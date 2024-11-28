Not feeling the Black Friday buzz this year? We do not blame you. But, drumroll please, things are about to change. We have just stumbled across a deal that sounds almost too good to be true — the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire in white titanium is now a huge 55% off at Walmart, which slashes its RRP by a massive $500. At just $399.99, this top-end model is now at its lowest-ever price.

You can get the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire on sale right now at Walmart for $399.99.

During our Garmin Epix 2 review, we were thoroughly impressed by how comfortable and unobtrusive this watch was, particularly when we compared it to our all-time favorite Garmin Fenix 7. We liked it so much we gave this smartwatch a four out of five star rating and we knocked that one star for being eye-wateringly expensive. But with this massive Black Friday deal, this one caveat has gone out of the window.

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire is one of the best Garmin watches ever made. This premium wearable has everything you may need for conquering the great outdoors: long battery life, exceptional durability and all the top-end tracking features you can think of, from multi-band GPS and stacks of on-watch maps to contactless payments and third-party apps. At the same time, it is not nearly as big and heavy on the wrist as some of the other top-end Garmin models.

We have seen this model being discounted across various retailers (for example, Amazon is offering it for just $429.99) but the Garmin Epix 2 is nowhere near as cheap as it is at Walmart now. If this is not a sign that Black Friday mania is about to start, we do not know what is.

Image 1 of 4 The Garmin Epix 2 in black as worn during our full review. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams)

Key features: Up to 16 days of battery life, 1.3-inch AMOLED always-on display, titanium bezel, multi-band navigation, 10 ATM water resistance, 32GB internal memory, Elevate V4 optical heart rate sensor, TopoActive mapping, preloaded SkiView maps

Product launched: January 2022

Price comparison: Amazon: $429.99 | Best Buy: $649.99 | Walmart: $399.99

Price history: For most of the year, the price of Garmin Epix 2 in white titanium fluctuated between $549.99 and $899.99. Today's deal brings the price down to $399.99 for the first time since its release in January 2022.

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Epix 2 is a Rolls Royce of running watches: ultra-durable, jam-packed with features and designed to perform no matter the circumstances. This premium wearable combines excellent tracking accuracy and Garmin's signature high-end features with a stunning AMOLED display and resilient titanium bezel. One reviewer even noted, "If the Fenix 7 lacks the wow factor you are looking for, this is the watch for you." There is only one drawback to the otherwise excellent Garmin Epix 2 — a jaw-dropping price tag.

Live Science: ★★★★ | TechRadar ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Cycling Weekly: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Garmin watches

✅ Buy it if: You do not want to cut corners. This premium smartwatch is one of the most reliable and durable wearables money can buy, perfect for conquering the great outdoors or hitting an ultra-marathon.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for a day-to-day fitness tracker. The Garmin Epix 2 is a shining gem but it is still an overkill for most people. Instead, consider the Fitbit Charge 6 as this excellent mid-range watch is now $60 off at Walmart.

