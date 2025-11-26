Love the stars but hate the cold? These 10 star projectors are the only ones we'd buy in the Black Friday sales

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are packed with impressive deals on star projectors, but how can you tell if a discount is actually worth it?

Every projector featured in this guide has been hands-on tested by our team, so you can explore our full reviews to see how each one performs. Some models use physical disks to project accurate, astronomy-based images of stars, planets and nebulas, great for learning and stargazing. Others are designed more for ambience, transforming your room with colorful lights and soothing celestial patterns.

Whether you want educational accuracy or atmospheric cosmic vibes, we're here to help you spot the real deals and choose the right projector for your needs.

Star projector reviewer Star projector reviewer Tantse Walter Contributing writer As Live Science's resident star projector reviewer, Tantse has tested almost every single star projector you can buy. Whether night light models for kids or scientifically accurate and realistic home planetariums, she's tried them all. There are certainly models Tantse would recommend avoiding; that's why she has curated this list of the best star projector deals for Black Friday.

Best coverage Save 55% FLITI Galaxy Lights Projector: was $49.99 now $22.39 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ FLITI's star projector boasts incredible coverage, transforming your entire bedroom ceiling into a stunning nebula. The build quality leaves a little to be desired, and the lasers aren't overly impressive, but for less than $25 to transform your entire space, we can't complain. ★★★★