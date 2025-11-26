Love the stars but hate the cold? These 10 star projectors are the only ones we'd buy in the Black Friday sales

Transform your home into a stellar starfield, and do it even cheaper now that these star projectors we have tested and recommend are up to 55% off for Black Friday.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are packed with impressive deals on star projectors, but how can you tell if a discount is actually worth it?

Every projector featured in this guide has been hands-on tested by our team, so you can explore our full reviews to see how each one performs. Some models use physical disks to project accurate, astronomy-based images of stars, planets and nebulas, great for learning and stargazing. Others are designed more for ambience, transforming your room with colorful lights and soothing celestial patterns.

Tantse Walter

As Live Science's resident star projector reviewer, Tantse has tested almost every single star projector you can buy. Whether night light models for kids or scientifically accurate and realistic home planetariums, she's tried them all. There are certainly models Tantse would recommend avoiding; that's why she has curated this list of the best star projector deals for Black Friday.

Pococo Galaxy Star Projector
Save $46
Pococo Galaxy Star Projector: was $125.99 now $79.99 at Amazon
The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is one of our top picks, offering bright, vivid projections and convenient rechargeable functionality. It's available in three colors, and this deal includes two interchangeable projection discs. It usually sells for $99 so the 'before' price has been inflated a little, but based on historic trends, it's unlikely this projector will drop below $79.99.

Read our full Pococo Galaxy Star Projector Review ★★★★★
Orzorz Galaxy Light
Best overall
Save $13.25
Orzorz Galaxy Light: was $59.99 now $46.74 at Amazon
A small saving, but this rechargeable device projects crisp, high-quality imagery just like the more expensive models. It's one of our favorites. It comes with five slides included, and you can easily find additional disks. Don’t forget to apply the 15% coupon at checkout to claim the full discount.

Read our full Orzorz Galaxy Light review ★★★★★ Featured in: Best star projectors

Dark Skys DS-FX
Save $25
Dark Skys DS-FX: was $114.95 now $89.95 at Amazon
Another disk-based projector that projects real images via small discs onto any surface. It is a great educational tool and the motor is nearly silent, making it perfect to fall asleep to to or accompany a space-themed movie.

Read our full Dark Skys DS-FX review ★★★½
Astronaut Star Projector
Best for kids
Save 47%
Astronaut Star Projector: was $49.99 now $26.56 at Amazon
To be transparent, this projector was once available for around $8, but that was quite a while ago. Since then, its popularity has grown, and so has the price. Even so, at under $30, it still offers excellent value and remains a fantastic choice for a child’s bedroom.

Read our full Astronaut Star Projector review ★★★★
FLITI Galaxy Lights Projector
Best coverage
Save 55%
FLITI Galaxy Lights Projector: was $49.99 now $22.39 at Amazon
FLITI's star projector boasts incredible coverage, transforming your entire bedroom ceiling into a stunning nebula. The build quality leaves a little to be desired, and the lasers aren't overly impressive, but for less than $25 to transform your entire space, we can't complain. ★★★★

Cadrim Star Projector
Great for gamers
Save 15%
Cadrim Star Projector: was $29.99 now $25.39 at Amazon
This little star projector It doesn't take up much space on your shelf and boasts technology that is in more expensive models. It operates super quietly so is a perfect sleep aid too. ★★★★

Govee Star Projector
Good built-in speaker
Save 41%
Govee Star Projector: was $89.99 now $53.19 at Amazon
This is the lowest price we've seen this projector at. It's a great projector with a good quality speaker. When we reviewed it, were impressed with the super-quick smart home connectivity and the pretty, bright and highly customizable lighting effects.

Read our full Govee Star Projector review (over on our friends at Space.com's website) (★★★★ ½)

Hommkiety Galaxy Projector
Great for learning
Save 36%
Hommkiety Galaxy Projector: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon
Our friends at Space.com awarded this star projector 5/5 stars. It provides an affordable alternative to the likes of the Orzorz and Pococo while still projecting scientifically accurate imagery, including constellations, nebulas and the moon and planets. A great tool for learning.

Read Space.com's full Hommkiety Galaxy Projector review ★★★★★

Dinosaur Egg Galaxy Star Projector
Best novelty shape
Save 31%
Dinosaur Egg Galaxy Star Projector: was $29.99 now $20.79 at Amazon
Great for young paleontology and space fans alike. The egg-shaped design is unique and it doubles as a nightlight when its 'lid' is on. For just $20, the quality is surprisingly good too. It would make a great holiday gift.

Read our full Dinosaur Egg review ★★★½
Pikoy Galaxy Star Projector
Save 24%
Pikoy Galaxy Star Projector: was $28.99 now $22.09 at Amazon
This palm-sized projector can transform the whole feel of your room. It might drop a couple more dollars over the next week but $22 is still a good price for this unit.

Read space.com's Pikoy Galaxy Star Projector review ★★★½

