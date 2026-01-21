If you're on the lookout for a quality pair of over-ear headphones, Apple's AirPods Max are one of the best options around. The sound quality is excellent, they have highly effective noise-canceling modes, and if you're an Apple user, they will work seamlessly with your other devices. Better yet, the updated 2024 model is now available with $99 off the usual price.

Save $99 and buy the Apple AirPods Max for $449.99 at Amazon.

We tested the launch version and awarded them four out of five stars in our Apple AirPods Max review. Our reviewer was particularly impressed with the sound quality and levels of comfort. One gripe was that the original design used Apple's Lightning charging cable; however, the model offered here has been updated to USB-C for improved charging convenience and compatibility, aligning with the latest generation of Apple devices.

Image 1 of 4 Our reviewer was very impressed with the AirPods Max headphones. (Image credit: Lloyd Coombes) At 13.58 ounces, the AirPods Max are some of the heavier headphones around. (Image credit: Lloyd Coombes) The "case" isn't much of a case, more a cover that puts the AirPods into low power mode. (Image credit: Lloyd Coombes) The foam padding around the headphone speakers can be removed for easier cleaning. (Image credit: Lloyd Coombes)

The main reason to buy a pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones is their outstanding audio quality. In testing, we were very impressed with the rich and well-balanced output that worked exceptionally well whether listening to music, podcasts, or gaming.

With ear-cups constructed from stainless steel, the AirPods Max have a premium feel, though that comes with a weight penalty. At 13.6 oz (385 g), the AirPods are considerably heavier than their rivals; however, the well-designed headband means that weight is well-distributed, and our reviewer didn't find that it resulted in additional pressure on the ears.

He was less impressed with the supplied case, which is not really a case, but more a wrap-around cover. Using it is the only way to put the AirPods in low power mode, though. For reasons known only to themselves, Apple decided not to give the headphones a power switch.

Also missing is a 3.5mm audio port, which would give a wired connection to laptops, amplifiers, etc. That said, a USB-C to 3.5mm adaptor is available for around $35.

As you'd expect from an Apple product, the AirPods Max work extremely well as part of Apple's ecosystem. You can set up Apple's immersive Spatial Audio, the headphones automatically switch between different iOS devices, you can use Siri hands-free, and you can locate the AirPods via Apple's Find My feature.

Without the features above, the package is less attractive for Android users. The AirPods still give fantastic audio results, but a better option would be Sony's WH-1000XM5, which gets a five-star review from our colleagues at TechRadar.

Key features: Best-in-class audio quality, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, 20-hour battery life, two-hour charge time, noise canceling modes, Transparency Mode, Apple Spatial Audio, USB-C connection and five color options.

Product launched: Originally launched in 2020, but updated in 2024.

Price history: The Amazon price for the AirPods Max has fluctuated over the past 12 months. Its lowest price during that period was $399 for Black Friday, the current $449.99 price is the cheapest since then, and is matched by Walmart.

Price comparison: Amazon: $449.99 | Walmart: $449.99 | Best Buy: $499.99

Reviews consensus: The AirPods Max have a 4.6-star rating on Amazon from over 24,000 reviews. The headphones are well regarded for comfort, sound quality and noise-canceling. Their weight is a concern for some, though, with a proportion of users reporting that the headphones felt heavy on the ears.

Toms Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're an iOS user looking for a quality pair of noise-canceling, Bluetooth headphones at a great price.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't have other Apple tech, or you want something waterproof and workout-friendly.

