The Dyson AM10 Humidifier is unique in its ability to purify water before it enters the air. It’s a great option if you’re concerned about air quality.

The Dyson AM10 Humidifier is unique in its ability to purify water before it enters the air. It’s a great option if you’re concerned about air quality.

In this review, we’ll explain all the features of Dyson’s AM10 Humidifier. Dyson humidifiers are some of the most expensive you’ll find available for home use but are unique in their ability to purify water before it’s vaporized.

Besides UV purification, the Dyson AM10 is a relatively simple humidifier. It includes a few features, like the ability to switch between a humidifier mode and a fan mode for all-year use, a sleep timer to set the machine to turn on and off at specific times, an auto mode that lets the machine choose a comfortable humidity level to regulate, and the ability to set your own target humidity between 30 and 70 percent. As this humidifier doubles as a fan, you can also change the amount of airflow on a range from 1 to 10.

Dyson AM10 Humidifier: Essential info UV light removes 99 percent of bacteria from water

Loop-shaped head evenly distributes moisture

Doubles as a fan for use in more humid weather

Ability to set target humidity

Auto mode

Sleep timer

Range of 172 square feet

Good with hard water

Sleek design

Remote control

With a big loop to spread air and moisture evenly across a room and a sleek body that comes in a few different color combinations, the Dyson AM10 Humidifier has a very modern design that looks great sitting on a shelf or dresser.

Although this humidifier has a relatively small water tank compared to other, cheaper models (holding 3.75 quarts, or slightly less than one gallon), the humidifier can run for a long time. Our tester ran it for 12 hours without needing to refill it. However, the small water tank can be a pain point, given the humidifier’s high price.

Dyson AM10 Humidifier review: How big is it?

Height: 22.8 (in)

Depth: 9.4 (in)

Width: 8.7 (in)

(Image credit: Future)

The Dyson AM10 Humidifier is slightly smaller in width and depth than other humidifiers our tester has reviewed, but stands tall thanks to the loop-shaped fan. You’ll want almost two feet of clearance from walls and furniture wherever you choose to place this humidifier.

Other than the height, the Dyson AM10 Humidifier easily fits into any space and can sit on a dresser or wide windowsill. However, the user guide recommends putting it on the floor roughly 3 and a half feet away from walls (but not directly on wooden floors, which are vulnerable to water damage).

The water tank is small enough to easily fill up in a bathroom sink, if you choose to put the humidifier in a bedroom. Our tester found the water tank easy to take off, fill, and replace.

When choosing a humidifier, it’s important to consider the size of the room you want to humidify. The Dyson AM10 Humidifier is best for bedrooms or small apartments, with an effective range of 172 square feet.

Our tester noted that the Dyson AM10 Humidifier has a large plug, meaning you’ll need a few inches of space between your outlet and wherever you choose to place the humidifier.

Dyson AM10 Humidifier review: How easy is it to use?

The Dyson AM10 Humidifier is easy to assemble. It comes in three large pieces out of the box, which simply snap into place. Even the remote can be part of the whole package, as the humidifier’s fan is magnetized to hold the remote in place when you’re not using it.

The remote is an essential component of this humidifier. As the base only has one button — a power button — you need the remote to set the humidity and use all of the humidifier’s other features. The simple controls make this humidifier intuitive and easy to use.

(Image credit: Future)

The remote only has six buttons: an on/off button, a button to toggle between the humidity and fan functions, a button to increase or decrease the airflow, a button to set a target humidity between 30 and 70%, a button to set a sleep timer, and a button to turn the humidifier on auto mode.

A simple pattern of lights indicates that the tank needs to be refilled, that the water is being treated, that the base isn’t level, or that there’s some problem with the machine. The user guide explains what all of these lights mean and gives you the number to call a helpline if needed.

Dyson AM10 Humidifier review: Performance

Unlike other humidifiers we’ve tested, the Dyson AM10 Humidifier doesn’t have multiple mist settings. Instead, it asks you to target a humidity level. The humidifier will run until your set humidity is reached and regulate the humidity from there. We tested the Dyson AM10 Humidifier on its highest humidity target of 70 percent.

