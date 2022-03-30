For users with a big budget and a demanding fitness regime, the Theragun Pro is the professional piece of kit all others aspire to be.

For users with a big budget and a demanding fitness regime, the Theragun Pro is the professional piece of kit all others aspire to be.

This Theragun Pro review takes a deeper dive into the massage gun that launched a brand new category of wellbeing devices, and a hundred imitators. We’ll be testing out its features and performance, and taking a look at how users rate their Theragun Pros too.

The first Theragun was created back in 2008 by chiropractor Dr Jason Wersland after he had a life-changing injury. Since then the company has grown to include a range of percussive devices, accessories, and topical treatments, as well as the Therabody app. The Theragun Pro is the company’s ‘professional-grade’ device with Bluetooth connectivity.

Like the HoMedics Pro Physio, the Theragun Pro features six head attachments. It has five speeds with a maximum PPM of 2400 PPM. Whilst this isn’t as high as some of its competitors, Therabody says its gun stands apart from its peers with a 16mm amplitude that reaches 60% deeper into muscles than other massage devices.

The massage gun also comes with a carry case to store the gun, charger, and head attachments.

Theragun Pro review: size and design

The Theragun Pro comes packaged in a recyclable cardboard box. Inside is a very expensive looking, sleek, gray carry case, with discreet Theragun branding. Inside the carry case is the gun itself, held securely within the molded frame. It’s clear no expense is spared in design from the off, which is good because this is a high-end massage gun that you don’t want to see damaged in transit. Beneath the case there is a battery charger and a zippered case containing the head attachments.

A mesh compartment in the lid provides space for the user manual, and an extra rechargeable Lithium-ion battery, so you have plenty of charge when you’re out and about or travelling. There is enough room left in the case to put your zippered case of head attachments and charger when travelling too.

The gun itself is heavy, weighing in at 2.9lbs. This makes it the heaviest massage gun we tested at home. Its design is a world away from the other, hairdryer-shaped designs we’ve tested too. Instead, its hollow triangular design allows the user to grip the device in a variety of ways, with the idea being that it reduces the strain on your forearms during use.

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

The gun also features a moveable attachment arm. Simply press the button below the arm to move it up or down into one of four arm positions. This can be useful for treating hard-to-reach spots around the back and shoulders.

An OLED screen displays speed, force, battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, while an attractive electric blue disc provides the only splash of color to the Theragun Pro. But overall, the design is sleek and expensive, if the device is a little bulkier than many massage guns.

Head attachments are pulled on and off quite easily, while the gun itself is easy to power on and switch speeds.

Six head attachments are included:

Standard ball: For overall use on large and small muscle groups

Thumb: For trigger points and lower back

Cone: For pinpoint muscle treatment, hands and feet

Wedge: For IT bands and shoulder blades

Dampener: For tender or bony areas

Supersoft: For especially sensitive or sore areas

The two batteries combined allow for around five hours of use without having to recharge. We didn’t have the time to test this fully at home, but found the massage gun charged quickly and gave a great performance during massage sessions, which totalled around an hour.

Theragun Pro review: functionality

The Theragun Pro features five speed settings, from a lower intensity of 1750 PPM to the highest setting of 2400 PPM. Users can select the setting they feel most comfortable with, if using the gun without the Therabody app. The stall force on this gun is 60lbs, which is higher than any other gun we tested. We used as much force as we could on our calf muscles and still couldn’t get the motor to stall.

The app itself is the jewel in the Therabody crown. Simply download it, set up an account, and turn on your device to connect it to the app. Within seconds you have access to a huge library of routines, videos, and programs, from guides for first-time users, to specific ailments, such as plantar fasciitis. You can even connect your health and activity apps, such as Strava or Google Fit, so the Therabody app can personalize the routines based on your fitness activities.

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

We tried out a few of the routines, including the 7-minute Work From Home routine. Useful graphics show you exactly how much force to apply, what direction in which to move the Theragun Pro, and when to switch your grip, although we found the grip instructions a little confusing. It’s probably better just to go with what feels comfortable for you.

The massage gun powers on and off at exactly the right times during the routines, and switches speed automatically. The routines also include time for stretching out muscles, which is a nice touch.

Theragun Pro review: performance

During all our massage gun tests, we measured the decibel levels of each setting to see how noisy the Theragun Pro was during use. The device comes with five speed settings:

Level 1: 1750 PPM

Level 2: 1900 PPM

Level 3: 2100 PPM

Level 4: 2200 PPM

Level 5: 2400 PPM

At level 1, using the dampener attachment, the gun clocked in at 70 decibels. Level 3 was 73 decibels and level 5 was around 75 decibels. At around the same decibel levels as a washing machine or dishwasher, even at its lowest level, this is not a discreet device for use in a quiet office or gym. In fact, the Theragun Pro was by far the loudest of all the massage guns we tested at home.

Theragun Pro review: what’s good about it?

We really appreciated how the Therabody app guided the user to apply more or less pressure, by featuring a meter that encouraged you to stay within the ‘optimal’ range. That’s one thing no other massage gun has been able to do effectively in our at-home testing. It’s incredibly useful, whether you’re entirely new to massage guns and don’t know how to use them properly, or an advanced user who just needs to check in on their technique from time to time.

We also enjoyed the closed-cell foam attachments. They feel softer than the molded head attachments that come with most massage guns, while still giving an effective massage. The Supersoft attachment felt incredible on sensitive areas too, so can be a great starter attachment for people new to massage guns, or people with sports-related injuries.

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

Theragun Pro review: what’s not so good about it?

Compared to smaller, lighter massage guns, such as the Recovapro Lite or the Hypervolt Go, the Theragun Pro is very heavy. A 7-minute routine was enough to fatigue the forearm, so a longer routine could be even harder to manage. Something to bear in mind if you haven’t got a lot of arm strength.

Also, we had some grease residue come out of the gun when we were adjusting the moveable arm for the first time, which was further reported in negative user reviews on Amazon. Not something you’d expect from a high-end massage gun like this.

Theragun Pro review: User reviews

The Theragun Pro gets an impressive 4.5 stars on Amazon with 85% of users giving it the full five stars. They particularly like its ability to rejuvenate tired muscles and improve their overall fitness levels. They also love the quality and design of the device, as well as the connected app, with one user remarking that the app “is a game changer”.

However, negative reviews cite the grease residue that we experienced during testing, poor customer service from Therabody, and the device’s loudness during operation. Some users also found it too heavy and bulky to use effectively for a long time.

Should you buy the Theragun Pro?

If you have a lot of money to spend and you want a powerful motor, a sturdy carry case, a moveable attachment arm and an app that can take all the thinking out of your massage routine, then the Theragun Pro is the right choice for you. It’s a no-brainer for people with a big budget and a demanding fitness routine.

However, it’s a very expensive device, and some users find the gun too bulky and heavy during use. So do bear in mind the weight - that 2.9 lbs is going to take some getting used to if you haven’t got a lot of upper body strength.

If this product isn’t for you

If you like the Therabody brand, but you’re looking for a cheaper, lighter version, then try the ultra-portable Theragun Mini. Compact, but powerful, it has three speed settings, a soft carry case, and a standard ball attachment. It’s also half the weight of the Theragun Pro, at just 1.43 lbs.

If you’re after a similar performance to the Theragun Pro, but have a smaller budget, the Hypervolt 2 combines a powerful performance with a helpful app, to help you target your massage techniques and get the best results.