Apple Watch Series 10 now at its lowest-ever price — this Black Friday Apple deal is just too good to miss

At Amazon right now, you can grab the Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm case) with a brilliant $50 discount off the RRP of $399. The $349 price tag is the lowest we've ever seen since its launch in September this year. The 46mm version also has the same reduction.

Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 is now $50 cheaper.

These brilliant Black Friday smartwatch deals are also available at Walmart on both versions should you prefer to do your shopping elsewhere.

Although we've yet to review the Apple Watch Series 10 here at Live Science, we have loved previous iterations of the world’s bestselling smartwatch like the Apple Watch Series 8, and our colleagues over at TechRadar gave the Series 10 top marks.

The Series 10 builds on a decade's worth of success and is now thinner than ever, features the biggest, most advanced display yet and comes packed with health features like sleep apnea notification. It also has faster charging, water depth and temperature sensing — although the battery life remains the same at a claimed 18 hours.

The Series 10 has many features previously released for the Apple Watch and dozens of highlights. Still, some of my favorites include the Double Tap feature, other accessibility-geared hand gestures, the addition of a QWERTY keyboard for texting, a noise app that warns you of excessive sound exposure, advanced running metrics, advanced biking metrics, a bedtime mode with sleep tracking, a low power battery mode and so much more.

These deals are US-only, but below are the best Apple Watch Series 10 deals in your location.

The Apple Watch Series 10 features advanced health tracking metrics. (Image credit: Apple)

Key features: watchOS 11, a bigger display with up to 30 percent more screen area and advanced health metrics.

Product launched: September 2024.

Price history: This is the cheapest we've ever seen on the latest Apple Watch.

Price comparison: The Series 10 is currently selling for $349 at Walmart.

Reviews consensus: The recently launched Series 10 is the best Apple watch to date. It's more comfortable and has an expansive new display which you can see better at all angles. The watchOS 11 experience, improved health metrics, and faster charging are some of the standout features. However, it's the current lowest price ever which makes it outstanding value and the Apple watch to meet the needs of most people.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a stunning new display, a thinner build and a more comfortable watch.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're hoping for improved battery life, it's still the same 18 hours from Series 9.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.