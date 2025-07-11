Don't miss these last-minute Prime Day deals for clean teeth and a bright smile, handpicked by our health writers

The Amazon Prime Day sale is coming to an end, but you can still save up to 50% on electric toothbrushes, water flossers and other top-quality dental care products.

The Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end, but you can still save big money on your oral care essentials. In fact, many of the best electric toothbrushes or water flossers get the biggest discounts on the very last day of the sale. We have already spotted some excellent last-minute deals on electric toothbrushes for kids, teeth whitening strips and water-flosser combos.

We know that picking the right toothbrush deal can be tricky, so we have done the heavy lifting for you. Our health writers have browsed the Prime Day sale to bring you only the best deals on products they have tried and recommend. Below, you will find our top ten deals for clean teeth and a bright smile — but hurry, today is the last day to snap up these amazing discounts.

Best electric toothbrush Prime Day deals

Oral-B Genius X Limited
Best overall
Oral-B Genius X Limited: was $199 now $99 at Amazon

Save 50% on our all-time favorite electric toothbrush, the Oral-B Genius X Limited, our all-time favorite electric toothbrush. It is stylish, packed with smart features and comes with plenty of accessories, but most importantly, it delivers a superb clean without costing an arm and a leg.

Oral-B iO Series 9
Best for smart features
Oral-B iO Series 9: was $299.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

Save $80 on the Oral-B iO Series 9, one of the best smart-enabled electric toothbrushes on the market. It is equipped with a pressure sensor and AI-powered technology to help you improve your brushing technique.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300
Amazon bestseller
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300: was $109 now $54 at Amazon

Save 50% on one of Amazon's bestsellers, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300. With its pressure sensor, three cleaning modes, two spare brush heads and a travel case, it is an excellent mid-range option for frequent travelers.

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush
Best eco-friendly
SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush: was $95 now $71 at Amazon

Save 25% on the SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush, one of the most eco-friendly products we tested. Thanks to its exceptionally slim, lightweight build, long battery life and a handy travel case, it is also our favorite travel toothbrush.

Bitvae R2 Rotating Electric Toothbrush
Best on a budget
Bitvae R2 Rotating Electric Toothbrush: was $34.99 now $25.99 at Amazon

Save 25% on the Bitvae R2, our favorite budget-friendly electric toothbrush. With its customizable brushing intensity, eight brush heads and up to 60 days of battery life, it blows other affordable toothbrushes out of the water.

Philips Sonicare 2-Pack Bundle
Best 2-pack
Philips Sonicare 2-Pack Bundle: was $149.99 now $119.20 at Amazon

Save 20% on not one, but two excellent Sonicare toothbrushes with DiamondClean brush heads a perfect deal for couples or those looking for spare travel accessories.

Oral-B iO Series 10
Best premium option
Oral-B iO Series 10: was $349 now $249 at Walmart

Save $100 on the ultra-premium Oral-B iO Series 10. It is expensive, but you would be hard-pressed to find a better toothbrush with AI-powered brushing personalization and smart features.

Best Prime Day deals on electric toothbrushes for kids

Philips Sonicare for Kids Pet Edition
Best overall
Philips Sonicare for Kids Pet Edition: was $42.96 now $27.95 at Amazon

Save 36% on the Philips Sonicare for kids, one of our highest-rated electric toothbrushes for the little ones. Compact, easy to use and fun-shaped, this kid-friendly gadget also allows you to monitor their brushing progress.

Best Prime Day dental care product deals today

Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0
Best cordless water flosser
Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0: was $99 now $59 at Amazon

Save 40% on the Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0, a compact water flosser that you can fit in a carry-on, perfect for frequent travelers. Plus, it comes with a travel bag, tip storage case, and water plug for use on the go.

Soocas NEOS II Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser
Best 2-in-1 combo
Soocas NEOS II Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser: was $179 now $119 at Amazon

Save 33% on the Soocas NEOS II, one of the best flosser-toothbrush combos on the market. It is portable, stylish and travel-friendly, but most importantly, it does a great job at keeping your teeth squeaky clean.

Crest 3D Whitestrips
Best whitening strips
Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save 38% on the Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit with an LED accelerator light and 20 treatments included. Easy to use and helpful for brightening your smile.

Anna Gora
Anna Gora
Health Writer

Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.

