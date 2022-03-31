Best massage guns 2022: Relieve sore muscles and increase flexibility

Finding the best massage gun is crucial for gym enthusiasts and people who regularly spend long hours in front of a computer. And it’s no surprise. The best massage guns use pulsating rhythm to help you target aching muscles, relieve pain and tension, and relax – all in the comfort of your own home.

There’s some early research to indicate they work too. A 2020 study into the effects of a five minute percussive massage from a massage gun found that it can increase range of movement by almost 20%, while the Cleveland Clinic recommends massage guns for warming up and cooling down during an exercise routine.

Our buyer’s guide takes a look at the top-rated massage guns available on the market, including devices that cost hundreds of dollars, guns that feature heated head attachments, massagers that come with connected apps and video tutorials, and more affordable models that simply get on with the job of pummelling those muscles.

So, whether you want to ease away tension, increase flexibility, accelerate recovery, or even improve your sleep, one of our top picks may be the perfect fit for your body. Once you’ve chosen, why not learn how to perform a trigger point massage ?

Best massage guns

Hypervolt 2 The Hypervolt 2 combines a powerful performance with a helpful app, to help you target your massage techniques and get the best results Specifications Weight: 1.8 lbs Battery life: 3 hours No of heads included: 5 Speed settings: 3 Today's Best Deals View at Competitive Cyclist View at Backcountry.com View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Five attachment heads + Powerful performance + Bluetooth-connected app Reasons to avoid - No carry case for massage gun - Pressure indicator can be hard to see - Noisier than some massage guns

The Hypervolt 2’s ergonomic design, ease of use, and Bluetooth connectivity gives a powerful massage experience. Its three speed settings go up to 3200 percussions per minute (PPM), while five attachment heads give you plenty of massage options, from general massage on large areas with the flat or ball heads, to targeting specific muscles with the bullet or fork heads. A cushioned head is also provided for sensitive areas such as the wrists and neck.

The real draw for the Hypervolt 2 is its connected app. Simply power up your massage gun and get to work following one of the many video tutorials available. The Hypervolt 2 automatically changes speeds and powers down in line with the videos, so there’s no fiddling around with buttons.

An in-built pressure indicator is another great extra that allows you to see how much force you’re applying, while a black zippered pouch holds all five attachment heads in one safe place.

The Hypervolt 2 is quick to charge in just a couple of hours, and gives up to three hours of use before needing to be recharged. At 1.8lbs it’s light enough to be transported to work, the gym, or on long-haul flights, and it’s approved as carry-on luggage too.

Easy to use and operate, the Hypervolt 2 is an affordable but effective massage gun that provides a similar experience to market-leading devices such as Theragun, without the expensive outlay.

Theragun Pro For users with a big budget and a demanding fitness regime, the Theragun Pro is the professional piece of kit all others aspire to be Specifications Weight: 2.9 lbs Battery life: 5 hours (2 batteries) No of heads included: 6 Speed settings: 5 Today's Best Deals View at Therabody Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Six head attachments included + Protective carry case + Smart, connected app Reasons to avoid - Heavier than many massage guns - Rotating arm leaked grease on first use - Loud during operation

The Theragun Pro is the jewel in the Therabody crown, and it’s no surprise. Its innovative design allows for multiple grip options, while a moveable attachment makes it easier to target hard-to-reach spots around the back and shoulders. Six head attachments and a sleek carry case are also included.

Two rechargeable Lithium-ion batteries provide up to five hours of use, while the gun boasts Bluetooth connectivity to the Therabody app. There are five speed settings and the gun has a stall force of a whopping 60lbs.

The app itself is hard to beat too. Users can connect their device and browse a huge array of video tutorials, routines and exercises to target fatigue, recovery, warm up and injury, as well as lifestyle-related exercises, such as working from home or relaxation.

The app also allows you to perfect the pressure you apply during operation, and adjust your speed settings automatically, taking any worries that you’re not ‘doing it right’ out of the equation.

