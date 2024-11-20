Save money on the best air purifiers this Black Friday in the run-up to Thanksgiving and Christmas. With the temperatures dropping and days getting shorter, we tend to spend far more time in the cozy solace of our homes with windows and doors firmly shut — this is where good air quality can make all the difference. Plus, plenty of appliances get heavily discounted during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale so grabbing a discount on our highest-rated models now is a no-brainer.

But which air purifiers should you buy right now? We've been testing and reviewing air purifiers for years so we know a thing or two about them, like which models are the best air purifiers for allergies. We track prices daily, so if the price changes we know by how much and whether it's been better before. Rest assured, if there's an air purifier deal to be had you can find it here, let us do the legwork for you and save right now with the very best Black Friday air purifier deals.

Black Friday air purifier deals at a glance

Best under $100

Best under $300

Best under $1000

Best for small to medium-sized spaces

Best for large spaces

BlueAir Blue Pure 211i Max: was $349.99 now $302.81 at Amazon Save 13% on this stylish BlueAir air purifier that can cover up to a whopping 3,048 square feet (283 square meters). It is basically a beefed-up version of our favorite budget air purifier, the BlueAir Plue Pure 411i Max. The 211i Max is quiet, powerful and easy to use, making it an excellent wallet-friendly pick.

