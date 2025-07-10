The air quality in your home took a dip this summer? Then you can't miss this air purifier deal. The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 simultaneously helps cool the temperature, prevents the indoor air from stagnating and removes a wide range of indoor pollutants, including pollen and smoke — and right now, this excellent fan-purifier is 43% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale, and at its lowest price since the Black Friday sale last year. A perfect combination to help you breathe easier this summer.

We are big fans of this 2-in-1 appliance. We gave it a strong 4-star rating in our full Dyson Purifier Cool review, and for a whole two years, we named it the best option for cooling in our guide to the best air purifiers. It has now been superseded by the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1, but mostly because it was cheaper. This Prime Day deal, however, puts both of these Dyson devices on an equal price footing.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07: was $649 now $349 at Amazon Save $300 on the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 at Amazon. This sleek fan-purifier combo features a HEPA H13 filter, 350-degree fan oscillation, detailed air quality readings, and a host of smart features, including voice control and a connected app. Best suited for rooms up to 99 square feet.

Image 1 of 4 Our reviewer was impressed with the sleek design of the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07. (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

So, what makes this appliance so special? The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 features a 350-degree bladeless fan and a HEPA H13 filter capable of removing up to 99.97% of particles measuring as little as 0.3 microns, including pollen, mold spores, pet dander and other airborne allergens. Moreover, it offers detailed air quality readings, Auto mode and a host of useful smart features. For example, you can connect the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 to your Alexa or Google Home assistants. For less than $350, this fan-purifier is a real treat.

Mind you, this Prime Day deal applies only to the white/nickel color option. If you prefer something darker, the next best deal can be found at Best Buy and Dyson. Both of these retailers have just slashed the price of the black TP07 to just $399.99.

Key features: HEPA H13 filter, 350-degree fan oscillation, app and voice control, white/silver color, 78 dB maximum noise, Auto mode, Night mode

Product launched: April 2021

Price history: For the better part of this year, the price of the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 fluctuated between $449.99 and $499.99. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $349.99, which is the lowest price since Black Friday last year.

Price comparison: Dyson: $399.99 (black/nickel model) | Best Buy: $399.99 (black/ nickel model) | Home Depot: $449.99 | Target: $649.99

Reviews consensus: The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 is universally praised for its sleek, modern design, wide range of smart features and great air-cleaning performance in small to medium spaces. However, there are mixed opinions on its size and cooling capabilities, and most reviewers complained about its price tag and excessive noise levels at high fan speeds.

Live Science: ★★★★ | Tech Radar: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a premium Dyson fan-purifier at a reasonable price.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for something bigger and more powerful, or want a fan-purifier with temperature control.