If you have a big budget and a demanding fitness routine, or you have specific concerns you want to target and resolve with at-home massage, you probably can’t buy better than the Theragun Pro. However, it is heavy. Weighing in at 2.9lbs and fairly bulky in design, it’s not the easiest massage gun to move around the body. Some users report it’s just too big to be effective for them, while others complain that the motor runs too loud during operation.

Hypervolt GO Perfectly portable, the Hypervolt Go massage gun packs a punch without taking up too much room in your gym bag Specifications Weight: 1.3 lbs Battery life: 2.5 hours No of heads included: 2 Speed settings: 3 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at REI.com View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Small enough to take on the go + Light and easy to operate + Companion app with plenty of routines Reasons to avoid - Only two head attachments - No bag for attachments or carry-case - Doesn’t live up to ‘near-silent’ promise List

The Hypervolt Go aims to do everything larger massage guns do, with the bonus of being a gun you can throw into your gym bag, briefcase, or hand luggage. It’s super light weight at just 1.3lbs, making it easy to manipulate around the body and use for longer periods, while its slim size and ergonomic handle means it’s perfect for people with smaller hands that find larger massage guns unwieldy.

However, it’s not without its drawbacks. The Hypervolt Go comes with just two attachments – a flat head for larger areas and a bullet head for targeting specific muscles. Both are perfectly fine, but if you want something for sensitive areas, or a fork head for those long calf muscles, you’ll need to purchase them separately.

Quiet during operation, the Hypervolt Go reached a maximum of 54 decibels at its highest setting. That’s around the same as moderate rainfall, so it’s discreet enough to use at the gym, at work, or on a flight.

Users can also download the companion Hyperice app, which features plenty of video tutorials on the best massage techniques, as well as expert advice on improving performance and targeting areas that need more work. Unlike the Hypervolt 2 though, the Go isn’t Bluetooth-enabled, so it doesn’t pair with the app during operation. And it doesn’t feature a pressure sensor, so users will have to decide how much force they need to use themselves.

However, if you’re looking for an attractively designed massage gun that’s light enough to use for long periods without discomfort, the Hypervolt Go is ideal.

Recovapro Lite Sleek and chic, and with a useful carry case, the Recovapro Lite combines effective performance with attractive design Specifications Weight: 1.5 lbs Battery life: 3 hours No of heads included: 4 Speed settings: 5 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Available in a selection of colors + Handy, professional carry case + Quiet operation Reasons to avoid - No companion app available - Lower PPM than other massage guns - Charging mat seems unnecessary

The Recovapro Lite, like the HoMedics Pro Physio, and the Theragun Pro and Mini, comes with its own carry case. Everything can be packed up and stored neatly away in the case, which also features a soft leather charging mat.

The Recovapro Lite was one of the quietest guns we tested at home, clocking in at just 45 decibels during its lowest setting. That’s just a little louder than a library, so this gun is perfect for using in a quiet gym or at the office.

Sleekly designed, with a choice of colors available, the Recovapro Lite is just 1.5lbs, making it easy to maneuver across the body, or use for an extra long massage session. An ergonomic handle and single button allows users to power it on and off and toggle through one of the five speed settings.

With a top speed of 2800 PPM, the Recovapro Lite isn’t the most powerful massage gun on the market. However, with four attachment heads and ‘omnidirectional’ movement, this gun can get right down into those niggling aches and pains just as well as a more powerful device.

One drawback with the Recovapro Lite is its lack of a companion app, to help users get started on technique, and really get the most out of their massage gun sessions. If an app was readily available to use with the massage gun, the Recovapro would have scored higher for us.

HoMedics Pro Physio With optional heated or cooling attachments, the HoMedics Pro Physio targets problem areas and reinvigorates your body Specifications Weight: 2 lbs Battery life: Up to 5 hours No of heads included: 6 Speed settings: 3 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Six head attachments included + Heated and cooling options + Protective carry case Reasons to avoid - Heavier than many massage guns - No standard flat head attachment - Requires two hands to change speed

The HoMedics Pro Physio comes with no fewer than six head attachments, two of which use coolness and warmth to target specific aches and pains. It also comes with a well-designed carry-case, with molded cushioning to pack away the gun, and all the attachments, safely and securely.

