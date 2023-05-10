Levoit Vital 200s review

The Levoit Vital 200s wowed us with its efficient performance in our at-home testing, but its large, boxy design may not suit all users.

Why you can trust Live Science Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best ones for you. Find out more about how we test.

The Levoit Vital 200s is the latest air purifier from the Vesync-owned company. Well-known for its series of smart home devices, including air purifiers, dehumidifiers, vacuums and fans, Levoit aims to improve air quality in the home with intelligent devices that can be controlled via apps and voice control as part of a smart, connected home.

Key Specs Dimensions: H 19.8 in, W 15.6 in, D 8.5 in Weight: 13.2 lbs Filters: True HEPA 3-stage filter Max noise: 54 dBs Max power use: 50 watts Coverage: 380 sqft Modes: 4, plus pet mode, sleep mode and auto mode Warranty: 2-year limited Energy Star Certified: Yes Smart features: App and voice control

Designed for homes with pets, the Levoit Vital 200s features a large U-shaped air inlet and washable pre-filter to capture airborne pet fur and dander before it can clog up the H13 True HEPA filter. Levoit says their filter captures 99.97% of 0.3-micron particles such as dust, smoke, pollen and pet dander, while a high-efficiency activated carbon filter captures and neutralizes pet odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), fumes and other chemicals released by everyday household chemicals and cooking.

The Vesync app that comes with the Levoit Vital 200s allows you to connect to and control multiple Levoit air purifiers and other Vesync devices around the home. It’s also compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can set schedules, see air quality, turn the device on and off and change up the fan speed whenever you like, from wherever you want.

We tested the Levoit Vital 200s in our (dog and cat-friendly) home using a series of air quality tests over a week. Find out how we got on and how we rated this air purifier on performance, features, functionality and design. Plus, we look at how other users rate their Levoit Vital 200s.

We were really impressed with the overall performance of this air purifier, and it features in both our best air purifiers and best air purifiers for allergies guides.

Levoit Vital 200s: How we tested

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

During our at-home testing of the Levoit Vital 200s, we tested the ambient air quality of a bedroom measuring 140 square feet using an air particle meter. The air particle meter records air particles measuring 0.3, 2.5 and 10 microns. We checked the air quality before and after using the Levoit Vital 200s for 15 to 30 minutes on its auto setting, which automatically controls the fan settings according to air quality.

We also carried out two further tests, lighting matches and burning incense cones, and measuring the air particles before and after using the air purifier at 15 minutes and 30 minutes, to see how well it coped with larger air particles.

Levoit Vital 200s: Functionality

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

The Levoit Vital 200S air purifier has a range of features to improve your home’s air quality.

H13 True HEPA Filter and 3-stage filtration system: The True Hepa Filter is capable of capturing and filtering out 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns in size, such as dust, mold spores, pollen and pet dander. The washable pre-filter traps larger particles, such as pet hair, while the activated carbon filter helps to reduce odors and absorb gases released during cooking and cleaning. You’ll need to replace the HEPA and activated carbon filters roughly yearly, while Levoit recommends cleaning the pre-filter every 2 to 4 weeks.

The True Hepa Filter is capable of capturing and filtering out 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns in size, such as dust, mold spores, pollen and pet dander. The washable pre-filter traps larger particles, such as pet hair, while the activated carbon filter helps to reduce odors and absorb gases released during cooking and cleaning. You’ll need to replace the HEPA and activated carbon filters roughly yearly, while Levoit recommends cleaning the pre-filter every 2 to 4 weeks. Infrared sensor: This air quality sensor continuously scans air quality, allowing auto mode to adjust the fan speed as necessary to combat any rise of particles or save energy when air quality is good.

This air quality sensor continuously scans air quality, allowing auto mode to adjust the fan speed as necessary to combat any rise of particles or save energy when air quality is good. Smart control via app and voice control: Connecting the air purifier to your Wi-Fi allows you to control it remotely, set schedules and timers (1-24 hours), see real-time air quality and check filter life. You can also utilize the light detection feature that automatically adjusts the purifier’s fan speed to low and turns off the display on the unit, allowing a more peaceful night’s sleep if you have the purifier in your bedroom.

