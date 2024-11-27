If you're looking for a sports watch, Garmin has emerged as one of the top brands for athletes constantly operating at the peak of their powers. Now the Garmin Instinct 2 is 33% cheaper in this Black Friday fitness tracker deal.

Not only are they more rugged than many of their rivals, but they offer outstanding battery life and impressively accurate tracking. One of the best models around is the Garmin Instinct 2, and while it's not getting any younger, this Amazon deal makes it an easy recommendation for anyone looking for the best fitness trackers.

It's not even Black Friday yet and the retailer has knocked 33% off of the price - that's a $100 saving for the larger 45mm version, bringing it down to just $199.99.

Garmin Instinct 2: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Save $100 on this durable smartwatch which packs up to 28 days of battery life, sleep and heart rate tracking, and excellent fitness modes for running, biking, swimming and more - all for under $200.

Image 1 of 6 The Garmin Instinct 2 is now one-third cheaper in price for Black Friday (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin)

Read our Amazon Black Friday science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

While this isn't the Solar version which we previously reviewed and packs in additional solar charging, the Instinct 2 offered here is a fantastic fitness watch for just about anyone at this price.

Alternatives like Google's Wear OS device and Apple Watch will offer things like third-party app installations, but the Garmin makes up for that with an astonishing 28 days of battery life and a much more robust design that means it's just as tough as your workouts.

It also has best-in-class GPS tracking, so you can leave your phone at home, and Garmin's own coaching options can help you get in shape if you're just starting out.

The only real caveat is that its display isn't great for showcasing maps, but thankfully the GPS is good enough that should you get lost, you'll likely be able to find your way back regardless.

Key features: 28-day battery life, 1.12-inch display, rugged design with water rating up to 100 meters.

Product launched: February 2022.

Price history: The Instinct 2 is a couple of years old, so discounts are fairly regular, but this matches the previous low from September this year. Walmart and Best Buy are matching Amazon, too.

Price comparison: Amazon: $199.99 | Walmart: $199.99 | Best Buy: $199.99

Reviews consensus: With a fantastic battery life, the Garmin Instinct 2 is ideal for long-distance workouts like marathon runs or triathlons. Its excellent GPS tracking and Garmin Pay mean you can leave your phone at home while running and still be able to pay for your groceries on the way home, and it has enough modes for just about any type of workout.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a feature-rich running watch that won't cost the Earth. You need something with enough battery for marathon runs.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something more general in purpose - an Apple Watch or Google Wear OS device will let you install apps and more.