The HoMedics Pro Physio comes with three speed settings, from a soothing 2100 PPM to a punishing 3000 PPM. It’s fairly quiet during operation, clocking in at a maximum of 54 decibels, which is no louder than moderate rainfall.

This massage gun was the only one we tested that came with a heated attachment head, so it’s difficult to compare it to others. However, the head was quick to warm up and the extra warmth gave a professional massage experience.

With six attachments to choose from, users will enjoy the variety of massages available with the HoMedics Pro Physio. However, at 2 lbs, the gun itself is fairly heavy compared to other massage guns, and it can get tiring maneuvering it around the body during a long session.

Despite its heft, it’s a well-made, thoughtfully designed piece of kit that should stand the test of time well. Users tend to agree, with many praising the gun for its sturdiness, and ability to ease away aches and pains after exercise, or a day spent hunched at a desk.

One drawback is the fact that there is no companion app or video tutorials for the HoMedics Pro Physio, so users will have to come up with their own tailored routines. However, it does come with a handy user guide that identifies key muscle groups, which attachments to use, and what level of intensity is best. Most people should be able to use this as a good starting point.

Theragun mini Compact yet powerful, the Theragun Mini is small enough to fit into any bag or purse, but lacks some features and functionality you’d expect at this price Specifications Weight: 1.43 lbs Battery life: 2.5 hours No of heads included: 1 Speed settings: 3 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Very portable + Carry case included + Simple and easy to operate Reasons to avoid - EmptNo Bluetooth connectivity to app - Expensive for limited functionality - Just one head attachmenty List

The Theragun Mini promises the Therabody experience in a portable, compact device that you can sling into your gym bag, hand luggage, or even your purse.

At just 1.43 lbs, the Theragun Mini is one of the smallest, lightest massage guns we’ve tried out at home. Its innovative triangular design fits perfectly in your hand, and the accompanying Therabody app can be downloaded and followed in the comfort of your own home. No Bluetooth connectivity, however, means this gun lacks the Smart, connected feel of the much more expensive Theragun Pro.

Available in a range of colors, including black, white, red, desert rose, and a PSG-themed device, the gun is simple and easy to operate, with a single power button powering the device on, and allowing users to toggle between the three speed settings.

It’s not the quietest massage gun you can buy. With a maximum decibel level of 62 decibels, around the same as a washing machine, it could be irritating in a quiet office or gym. Compared to the Hypervolt Go’s maximum of 54 decibels, for example, you might expect a quieter operation from a Theragun device.

With a maximum of 2400 PPM and an amplitude of 12mm, the Theragun Mini is not the most powerful massage gun you can buy either. And with just one head attachment included, it’s fairly simplistic in what it offers. However, users seem to rate it highly, with many praising its portability and convenience, as well as its performance and battery life.

How to choose the best massage gun

There is a huge variety of massage guns on the market, with new ones appearing all the time. Some devices feature heated attachments, while others connect to bespoke apps that show you how to get the right massage technique at home.

So how do you know what to look for, before splashing out on one that could potentially cost hundreds of dollars? Here are the key features to know about:

Speed (PPM) or power

When it comes to selecting a massage gun, look for one that provides you with a range of speeds or powers, especially if you’re a newcomer to percussive massage.

Size and weight

If you have small hands, limited mobility, or weak upper body strength, you may want to opt for a lighter device that you can handle more easily and for longer periods. An ergonomically-designed handle will also help you grasp the device and allow you to use it more effectively.

Portability

If you want to take your massage gun to the gym, work, or even take it on a long-haul flight, make sure it’s portable. A carry case or bag is a good extra to look for, and if you’re taking it on a flight, make sure it’s approved for carry-on luggage.

Additional attachment heads

A good range of attachments will allow you to work larger areas of muscle, as well as targeting niggles. Ideally you’ll want at least two – a flat or ball head for use across most muscle groups, and one for getting into specific areas, such as a bullet head. Cushioned heads are also great for tender areas around the neck and shoulders, while forked heads are just right for straddling those long muscles in the calves and thighs.