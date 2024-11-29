Feeling overwhelmed by Black Friday deals already? You are not alone. In fact, you probably need to get outside and enjoy some fresh air and why not track that exercise with one of the best smartwatches on the market? The Garmin Forerunner 955 is now on offer for a sizeable $100 off at Amazon - that is a 20% saving and equals the lowest price we have ever seen it.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 955 on sale right now at Amazon for $399.99.

When we reviewed the Garmin Forerunner 955, we were thoroughly impressed by its premium features and the value for money it offers over some of the more premium Garmin watches like the Garmin Fenix 7. In fact, we liked it so much we gave it a five out of five star rating. Even at full price, we thought it was probably the best-value high-end Garmin watch and now you can get it for a whopping $100 less!

It is easy to get bogged down when comparing the huge array of Garmin models and it can be really difficult to decide what is right for you. If you are confused, try looking at our round-up of the best Garmin Watches. However, if you are looking for a higher-end model to track running as well as swimming and cycling, all at a great price, then look no further. The Garmin Forerunner 955 is a cheaper sibling of some of Garmin's priciest watches and arguably offers a better deal for your money.

Image 1 of 5 The Garmin Forerunner 955 tracks your heart rate variability (Image credit: Andrew Williams) The Garmin Forerunner has a customisable display screen (Image credit: Andrew Williams) You can also use a sleep display on the Garmin Forerunner 955 (Image credit: Andrew Williams) The Garmin Forerunner 955 has an optical heart rate sensor (Image credit: Andrew Williams) You can download maps to use offline on the Forerunner 955 (Image credit: Andrew Williams)

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is billed as the ideal watch for triathletes as well as pure runners. So, as you would expect, it does a great job of tracking not just runs but swims and cycle rides too. The GPS tools are excellent and include full-color maps and turn-by-turn navigation which can even warn you of upcoming hills.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 also offers more holistic features such as Training Readiness to help encourage and support proper recovery between exercise sessions. It takes into account not just activity but also your sleep, recovery time and HRV status, features also found in the top-end Garmin models.

In fact, the Garmin Forerunner 955 has most of the best features of the highest-end Garmin watches, and certainly all of the ones most people use, though arguably in a less robust case as it is plastic rather than metal.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you are still unsure about what Garmin is right for you, do check out our Garmin fitness watches guide.

Key features: Up to 15 days battery life, 1.3 in MIP display, 32 GB storage, Multi-band GPS, optical heart rate sensor, water resistance to 5ATM, Gorilla Glass DX screen, offline maps

Product launched: June 2022

Price comparison: Amazon: $399.99 | Best Buy: $399.99 | Walmart: $399.99

Price history: For most of the year, the price of Garmin Forerunner 955 has stayed at $499.99 with occasional sales down to $405 or $399.99. Today's deal equals the best-ever savings on the watch.

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Forerunner 955 is universally loved by fitness watch reviewers who rate it as one of the best training tools out there. Many comment on its suite of advanced metrics with onboard maps, higher-accuracy GPS and a solar-charging option. It is a great watch for runners and triathletes alike.

Live Science: ★★★★★ | TechRadar ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | Cycling Weekly: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a reliable, premium smartwatch suitable for runners and triathletes that offers all the best Garmin features

❌ Don't buy it if: You crave the very highest-end fitness watch. For that, you will want to look at the premium models like the Garmin Fenix 7 or the Garmin Epix 2. But be aware, they come with a premium price tag too, although the Garmin Epix 2 currently has a huge $435 off on Amazon.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, astrophotography cameras, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.