Connecting the air purifier to your Wi-Fi allows you to control it remotely, set schedules and timers (1-24 hours), see real-time air quality and check filter life. You can also utilize the light detection feature that automatically adjusts the purifier’s fan speed to low and turns off the display on the unit, allowing a more peaceful night’s sleep if you have the purifier in your bedroom. Sleep mode: Similar to the light detection mode, sleep mode uses a quieter fan speed and turns off the display.

Similar to the light detection mode, sleep mode uses a quieter fan speed and turns off the display. Four fan speeds and quiet running: With low, medium, high and turbo fan speeds, you can adjust your purifier whenever needed. Or you can let auto mode do the work for you in adjusting fan speed so you don't have to lift a finger. Fan speed sounds range from 24dB to 54dB, so even at its highest setting, the Levoit Vital 200s doesn't get any louder than a normal conversation.

With low, medium, high and turbo fan speeds, you can adjust your purifier whenever needed. Or you can let auto mode do the work for you in adjusting fan speed so you don't have to lift a finger. Fan speed sounds range from 24dB to 54dB, so even at its highest setting, the Levoit Vital 200s doesn't get any louder than a normal conversation. Pet mode: Designed specifically for homes with pets, Levoit says the Vital 200s’s pet mode is efficient at filtering out allergens from the air while conserving energy by running at high speed for 15 minutes, then 60 minutes at medium speed, cycling between the two settings.

Designed specifically for homes with pets, Levoit says the Vital 200s’s pet mode is efficient at filtering out allergens from the air while conserving energy by running at high speed for 15 minutes, then 60 minutes at medium speed, cycling between the two settings. Ease of use: Two handles at either side of the purifier allow easy lifting and moving around. At the side of the unit is the dust sensor feature. The unit measures 15.6 inches in width, 19.8 inches in height, and 8.5 inches in depth, so it won’t stick out like a sore thumb in whichever room you place it in. It weighs just 13.2 pounds, so it’s light and easy to move around.

Levoit Vital 200s: Design

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

At first glance, the Levoit Vital 200s looks like a dehumidifier or small air conditioning unit. Encased in white plastic and with a functional look and feel, it won’t win any design awards. Compared to the Levoit H132 or the Levoit Core 400s, it’s pretty boxy and utilitarian in design.

However, it’s still relatively sleek, with a durable white plastic casing. A glossy black control panel with touch-sensitive controls sits at the top of the unit alongside the air output vent, through which purified air is released.

At the front of the Levoit Vital 200s is the U-shaped air intake grill, through which the purifier sucks in air and cleans it using an H13 True HEPA filter. The filter is sandwiched inside the unit between a washable pre-filter panel and a high-efficiency activated carbon filter. The front cover simply pops off, so you can remove and clean or replace these filters when necessary.

Overall the Levoit Vital 200s offers a simple, no-frills design and aesthetic which will suit most homes.

Levoit Vital 200s: Performance

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

We put the Levoit Vital 200s air purifier through its paces with a series of tests. First up, we checked how well it improved ambient air quality. Using an air particle meter, we measured air particles before and after using the purifier for 15 minutes on auto mode, relying on the purifier’s intelligent sensors to adapt fan speeds as required.

We found the Levoit Vital 200s reduced particles measuring 0.3 microns by 80% after 15 minutes and 99.9% after 30 minutes. It also reduced particles measuring 2.5 microns by 75% after 15 minutes and 99% after 30 minutes. So far, so good.

Next up was the incense test. We burned three incense cones in a closed room for at least 10 minutes, then recorded the air particles. Incidentally, before we went back in to take the reading, the Vesync app highlighted that the air quality in the room was ‘bad’, even without the air purifier being powered on. So it’s clear the Levoit Vital 200s is monitoring air quality constantly.

Our reading after burning the incense revealed a considerable amount of larger (2.5 and 10 microns) air particles. Setting the purifier to auto mode once again, we took readings at 15 minutes and 30 minutes to see how well it tackled these larger particles. At 15 minutes, it had reduced particles measuring 2.5 microns by 97.9% and 10 microns by 99.9%, and we had already received an alert telling us air quality had returned to ‘good’ levels from the Vesync app. By 30 minutes, this had increased to 99.27% and 99.99%, respectively.

