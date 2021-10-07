Levoit LV600HH humidifier review

The Levoit LV600HH has everything you’d want in a humidifier, including options for both cool and warm mist and an aroma diffuser for essential oils.

In this review, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Levoit LV600HH humidifier, including the range of room sizes it can humidify, how quietly it runs, and the sensitivity of the built-in humidity monitor.

The Levoit LV600HH humidifier is one of the more expensive models you can buy from the brand but is well worth the price if you have a larger room to humidify. With a 1.5 gallon (6 liters) water tank and three mist level settings, this humidifier can run for up to 36 hours without needing a refill.

Levoit LV600HH: Essential info Warm or cool mist humidifier Water tank with six liter/1.5 gallon capacity Effective range of 430-753 square feet Built-in humidity sensor Ability to set and maintain a humidity level Remote control Aromatherapy essential oil diffuser Ultra-quiet Up to 36 hours of run time Filterless design

Other features include options to choose between both warm and cool mist, an essential oil diffuser for aromatherapy, a remote control to control the humidifier from across the room, a dual nozzle that twists 360 degrees, and the ability to set a preferred humidity level.

Available in either black or white, the Levoit LV600HH humidifier has a sleek design that can easily fit the style of any room. You can even turn off the lights on the display if you find the blue light interrupts your sleep. With a wide base and a small brush included in the box, this humidifier is easy to clean, which the user manual suggests doing every three days with a deep clean every two weeks to avoid bacteria growth.

Levoit LV600HH review: How big is it?

Height: 11.3 (in)

Depth: 7 (in)

Width: 10.5 (in)

(Image credit: Future)

The Levoit LV600HH is comparable in size to other humidifiers with water tanks that hold more than a gallon and easily fits on a dresser or counter. The water tank takes up most of the space, and depending on how big they are, you may not be able to fill the tank in your bathroom sink. Although we tested the humidifier in a bedroom, we had to carry the tank to and from the kitchen to fill it up.

When choosing a humidifier, it’s important to try to match the size of the space you’d like to humidify to the range of the humidifier. The Levoit LV600HH humidifier has a range of 430 to 753 square feet, making it great for larger rooms or as a single humidifier for small apartments.

(Image credit: Future)

Levoit LV600HH review: How easy is it to use?

The Levoit LV600HH is ready-to-use almost right out of the box. The only setup required is to fill the water tank, place the tank on the humidifier base, and set the nozzle into the top. Although the user manual suggests using filtered or purified water, you can use cold tap water but should watch for a white dust, which is a result of minerals like calcium and magnesium in the water going into your air as a mist. Distilled water has none of these minerals, but of course, costs more than water from your tap.

After filling the tank, it’s easy to start using the Levoit LV600HH humidifier. The front display has several simple buttons. A warm mist button adjusts whether the humidifier emits warm or cool mist, with three levels for heat—low, medium, or high. A mist level button sets how quickly the mist comes out, with setting 1 being low, setting 2 being medium, and setting 3 being high. A humidity level button allows you to set a relative humidity percentage so the humidifier will maintain that target level. A timer button allows you to set or cancel a timer, and an auto mode button lets you turn the auto mode on or off. Auto mode uses the humidifier’s built-in sensor to automatically adjust the mist level to maintain a comfortable humidity level.

A remote control that includes all of these same buttons lets you control the humidifier from up to 16 feet away.

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

Levoit LV600HH review: Performance

We tested the Levoit LV600HH humidifier on all three of its mist levels, checking the built-in humidity sensor against another sensor. On the highest mist setting, the humidifier raised the humidity in a 234 square foot room from 47 percent to 50 percent within the first hour. By the second hour, the humidity had risen to 53 percent and then stayed steady at about 56 percent for the rest of the day. Even on the highest mist level, the humidifier didn’t need a refill until the next day, running for more than 17 hours.

The lower two mist levels also quickly raised the room’s humidity. Mist level 2 raised the humidity from a starting 49 percent to 60 percent two hours later, and even the lowest mist level increased the humidity by six percent (from 60 percent to 66 percent), though we should note that we tested the lowest mist level on an already rainy and humid day.

