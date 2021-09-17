The Dyson Purifier Cool’s high price tag may not be suited to everyone’s budget, but its stylish design and high performance are impressive.

In this Dyson Purifier Cool review, we’ll be telling you all you need to know about this air purifier. Our review tests focus on the percentage of particles it removes from the air, at various settings, so you can see exactly how it improves your indoor air quality. We also test how loud the device is, the additional functionality, and the aesthetics of the unit. At the end, we'll tell you whether we think it's good value for money, to help you make an informed buying decision, because the Dyson Purifier Cool is an expensive machine.

Featuring an advanced HEPA H13 filtration system, the Purifier Cool has integrated sensors that analyze the air while the purifier is in use, and live results are shown on the LCD display. Dyson claims that the powerful filter can capture up to 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns (we have tested this claim below). The purifier also features an activated carbon filter designed to remove odors and gases.

Dyson Purifier Cool: Essential info 2 colors (white/silver or black/nickel) Dyson claims it's 20% quieter than the previous model Doubles as a cooling fan Pairs with Dyson Link app Compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Home Features a night mode Oscillates up to 350 degrees Energy Star certified 2 years parts and labor warranty

According to Dyson, only its purifiers have Air Multiplier™ technology, which means distant pollutants can be pulled into the machine, while purified air is pushed out into the room.

The purifier also features a fan to cool the room with purified air. Users can simply switch this feature off in cooler weather. 350-degree oscillation means that the purifier can be placed in the center of a room as well as at the edges.

A QR code that comes with the machine allows you to quickly access the user manual, register the machine, and access customer support. Users can also download and pair a Dyson Link app to the purifier to control and monitor air quality data. Compatible voice services, such as Alexa, allow you to turn the fan off and on and change the settings without having to locate the remote.

Dyson Purifier Cool review: How big is it?

Height: 41 (in)

Length: 4.72 (in)

Width: 8.7 (in)

Weighing in at just 11 lbs the Dyson Purifier Cool is light enough to lift with one hand when moving it about the room. A cord length of 6 feet gives you enough leeway to plug into most sockets without excess cordage cluttering up your space.

The Dyson Purifier Cool is designed to cover areas of up to 800 square feet, making it a good choice for homes with larger rooms.

(Image credit: Future)

Dyson Purifier Cool review: How easy is it to use?

(Image credit: Future)

The Dyson Purifier Cool is easy to set up and use almost straight out of the box. Simply fit the HEPA filters provided and replace the cover at the base of the machine before switching it on using the single power switch on the front.

The purifier features a small LCD display at the front of the model. The display switches between icons that show:

· Indoor Air Quality Index (AQI).

· Microscopic particles smaller than 2.5 microns, including smoke, bacteria, and allergens – shown as PM 2.5.

· Microscopic particles smaller than 10 microns, including pollen, dust, and pet dander – shown as PM 10.

· Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which the US Environmental Protection Agency defines as gases released from a range of sources including aerosols, paints, and cleansers.

· Nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) which is a gas primarily caused by road traffic outdoors, and tobacco smoke, candles, gas stoves, and wood-burning appliances indoors.

· Filter life, to show when the filter needs to be replaced.

Although the Dyson Purifier Cool does not provide an icon tracking 0.3-micron particles, users can be reassured it’s capturing these, as our at-home testing shows below.

Users can flip between icons using the remote control. Each icon reports in real-time while the purifier is active.

The purifier also features an auto mode, which allows onboard sensors to automatically detect particles and adjust settings to work efficiently, while a night mode dims the LCD screen and adjusts the purifier to its quietest settings. An in-built sleep timer can also be used to turn the purifier off at a preset time.

Users can also set the oscillation angle from a range between 45 degrees and 350 degrees using the remote control or the app, and choose between 10 settings alongside the auto and night modes.

(Image credit: Future)

Dyson Purifier Cool review: Performance

The Dyson Purifier Cool features a HEPA H13 filter, which means it should, on average, remove at least 99.95% of airborne particles. In our at-home trials, we tested ambient air quality before and after use of the purifier for 30 minutes, alongside a match smoke test and an incense smoke test for the same duration.