Finally, the match test. We burned a series of matches to assess how well the purifier absorbed harmful particles. At 15 minutes, we found 0.3-microns had reduced by 89.4%, rising to a reduction of 96.9% at 30 minutes. 2.5-micron particles had decreased by 86.6% at the 15-minute mark and then by 95.9% at 30 minutes, and particles measuring 10 microns had reduced by 98.7% at 15 minutes and 99.9% at 30 minutes.

We were seriously impressed by how well the Levoit Vital 200s performed during these tests - in just 30 minutes on auto mode almost all harmful particles were absorbed or neutralized and the air was fresh and clean. Re-running these tests on the air purifier’s Turbo setting, we found that removing particles took even less time. Although a little noisier - 54 dB - that’s still quieter than a household refrigerator, according to this decibel level comparison chart (opens in new tab)produced by Yale University.

Levoit Vital 200s: The good

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

We were astonished by how quickly the Levoit Vital 200s improved air quality during our tests. It worked efficiently to remove almost all harmful air particles in ambient air and those caused by incense and match burning.

We also enjoyed how quiet the air purifier was during operation. For the most part, auto mode worked at a whisper-quiet decibel rating of 24dB.

The Vesync app was super-easy to use in terms of adding schedules and timers, changing modes and fan speeds, but what we really liked was seeing real-time and historical air quality data. So you can look back at how your air quality changes throughout the day, allowing you to identify peaks in poor air quality and take action to improve it if needed. But of course, the auto mode can also help you tackle those peaks without lifting a finger.

Levoit Vital 200s: The bad

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

At $189.99, the Levoit Vital 200s isn’t the most affordable air purifier on the market or the most stylish. While we couldn’t fault its performance, it’s pretty big and boxy. Levoit also produces some sleeker air purifiers that are great performers, such as the Core 400s , so it seemed strange that they didn’t choose a similar style that looks great and performs well.

Some users may also prefer their air purifier to include an ionizer, which releases charged particles into the air to help neutralize pollutants. However, some ionizers can also produce small amounts of ozone , which can harm people with respiratory conditions. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency , ionizers are also less effective at removing particles of dust, tobacco smoke, pollen or fungal spores.

Levoit Vital 200s: User reviews

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

Users appear to be raving about their Levoit Vital 200s air purifiers. BestBuy users award it a five-star rating, with one BestBuy customer remarking, “We have seen a great difference in our home. With four cats, dust and a teenager, it really took care of odors, cat hair and dust. Runs quiet, quieter than I ever thought it would.” Another says, “Ok, I am a believer now in air purifiers. We originally purchased this as we have new puppies and wanted to help eliminate the slight ‘puppy smell.’ It not only did that but also got rid of the cooked bacon smell after breakfast that previously would tend to linger.”

Despite negative reviews being few and far between, some appliances may have individual faults. For example, a couple of Amazon reviews for the Vital 200s mention loud clicking noises coming from the motors during operation, while one other customer reports their air purifier’s air quality warning light is permanently set to red.

Should you buy the Levoit Vital 200s

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

Based on our at-home testing and comparing this appliance to other air purifiers, we can confidently say your home’s air quality will significantly improve if you purchase the Levoit Vital 200s.

If the Levoit Vital 200s product isn’t for you

If you’re impressed by what a Levoit air purifier can do, but don’t have the space or budget for a larger appliance, take a look at the Levoit H132 , a compact and affordable air purifier that’s suitable for homes with small-to-medium-sized rooms.

If you don’t have a pet, the Levoit Core 400s packs just as powerful a punch in terms of performance but doesn’t have a specific pet mode. We loved the sleek, circular design of this particular air purifier too.

If apps aren’t your thing, and you just want an air purifier that can clean air efficiently without all those smart, connected bells and whistles, then the Coway AP-1512HH could be the perfect air purifier for you. We liked the Eco mode, which worked well to power down the air purifier when air pollution was low, saving energy and money.