(Image credit: Future)

Throughout every test, the humidifier was whisper-quiet. A decibel monitor registered only 31 decibels when it was running on its highest mist level, but given that we tested the humidifier in New York City, it’s important to understand that background city noise registers 25 decibels, effectively meaning this humidifier only added six decibels to the apartment’s noise levels.

Each of the buttons on the display is easy to understand and to use — each has a one-push design that lets you cycle between settings. The humidity level button starts at 40 percent and lets you increase the level by five percent up until 80 percent.

The only differences between warm and cool mist are the output and, of course, the temperature. Warm mist puts out more water per hour, which means it may increase the humidity more quickly. Our percentages are based on cool mist, which many recommend if you have small children or pets (as our tester does) who might harm themselves on the warm steam or heating element. Warm mist will also raise the overall temperature of your room, whereas cool mist does not.

Levoit LV600HH review: What's good about it?

Overall, the Levoit LV600HH is an excellent humidifier for many different needs. We like that it has a large range, a large water tank, and can run for more than 17 hours without needing a refill.

With the ability to switch between warm and cool mist, this humidifier is versatile to fit changing needs such as changes in the temperature (you can use warm mist in the winter and cool mist in the summer). It also has cool features like the ability to set a humidity level or a timer.

We also like the remote control that comes with this humidifier. If you’d like to use this humidifier in a bedroom or nursery, it’s easy to control from across the room as you’re laying in bed or reading a bedtime story. With so many buttons and settings, you can easily customize the Levoit LV600HH to your specific humidity needs.

(Image credit: Future)

Levoit LV600HH review: What's not so good about it?

As with any other humidifier, cleaning the Levoit LV600HH can be a pain. The user manual suggests frequent cleaning, meaning you should ideally clean the whole humidifier — including the tank, base, and the tube that sends the mist up — at least twice a week. Even though the user guide says this humidifier is easy to clean, it requires several steps and letting the water tank soak in white vinegar for an hour. However, you’ll find the same recommendations with other humidifiers.

Given all of its features, the Levoit LV600HH is a great buy for the price. That said, it’s still much more expensive than many other models. If you don’t want all the bells and whistles, a cheaper humidifier may be better for you.

We found that one of those extra features — the built-in humidity monitor — could be a bit too sensitive. Although the user guide suggests putting the humidifier 15 feet away from any walls, our tester wasn’t able to do that with the available space in her apartment. The result, as the guide warned, was that the humidity sensor was a few percentage points off from two other humidity sensors she used in the room (registering 70 percent humidity when the others registered 66 percent, for instance). If your space doesn’t allow you to keep the humidifier 12-15 feet away from a wall, you may run into trouble setting a humidity level, which depends on readings from the sensor to monitor the humidity.

Finally, we weren’t all that impressed with the aromatherapy feature. Although it’s a cool idea, putting only 2-3 drops of essential oil on a cotton pad under the humidifier didn’t seem to spread the scent around the room.

Levoit LV600HH review: User reviews

Amazon reviewers rate the Levoit LV600HH a 4.5 out of 5 stars. Those who were disappointed in the humidifier criticized its humidity sensor and how it can affect the automatic settings, as well as the design of the water tank. One customer on the Levoit website pointed out that the water tank design is not easy to use for elderly people or people who have strength issues in their hands. Although there is a handle to carry the tank, many reviewers find it uncomfortable and flimsy for a 1.5-gallon water tank. “You have to hold it [with] that tiny handle, flip it, pour water, flip it back, use two hands because the handle is off-center so the entire tank will not align with the unit,” one reviewer writes.

You can hardly hear it working and it’s maintenance-free Customer review

The majority of reviews, however, like this humidifier, especially for large rooms or for sick children or pets. Even experienced humidifier users, who have other models, like the Levoit best. Reviewers recommend it if you have trouble with dry air.

Should you buy the Levoit LV600HH?

The Levoit LV600HH is an excellent choice if you have a large room or small apartment that needs more humidity. It has a range of 430-753 square feet, a 1.5-gallon water tank, and can switch between warm and cool mist. With a filterless design, this humidifier is a little easier to clean than other models and would look sleek in any room.

However, it is more expensive than many other humidifiers. If you don’t care about features like being able to set a humidity level or to put the humidifier on a timer, you may want to look at cheaper options.