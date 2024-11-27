With Black Friday 2024 just around the corner, now is a great time to spruce up your home gym with shiny new equipment. Whether you are looking to buy one of the best rowing machines or get a new yoga mat, there are plenty of opportunities to save money in the run-up to Christmas. But which deals are really worth the hype? We have some strong contenders this year.

At Live Science, we know a thing or two about fitness, having tested plenty of exercise equipment over the years. Plus, we are continuously browsing online retailers and comparing prices. Result? Hand-picked fitness deals we would happily invest in ourselves. From some of the best exercise bikes to tried-and-tested adjustable dumbbells, here are ten Black Friday exercise equipment deals we recommend.

Best Black Friday fitness deals at a glance

Best Black Friday home exercise equipment deals today

Best for fun workouts Aviron Strong Series Rower: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Amazon Save $500 on the Aviron Strong Series Rower, our all-time favorite exercise machine for fun workouts. This exceptionally sturdy and robust rowing machine is a perfect option if you like interactive games and races, and an absolute gem of a find if you have a competitive streak. It is not easy to make rowing fun, but Aviron will keep you coming back for more. We also liked the Strong Series for its accessibility: it features an unusually high seat and adjustable footplates.

Read our full Aviron Strong Series Rower review (★★★★½)

Featured in: Best rowing machines

Best for fitness classes Peloton Tread: was $2,995 now $2,695 at Amazon Save $150 on the Peloton Tread, our favorite exercise machine for workout classes. It is stylish, easy to use and exceptionally durable, and it comes with heaps of engaging fitness content on demand. The Peloton Tread is a top choice for racking up the miles in the comfort of your home.

Read our full Peloton Tread review (★★★★½)

Featured in: Best treadmills

Best for small spaces NordicTrack T 7.5 S: was $1,299 now $799 at Best Buy Save $500 on the NordicTrack T 7.5 S, a deal that immediately caught our eye. This smart running machine was made by NordicTrack, a brand we know and love having tested several of their exercise machines, and it is not often we see such a hefty discount on one of their bestsellers. The T 7.5 S can be easily folded up, making it a perfect choice for tight spaces.

Best for stability training BOSU Pro: was $159 now $127 at Amazon Save 20% on the BOSU Pro ball, an excellent tool for balance and stability training. This iconic piece of gym equipment is sturdy, well-made and very efficient at improving core stability. This model is not discounted often, so snap this deal up before it is gone.

