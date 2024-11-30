From marathons down to 5ks, I have run thousands of miles and tried every single one of these pairs of shoes and can recommend them all. But finding the right pair of running shoes for you personally, whether it is for going for a PR in a race or putting in the daily miles, is crucial because everyone is unique with our own particular 'gait' or style of running that will suit different types of shoes.

With that proviso, all 10 models below are excellent running shoes, ranging from top-of-the-line Nikes at a rare discount to the best shoes to run daily miles in. We have rounded up the best Black Friday deals so you do not have to.

Seasoned runners will already know that discounts on the best-selling models are pretty rare which makes some of the bargains below all the more impressive.

And of course, while you are running, you will also want to be tracking that mileage so do not forget to check out the best Black Friday bargains on Garmin watches - there are some fantastic bargains to be hand including on Garmin's best value serious fitness watch.

Best Black Friday running shoe deals

Nike Vaporfly 3: was $260 now $182 at nike Save 30% on one of the top racing shoes from Nike when you add BFRIDAY at checkout. It is rare to see such a discount on Nike's carbon-plated premium racing line, as worn by some of the fastest athletes on Earth. This deal is - sorry men - only for women. This is a shoe that could get you that all-important PR.

Nike Streakfly: was $170 now $119 at nike Save 30% on Nike's lightest racing shoe using code BFRIDAY at checkout. The Streakfly is super lightweight - just 185 g in a men's size 10 - and with a low profile, feels much more like the racing flats of old than the modern carbon-plated supershoes. The nostalgic appeal is definitely aided by the super responsive full-length ZoomX midsole. This is a perfect race shoe for distances up to around 10km.

Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Trail: was $160 now $120 at Adidas US Save 25% on a great pair of trail shoes to see you through those off-road races. The Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Trail is designed to help make mountains feel like molehills. It strikes the balance perfectly between lightness and cushioning, keeping your feet protected from uneven terrain but giving you lots of energy return. The woven upper is beautifully breathable too.

Asics Novablast 4: was $140 now $110 at Amazon Save 21% on a real workhorse of a shoe that will have you bouncing comfortably through miles and miles of training. The Novablast is a brilliant all-rounder, offering you cushioning but never weighing you down. It is a great shoe for easy runs but can also cope with dialling up the pace for a tempo or threshold session.

Saucony Endorphin Pro 3: was $225 now $190 at Amazon Save $35 Deals on supershoes with carbon plates are pretty rare and the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 is a fantastic supershoe. With a carbon fibre plate for racing at your max efforts, it is also really surprisingly durable. The geometry of the shoe gives you that feeling of being propelled forwards but with a stack of PWERUN PB foam to keep your effort comfortable.

Nike Pegasus 41: was $140 now $84 at nike Save $56 Act quickly to snap up this amazing deal on the women's Nike Pegasus 41. They are already reduced but adding the code BFRIDAY will see the price tumble further. There is a reason the brand have sold more Pegasus over the years than any other shoe. It is a plush, reliable and super comfortable training shoe that will see you through hundreds of miles.

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 v 13: was $165 now $120 at Amazon Save $45 If you only have room for one pair of running shoes in your life then you cannot do better than the New Balance 1080. Version 14 of the daily training shoe recently came out which means you can get some great savings on the previous, brilliant model. This is a shoe for long runs and easy miles that can also cope with picking up the pace. It is light, cushioned, comfortable and durable.

Brooks Hyperion Max: was $170 now $102 at Brooks Running Save 40% Brooks might be better known for their everyday shoes but if you are looking for a shoe to pick up the pace with on race day then try the Hyperion Max. It is a very lightweight trainer with a nitrogen-infused supercritical DNA flash midsole (translation: it gives you loads of energy back). It is a lovely, snappy ride that is equally comfortable at easy paces and now at a real bargain price.

Asics Gel Nimbus 26: was $160 now $120 at amazon.com Save 25% The Gel Nimbus is always one of the most popular running shoes for soaking up the miles in training and version 26 is no exception. It offers a plush ride to help conserve energy and the cushioning gives impressive comfort and bounce. Though the Gel Nimbus certainly is not a classic "support shoe", it does offer stability through the cushioning and structure.

Asics GT-1000 12: was $100 now $60 at Amazon Save 40% The Asics GT-1000 already comes at a very wallet-friendly price but this discount on Amazon does bring it into 'crazy bargain' territory. Especially when you factor in that this is a super durable workhorse of a shoe that will see you through a lot of mileage. The cushioning is on the firmer side yet still comfortable from the get-go. At $100 this shoe is incredible value. At $59, the only question is why is not it in your basket already?