(Image credit: Future)

The humidity in our tester’s room started at 35 percent. After one hour of use, it increased to 38 percent and then to 40 percent within the next couple of hours. Although this is a relatively slow increase of moisture compared to other humidifiers our tester has reviewed, the starting humidity was significantly lower. Our tester’s bedroom is also larger than the recommended room size, at 234 square feet, which can affect how quickly the humidifier increases the moisture in the room.

When on its lowest fan mode, the Dyson AM10 Humidifier is ultra-quiet, making virtually no noise as it runs. A decibel meter registered 27 decibels, but given that our tester’s room was 25 decibels at baseline, the humidifier effectively increased the noise level of the room by only two decibels. However, the fan gets noisier as you increase the speed. On medium speed, the fan registered 35 decibels, and it read 45 decibels on high. Our tester notes that the noise on any level was never louder than her air conditioner.

Dyson AM10 Humidifier review: What’s good about it?

The Dyson AM10 Humidifier's biggest advantage is its ability to purify water. Most humidifiers recommend using distilled or purified water instead of tap water to avoid bacteria growth and a white powder stemming from minerals in the water. However, the Dyson AM10 Humidifier is able to get rid of bacteria and minerals before the water gets vaporized. For those concerned about the potential air quality consequences of using a humidifier, this feature may make the Dyson AM10 Humidifier worth its price.

(Image credit: Future)

Other than the purification feature, the Dyson AM10 Humidifier is similar in its features and function to other high-end humidifiers we’ve reviewed. We like the ability to set a target humidity and to put the humidifier on auto mode, which lets you set it and forget it until the tank runs dry. Auto mode regulates the humidity of your room, keeping it at a comfortable and sanitary level.

We also like that the Dyson AM10 Humidifier can double as a fan. While other humidifiers will sit dormant during more humid summer months, the Dyson AM10 Humidifier can be used all year round.

Dyson AM10 Humidifier review: What’s not so good about it?

Given its price, we’re a little disappointed that the Dyson AM10 humidifier has a small water tank. While the small tank makes it easy to refill, it runs out more quickly than humidifiers with bigger tanks, meaning you’ll have to fill it at least once a day.

We also wish this humidifier had a larger effective range. For such an expensive humidifier, it can only humidify one medium-sized room. If you’re looking to humidify your whole home, you’ll need to supplement with other humidifiers.

(Image credit: Future)

Dyson AM10 Humidifier review: User reviews

Amazon users rate this humidifier a 4 out of 5 stars. People who like the Dyson AM10 Humidifier were impressed with how well it humidified the air and how it cleans the water before pushing it into the room.

If you've ever taken that liquid cold/flu medicine at bedtime, then you know what it's like to wake up after a few hours with dry mouth and feeling dehydrated. I took that med again last night but decided to turn on the Dyson. WOW, what a difference! I slept through the night and didn't wake up with a dry mouth or feeling dehydrated. Amazon customer

Other reviewers also shout out the humidifier for clearing up health issues from dry air and allergies, saying that the humidifier is "far worth every penny and more."

Those who were less impressed say that they expected more for the price. One reviewer found it frustrating to go through a tank of water a night and have to disassemble the humidifier every time to refill the tank. Others claim that the humidifier would stop working if you don’t clean it weekly as recommended.

(Image credit: Future)

Should you buy the Dyson AM10 Humidifier?

The Dyson AM10 Humidifier is an investment. It’s worth the price if you’re very concerned about a humidifier decreasing the quality of your air. If you don’t have air quality concerns, however, there are many much cheaper humidifiers that have larger water tanks and can effectively humidify your home.

If this product isn’t for you

If it’s not worth it to you to spend several hundred dollars on a humidifier, we’d suggest trying some of the more affordable ($70-$100) options. We like the Levoit Classic 300S , which has even more features than the Dyson AM10. This Levoit model can be controlled through an app, has an auto mode to automatically adjust to a comfortable humidity level, and an aromatherapy diffuser for essential oils.