Don't miss these last-minute Prime Day deals for clean teeth and a bright smile, handpicked by our health writers
The Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end, but you can still save big money on your oral care essentials. In fact, many of the best electric toothbrushes or water flossers get the biggest discounts on the very last day of the sale. We have already spotted some excellent last-minute deals on electric toothbrushes for kids, teeth whitening strips and water-flosser combos.
We know that picking the right toothbrush deal can be tricky, so we have done the heavy lifting for you. Our health writers have browsed the Prime Day sale to bring you only the best deals on products they have tried and recommend. Below, you will find our top ten deals for clean teeth and a bright smile — but hurry, today is the last day to snap up these amazing discounts.
Prime Day deals at a glance
- 🪥 ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES
- Prime Day sale: Up to 50% off on Oral-B, Oclean and more
- Walmart: Big discounts on Philips Sonicare and Colgate
- Target: Save up to $50 on sonic electric toothbrushes
- 👶 ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES FOR KIDS
- Prime Day sale: Toddler-friendly toothbrushes under $20
- 😁 DENTAL CARE PRODUCTS
- Prime Day sale: Up to 50% on Waterpik water flossers
- For white teeth: up to 35% on Crest Teeth Whitening Strips
- Flosser-toothbrush combos: 50% off on Waterpik, Soocas and more
Best electric toothbrush Prime Day deals
Save 50% on our all-time favorite electric toothbrush, the Oral-B Genius X Limited, our all-time favorite electric toothbrush. It is stylish, packed with smart features and comes with plenty of accessories, but most importantly, it delivers a superb clean without costing an arm and a leg.
Save $80 on the Oral-B iO Series 9, one of the best smart-enabled electric toothbrushes on the market. It is equipped with a pressure sensor and AI-powered technology to help you improve your brushing technique.
Save 50% on one of Amazon's bestsellers, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300. With its pressure sensor, three cleaning modes, two spare brush heads and a travel case, it is an excellent mid-range option for frequent travelers.
Save 25% on the SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush, one of the most eco-friendly products we tested. Thanks to its exceptionally slim, lightweight build, long battery life and a handy travel case, it is also our favorite travel toothbrush.
Save 25% on the Bitvae R2, our favorite budget-friendly electric toothbrush. With its customizable brushing intensity, eight brush heads and up to 60 days of battery life, it blows other affordable toothbrushes out of the water.
Save 20% on not one, but two excellent Sonicare toothbrushes with DiamondClean brush heads — a perfect deal for couples or those looking for spare travel accessories.
Save $100 on the ultra-premium Oral-B iO Series 10. It is expensive, but you would be hard-pressed to find a better toothbrush with AI-powered brushing personalization and smart features.
Best Prime Day deals on electric toothbrushes for kids
Save 36% on the Philips Sonicare for kids, one of our highest-rated electric toothbrushes for the little ones. Compact, easy to use and fun-shaped, this kid-friendly gadget also allows you to monitor their brushing progress.
Best Prime Day dental care product deals today
Save 40% on the Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0, a compact water flosser that you can fit in a carry-on, perfect for frequent travelers. Plus, it comes with a travel bag, tip storage case, and water plug for use on the go.
Save 33% on the Soocas NEOS II, one of the best flosser-toothbrush combos on the market. It is portable, stylish and travel-friendly, but most importantly, it does a great job at keeping your teeth squeaky clean.
Save 38% on the Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit with an LED accelerator light and 20 treatments included. Easy to use and helpful for brightening your smile.
