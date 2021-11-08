The Oral B Genius X is an impressively high-tech toothbrush that can improve your technique, but sonic toothbrush lovers may not enjoy the higher volume.

In this Oral B Genius X review, we'll be giving you the lowdown on everything you need to know about this electric toothbrush. We’ve tested this toothbrush’s battery life, six different cleaning modes, and its smart, connected functionality, to test whether this toothbrush lives up to the manufacturer's claims. Plus, we’ve checked out reviews to see what everyday users make of their Oral B Genius X toothbrush, to bring you the big picture.

Oral B Genius X: Essential info AI position detection to improve coverage

Pressure sensor technology

Six cleaning modes

Full charge in 14 hours

Choose from up to 5 colors

Bluetooth-enabled to connect to SmartPhone

Charging travel case (dependent on model)

Indicator bristles on the toothbrush head

Two weeks of battery life

Coaching features available via the Oral B app

Retailing at around $137.99 for a rechargeable handle, charging plug, brush head and travel case, the Oral B Genius X is the next step up from a standard electric toothbrush for anyone who wants to improve their dental hygiene. Featuring an interactive app that tracks and monitors brushing habits and patterns, as well as in-app features such as goal-setting and coaching programs, this toothbrush can help to tweak brushing style and set healthy habits for life.

The Oral B Genius X also includes a host of useful features, such as a pressure sensor, a two-minute timer, and a 3-second pulse reminder to switch position, plus a range of stylish colors to choose from, including rose gold and sleek black. It also offers users the ability to customize their toothbrushes further, with a fun color-changing ring at the top of the handset.

Oral B Genius X review: Design

(Image credit: Future)

The Oral B Genius X is available in six colors, including black, white, rose gold, sakura pink and orchid purple. We tested the black version, which is a sleek and attractive addition to any bathroom shelf.

A soft, textured rubber backing to the toothbrush handle allows for a secure and comfortable grip. A smart ring is located at the top of the toothbrush handle where the toothbrush head is inserted. This changes color depending on the functionality used:

White: to show the toothbrush is in operation. This also flashes to indicate when to change the brushing position.

to show the toothbrush is in operation. This also flashes to indicate when to change the brushing position. Red: to show when undue pressure is being applied while brushing the teeth, reducing gum damage .

to show when undue pressure is being applied while brushing the teeth, reducing . Blue: to show when Bluetooth is operating to pair the toothbrush with a Smartphone.

The operation mode is also customizable via the Oral B app, allowing users to select their favorite color from one of 11 options.

The silicone power button is at the top of the toothbrush handle beneath the smart ring is a little hard to locate at first, given the muted black colorway. Beneath this there is another silicone cleaning mode button and five backlit icons showing 5 of 6 cleaning modes (daily cleaning mode is not displayed):

Pro clean: operates at a higher frequency, giving users a cleaner feeling after brushing.

operates at a higher frequency, giving users a cleaner feeling after brushing. Sensitive: gentler mode for sensitive areas.

gentler mode for sensitive areas. 3D white: polishing mode for occasional or everyday use at a different frequency from daily cleaning or pro cleaning mode.

polishing mode for occasional or everyday use at a different frequency from daily cleaning or pro cleaning mode. Gum care: provides gentle massage of the gums.

provides gentle massage of the gums. Tongue clean: for occasional or everyday use.

Beneath these icons are two more backlit indicators, one for when Bluetooth is active and one to show battery life.

The charging plug that comes with the Oral B Genius X is white, which may put off some users who want the continuity of the black colorway for a sleek and polished look.

The travel case provided with the toothbrush is black plastic with a muted, brushed finish, giving it an expensive look and feel. The travel case has room for two toothbrush heads.

Users may be a little confused about how to fit the toothbrush into the case. It took us a little while to work out that it won’t fit unless you insert the toothbrush in on its side. This is indicated with a very subtle diagram on the inside of the travel case, but it is easy to miss.

Oral B Genius X review: Functionality

(Image credit: Amazon)

As mentioned above, the Oral B Genius X comes with 6 cleaning modes. However, modes can only be changed while the toothbrush is powered on, which may make switching modes a little messy if users have to take the toothbrush out of their mouths to find and press the mode button. However, familiarity with the location of the mode button over time should make this easier.

It’s also possible to change the mode during brushing by using the Oral B app. Users can slide their preferred mode to the top, changing the toothbrush mode while it is in operation. While some Oral B Genius X models come with a chargeable travel case with a built-in SmartPhone holder, ours came with a standard travel case. It may be helpful to know that a standard Smartphone can be inserted into the travel case where a toothbrush head sits, holding the phone upright while using the app.

The app itself is available on Android and iOS and provides a useful indicator of how well you brush your teeth. The app prompts you to start brushing and using what Oral B calls AI Brushing Recognition Technology and it tracks how and where you brush your teeth in real-time, highlighting areas that need more cleaning. This helps to ensure hard-to-reach areas are covered and sufficiently cleaned.

