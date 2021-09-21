The Levoit H132 may not have all the bells and whistles of a smart air purifier, but its affordability makes it the ideal entry-level indoor air purifier.

In this Levoit H132 review, we’ll be revealing everything you need to know about this smart air purifier, from how well it works to improve your indoor air quality, to its best and worst features.

We’ve reviewed plenty of air purifiers, from the high end to the more affordable, so if the Levoit H132 isn’t for you, you’re likely to find one that suits your needs in our guide to the best air purifiers.

Featuring an H13 True HEPA filtration system, the Levoit H132 has a 3-stage filtration system, 3 timer settings, and a dimmable night light. It also comes with free shipping, a 1-year limited warranty, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Levoit H132: Essential info · Available from $89.99 · Covers up to 129 ft2 / 12 m2 · H13 True HEPA filter · High-efficiency activated carbon filter · Night light has 2 settings · Display Off function for lighter sleepers · Check filter indicator button · Quieter than 50dB, even at the highest setting · Small enough to blend in with any decor · Easy to operate almost straight out of the box

Because the Levoit H132 only uses a high-efficiency particulate air filter (HEPA), it doesn’t create harmful ozone in the home, unlike other types of air cleaners. According to the EPA, ozone can cause lung damage, worsen respiratory diseases and cause chest pain.

A high-efficiency particulate air filter in theory absorbs a large amount of dust, pollen, mold, and other particles such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can come from household chemicals such as paint strippers, cleaning supplies, and adhesives. It can also help to reduce unpleasant lingering odors around the home.

Levoit claims their purifier can trap 99.97% of fine particles that are 0.3 microns in size, including pollutants such as dust, pollen, and smoke. Three fan speeds allow users to choose quieter settings for nighttime or watching TV, and the dimmable night light makes this purifier a smart choice for kids’ bedrooms.

Levoit H132 review: How big is it?

Height: 12.6 (in)

Diameter: 20 (in)

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

Weighing in at just 6.5lbs, the Levoit H132 is light enough for any desktop or shelf and features a cord length of 6 feet.

The Levoit H132 covers areas of up to 129 square feet, making it a good choice for homes with small to medium-sized rooms.

Levoit H132 review: How easy is it to use?

The Levoit H132 pretty much works straight out of the box. Simply remove the plastic covering from the filter, reinsert and switch on using the power icon button on the top of the unit. Two more buttons allow you to control the fan speed and the nightlight, while a ‘Check filter’ indicator button lights up when the filter needs replacing. The simple controls are easy to use and operate, making this a good entry-level air purifier for the home.

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

Levoit H132 review: Performance

The Levoit H132 features a True HEPA H13 filter, which means it should remove at least 99.97% of airborne particles. In our at-home trials, we measured ambient air quality before and after use of the purifier for 30 minutes, alongside a match smoke test and an incense smoke test for the same duration.

Using an air particle counter before, during, and after an ambient air quality test in a 30m3 sealed room, we found that the Levoit H132 absorbed 76% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns, 76% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns, and 100% of particles measuring 10 microns. This was after running the purifier for just 30 minutes at the top setting which was averaging at just under 50 decibels (fan speed 3). 50dB is about the same level of noise as in an average suburban home.

Measuring the same particles after leaving the room’s windows and doors open, and running the purifier for another 30 minutes, we found the purifier absorbed 78% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns and 81% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns. We also found it absorbed 100% of particles measuring smaller than 10 microns.

Our match smoke test assessed how well the purifier absorbed particles released by burning matches. At the highest level setting, we found that the purifier absorbed 68% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns, 69% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns, and 66% of particles measuring smaller than 10 microns.

Finally, our incense smoke test evaluated how well the purifier performed after burning five incense cones simultaneously. The Levoit H132 performed much better in this trial. We found that the purifier absorbed an impressive 96% of particles measuring 0.3 microns, 87% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns, and 98% of particles measuring smaller than 10 microns.

Based on these limited 30-minute tests, our results show that the Levoit H132 falls some way below the 99.97% absorption expected from a device with an H13 True HEPA filter. However, running the air purifier for longer than 30 minutes may achieve better results.

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

Levoit H132 review: What’s good about it?

There are lots of things to like about the Levoit H132, from its affordability to its compact size. It’s easy to use and operate straight out of the box, and its neutral colorway and small size mean that it can blend into the background, unlike larger air purifiers.

We also like the added bonus of a night light, which has two settings. This extra feature makes the Levoit H132 an ideal air purifier for a nursery or child’s bedroom, along with the fact it runs at 25 decibels in the lowest settings, which is slightly louder than a whisper.

The unit also has a memory function, which means that it remembers its previous setting before powering down, including fan speed and night-light setting.

Finally, the convenient ‘Check filter’ function ensures you’ll never forget to replace your filters.

Levoit H132 review: What’s not so good about it?

The Levoit H132 lacks the wow factor of more expensive air purifiers, and limited functionality means users can’t pre-programme the air purifier to operate at set times or switch off after a period.

Unfortunately, the Levoit H132 didn’t quite live up to expectations when it came to testing how well it absorbed particles, consistently falling some way below the 99.97% expected from a device with an H13 HEPA filter. However, running the purifier for longer periods may yield better results.

Levoit H132 review: User reviews

The Levoit H132 scores an impressive 4.7 out of five stars on Home Depot. Negative reviews are few and far between, with one customer finding problems with the motor whining after a few weeks.

Most reviews are positive, with users praising the purifier as convenient and highly efficient at reducing the symptoms of allergies. Customers particularly like how quiet the purifier runs, even at the highest setting. Many users say the purifier worked so well to improve indoor air quality that they bought a second one for another room.

Should you buy the Levoit H132?

If this is your first foray into indoor air purifiers, you could do a lot worse than pick up a Levoit H132. Quiet, easy-to-use, and very affordable, it’s the ideal entry-level air purifier.

If this product isn’t for you

If the Levoit H132 isn’t for you, why not try the Levoit 400S? Larger than the Levoit H132, the Levoit 400S also features a HEPA H13 filter and added smart control.

If you’re looking for something with a wow factor, why not blow the budget on a Dyson Purifier Cool. A stylish and sleek air purifier, perfect for people who love their smart, connected devices.