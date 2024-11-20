Save money on the best air purifiers this Black Friday in the run-up to Thanksgiving and Christmas. With the temperatures dropping and days getting shorter, we tend to spend far more time in the cozy solace of our homes with windows and doors firmly shut — this is where good air quality can make all the difference. Plus, plenty of appliances get heavily discounted during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale so grabbing a discount on our highest-rated models now is a no-brainer.
But which air purifiers should you buy right now? We've been testing and reviewing air purifiers for years so we know a thing or two about them, like which models are the best air purifiers for allergies. We track prices daily, so if the price changes we know by how much and whether it's been better before. Rest assured, if there's an air purifier deal to be had you can find it here, let us do the legwork for you and save right now with the very best Black Friday air purifier deals.
Black Friday air purifier deals at a glance
- Best budget option: BlueAir Blue Pure 411i Max was $169.99 now $119.99
- Best under $100: GermGuardian AC5250PT was $149.99 now $96.24
- Best for large spaces: Coway 400 was $470.31 now $338.99
- Best medical grade: Molekule Air Pro was $1,014.99 now $892.22
- Best for cooling: Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B was $449.99 now $299.99
- Best for saving energy: Coway Airmega AP-1512HH: was $229.99 now $141.99
- Multi-purpose: BlueAir ComfortPure 3-in-1: was $499.99 now $299.99
- Our all-time favorite: Levoit Core 600S-P was $299.99 now $281.82
Best under $100
Save 36% on this sleek tower air purifier suitable for rooms up to 915 square feet. It is essentially a bigger and more powerful version of GermGuardian AC4825E, our favorite budget air purifier for allergies, and just like its sibling, it comes with a pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon filter and UV-C light sanitizer. Not bad for less than $100.
Best under $300
Save $200 on this 3-in-1 combo from BlueAir, the brand behind our favorite budget-friendly air purifier. This fan-heater-purifier comes with a HEPA filter, remote control and dedicated app, and thanks to its unobtrusive looks and compact design, it will easily blend in with most home decors.
Save $150 on this 2-in-1 air purifier from Dyson. The TP4B combines the power of a HEPA filter with up to 350-degree oscillation and a backward airflow mode to effectively clean the indoor air without making it freezing cold. Perfect for the fans of a gentle breeze.
Best under $1000
Save $123 on this beast of an air purifier. With its pollutant-destroying PECO technology, in-depth air quality readings, powerful jet fans and high-tech features, the medically-graded Molekule Air Pro is an insanely powerful appliance. It covers spaces of up to 1000 square feet (92.9 square meters), ridding them of airborne pollutants in mere minutes — and we can attest to that.
Read our full Molekule Air Pro review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best air purifiers, Best air purifiers for allergies
Best for small to medium-sized spaces
Save 38% on the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH, a compact and powerful air purifier that we named as the best option for saving energy in our guide to the best air purifiers. Best suited for medium to large rooms, this quirky-looking appliance comes with an eco-mode that helps ease the strain on electricity bills.
Read our full Coway-AP-1512HH review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best air purifiers
Save 29% on this feature-packed budget air purifier, the BlueAir Blue Pure 411i Max. This well-designed model offers superb air-cleaning performance and plenty of smart features, and it is so quiet you can keep it in your bedroom. It is cheap to run, too.
Read our full BlueAir Blue Pure 411i Max review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best air purifiers
Best for large spaces
Save 13% on this stylish BlueAir air purifier that can cover up to a whopping 3,048 square feet (283 square meters). It is basically a beefed-up version of our favorite budget air purifier, the BlueAir Plue Pure 411i Max. The 211i Max is quiet, powerful and easy to use, making it an excellent wallet-friendly pick.
Save 28% on this powerful COWAY Air Purifier, one of the best value options for large spaces. Suitable for rooms of up to 1,560 square feet, this powerful appliance comes with washable pre-filters and True HEPA Filters. And just like the Coway AP 1512HH we mentioned before, it has an eco mode to help you cut down on energy use.
Save 6% on this excellent air purifier for large spaces. This discount may not be particularly impressing at the moment, but we expect it to go down massively during Black Friday.
There are multiple reasons why the Levoit 600S-P takes the top spot in our guide to the best air purifiers on the market. It boasts impressive air-cleaning performance, a three-stage HEPA filtration system, unobtrusive design and plenty of smart features. It remains quiet at high fan speeds, and it does not put a strain on the electricity bill. Complete package.
Read our full Levoit Core 600S-P review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best air purifiers, Best air purifiers for allergies