Using an air particle counter before, during, and after an ambient air quality test in a 30m3 sealed room, we found that the Dyson Purifier Cool captured 62% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns and 86% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns. This was after running the purifier for 30 minutes at a setting lower than 50 decibels (setting 6).

After leaving the room’s windows and doors open, and running the purifier on its highest level 10 setting, we found the purifier removed 96% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns and 95% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns. We also found it captured 100% of particles measuring smaller than 10 microns. Level 10 is unsurprisingly the noisiest setting, clocking in at around 73 decibels, which is about the same as a dishwasher.

Our incense smoke test tested how well the purifier performed at a lower setting versus a higher setting. At level 6, we found that the purifier removed 89% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns and 97% of particles measuring smaller than 10 microns. At level 10, the highest setting, the purifier captured 95% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns and 95% of particles smaller than 10 microns. At the start of our incense test, our air particle counter couldn’t measure particles measuring 0.3 microns, so great was their number! However, based on our readings taken at 15 minutes and 30 minutes, we can report that the Dyson Purifier Cool reduced these particles by at least 87%, so the true reduction is likely to be more impressive than this.

Finally, we burned a series of matches to test how well the purifier captures particles. At a level 6 setting, we found that the purifier removed 98% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns, 72% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns and 73% of particles measuring smaller than 10 microns. At a level 10 setting, we found that the purifier captured 95% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns, 96% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns, and almost 100% of particles measuring smaller than 10 microns.

Based on these limited tests, our results weren’t consistent enough to support Dyson’s claim that it can remove 99.95% of particles. However, it still performed well, often capturing more than 95% of monitored particles when used at its highest setting for at least 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Future)

Dyson Purifier Cool review: What’s good about it?

There are many things we like about the Dyson Purifier Cool. Its sleek and stylish design makes it a talking point in any room, and the neutral white and silver color scheme means it can blend in with most interiors. The packaging is recyclable, apart from the plastic shrink wrap protecting the cardboard box the purifier arrives in.

We also like that it can double up as a fan when the weather gets warmer and that the purifier is easy to control, either via the remote control, which attaches nicely to the top of the purifier with a magnet, or via the Dyson Link App, available on Google Play and Android. This allows users to activate, schedule, and monitor their machine, whether they’re home or away. An even bigger bonus is that users can control it using their voice assistant.

(Image credit: Future)

Dyson Purifier Cool review: What’s not so good about it?

Not all users will want an air purifier as big as the Dyson Purifier Cool and it’s one of the most expensive at-home air purifiers available to purchase. At its highest setting, the Dyson Purifier Cool can be noisy – we measured an average decibel level of 73 decibels on a level 10 setting.

Our at-home testing also showed we couldn’t support Dyson’s claim that this purifier removes 99.95% of particles. However, it still performed relatively well in tests.

Dyson Purifier Cool review: User reviews

The Dyson Purifier Cool scores an average of 4.2 out of five stars on Home Depot. Negative reviews cite problems with the sensors’ baseline readings, poor fan quality, and noisiness when in use.

Positive reviews praise the purifier’s ability to improve the symptoms of allergy sufferers, as well as removing bad odors. Customers particularly like the integration with smart devices, the auto setting, and the purifier’s stylish design, with one user commenting, 'It looks like a piece of art'.

(Image credit: Future)

Should you buy the Dyson Purifier Cool?

The Dyson Purifier Cool could be the right purifier for you if budget is not an issue and you’re looking for something stylish and sleek to add to your home and become a talking point for visitors. User reviews are, overall, very positive, especially from people who suffer from allergies.

However, it doesn’t come cheap, and it can be noisy on its most powerful settings. If you’re looking for a decent fan first and foremost, you may be disappointed at the Dyson Purifier Cool’s lack of power. But for those looking for an air filter that has the bonus of cooling your home, it may be just the thing.

If this product isn't for you

If the Dyson Purifier Cool isn’t for you, why not try the Levoit 400S? Smaller than the Dyson and less than half the price, the Levoit 400S also features a HEPA H13 filter and smart control.

If you’re looking for something just the right size for a desktop or shelf, then the Levoit Personal True HEPA Air Purifier may be the right choice. Its compact size and three-stage filtration system make it a perfect fit for any small space.