is not discounted often, so snap this deal up before it is gone.
- Read our Black Friday science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear ahead of the Black Friday sale.
Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.