The app also helps to identify brushing habits and patterns, allowing users to spot which teeth they keep missing, how much pressure they use, and more via their brushing history. Users can also set themselves challenges to combat bad breath, whiten their teeth or improve their gum health, with customizable programs via the app. It’s also possible to gather medals for positive brushing behaviors, such as brushing in the middle of the day, tongue cleaning, or achieving 100% coverage in brushing sessions.

(Image credit: Future)

The pressure sensor at the top of the toothbrush handle flashes red when too much pressure is applied. It also flashes to alert users to change position after 30 seconds and to let users know when the recommended 2 minutes of brushing time have elapsed. Alongside flashing, the toothbrush also emits a stuttering sound to prompt position change and to signal the end of brushing time.

It’s also easy to clean the Oral B Genius X. Simply rinse the brush head under running water after brushing with the toothbrush still on, then switch off and remove the brush head. Clean the brush head and handle separately before drying. Always unplug the charging stand before wiping it with a damp cloth.

Oral B Genius X review: Performance

We test a number of aspects during our at-home testing, including decibel level of the toothbrush itself, its various settings and modes, and how long it takes to charge and run down. We also test whether the toothbrush could handle being submerged completely in water.

First up, the average decibel level in every cleaning mode on the Oral B Genius X clocked in somewhere around 70 decibels, which is around the same volume as a washing machine or dishwasher. Pretty noisy, but that’s down to the fact that Oral B toothbrushes have oscillating-rotating brushes that operate at lower frequencies than their sonic counterparts.

(Image credit: Amazon)

We then worked our way through the various cleaning modes. Daily cleaning mode and pro clean mode were very similar, but pro clean had the edge when it came to that clean-mouth feeling after brushing. Gum care mode had a gently massaging, rhythmic oscillation that moved up and down in intensity, while 3D white mode echoed that sensation of having a polish at the dental hygienist.

The Oral B Genius X comes with some charge already, so it’s possible to use it straight out of the box. However, the manufacturers say it takes around 14 hours for a full charge. This is less than many electric toothbrushes, which take up to 18 hours.

Oral B claims the Genius X can operate for more than two weeks between charges. Experts recommend brushing twice a day for 2 minutes per session, adding up to 56 minutes in total brushing time across 2 weeks. However, by day 9 of use in our at-home testing, the toothbrush was already flashing red to indicate the battery needed charging, so users are likely to want to charge more often than once every two weeks.

Finally, we submerged the toothbrush underwater for a full brushing cycle to test its water resistance. The Oral B Genius X had no problems during this test or afterward in terms of performance or water damage.

Oral B Genius X review: What’s good about it?

The behavior change aspect of this toothbrush and the accompanying app are powerful tools to improve tooth brushing habits. With medal rewards, reminders, and challenges, it makes tooth brushing fun, especially for a younger user. These extra features can help gently nudge users into more permanent healthy habits when it comes to dental hygiene.

We also like the sleek, sophisticated design, soft handle grip, and customizable smart ring. The fact that the toothbrush remembers where you were in your brushing session if you inadvertently turn it off while brushing, is a useful feature that means you don't have to start all over again.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oral B Genius X review: What’s not so good about it?

Unlike other toothbrushes, the Oral B Genius X doesn’t power off automatically after two minutes of brushing. For younger, more easily distracted brushers, this could mean that they end up brushing for longer periods, which can damage tooth enamel.

We found the toothbrush head a little large compared to a standard electric toothbrush head, and it felt a little firmer than most toothbrush heads.

Oral B Genius X review: User reviews

User reviews on Amazon for the Oral B Genius X are overwhelmingly positive, with an average of 4.5 stars out of five. Positive reviews mention a "glossy, smooth feeling" after cleaning, while many users enjoy the coaching aspects of the app. Many users express surprise at how much coverage they were missing during brushing sessions, before using the Oral B Genius X. However, some users report quickly becoming bored and using the toothbrush as a regular electric toothbrush without the bells and whistles of the app.

Negative reviews, while few and far between, report instability of the app, problems connecting more than one user to the app, and the volume of the toothbrush being too loud.

Should you buy the Oral B Genius X?

If you’re looking to up your brushing game from a standard electrical toothbrush, then the Oral B Genius X could be the right brush for you. Users who have been advised to improve their brushing technique by their dental hygienist will enjoy the unique coaching programs available on the app, while data junkies will love tracking their dental habits and patterns over time.

Users who want a quieter brushing session may find the Oral B Genius X to be a little too noisy for everyday use, while those wanting a simpler brushing experience may be put off by all the connected app whistles and bells.

If this product isn’t for you

If the Oral B Genius X sounds too noisy or high-tech for you, why not try the sonic Foreo ISSA 3 electric toothbrush? Beautifully designed, with a simple control panel and a quiet purr during operation, you’ll only want your phone in the bathroom to take a shelfie.

Or you could opt for the similarly priced Waterpik Complete Care 9.0. Combining a water flosser and sonic toothbrush into one compact unit, it offers three cleaning modes, 10 pressure levels for water flossing, and plenty of accessories to boot, making it great value for money.