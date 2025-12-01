7 Cyber Monday binocular deals to avoid (and 7 we think you should buy)
Don't get caught up in last-minute panic buying. We've spotted all the best Cyber Monday deals left over from the Black Friday weekend, but there are a few you should miss.
We have been searching high and low for the best binocular deals around and we have found many in the run-up to and over the Black Friday weekend. But in amongst the deals lurk disingenuous price tags. That isn't to say these binoculars aren't worth buying; it just means there is no rush to get them before the 'deal' ends.
Ideally, you'll have already decided on which pair you'd like ahead of Black Friday weekend, but we know not everyone is that organised, and these events tend to creep up on us. Here is a list of 7 of the best deals we have seen, and also 7 examples of deals that you can probably skip, especially if you need a little longer to decide which pair to go for.
You can see all of our favorite binoculars in our best binoculars guide and all of the best deals across the board in our Black Friday hub.
7 binocular deals to buy this Cyber Monday
'Real' binoculars don't come any cheaper than this. Sure, they won't win any awards, but they are perfect for slipping into your pocket for those 'just in case' moments on dog walks and camping trips.
Read our Occer 12x25 review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best compact binoculars, Best binoculars for kids
These are an excellent choice for skywatchers and for use in animal hides. They offer impressive 12x magnification and large 56mm objective lenses.
Read our full Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review
As seen in: Best binoculars, Best binoculars for stargazing, Best binoculars for kids (8x32 version)
Save $63 on these fantastic bird-watching binoculars. The ED glass almost completely eliminates any chromatic aberration (purple fringing), and the 8x magnification is easy to work with for birds in flight. They are great for the price, especially with the discount.
Save $65 on a pair of the best stargazing binoculars. These binoculars are well-suited to lunar viewing, thanks to their powerful 15x magnification and 70mm objective lenses, which soak up low light from the moon's surface.
Save $139 on these huge stargazing binoculars. About as close to a telescope as you'll get with binoculars. Their massive 25x magnification and 100mm objectives give incredible, detailed views of the night sky — but you will need to tripod mount them. Make sure you add the coupon at checkout.
Read our full Celestron 25x100 review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best binoculars for stargazing
Save $60 on our favorite stargazing binoculars. Their huge 20x magnification and massive 80mm objective lenses will give you excellent views when skywatching, but you will need a tripod to 'deal with' the 20x wobble.
Make sure you add the coupon at checkout.
Read our Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best binoculars for stargazing
Over $300 cheaper at Newegg than Amazon, these are the best image-stabilized binoculars. With 'L' glass from their camera lens lineup, the image quality was excellent. We gave these waterproof binoculars four stars in our full Canon 10x42L IS WP review ★★★★.
7 deals you should avoid this Black Friday weekend
Though we wouldn't hesitate to recommend these binoculars (they sit at the top of our best binocular guide after all), they are usually priced at around the 'sale' price. The price was hiked in October to make this look like a better deal than it is, so don't rush in to save some money, as the price will likely stay as it is beyond Black Friday Weekend.
We haven't seen a time when these binoculars have ever sold for $119.99. The most expensive we have seen was $105 for a couple of weeks in August.
Today, one of our expert binoculars reviewers said these were 'utterly rubbish'. We think that is all we need to say about them. They usually retail at around $120.
We gave the Celestron Regal 10x42 binoculars five stars in our hands-on Regal 10x42 review, but while this looks like an exceptional saving, the typical retail price is anywhere from $280-$340.
This is the 'non-ED" (Extra-low Dispersion) version of the Celestron Nature model above, which is a worthwhile deal, but this one is not really a deal at all. The sale price is $159.99, but it's been selling around $142 all year.
These binoculars usually retail at $35, so the savings aren't as big as they seem. They have a decent amount of reviews, so they might be ok for a spare pair for occasional viewing of the moon, but there's very little evidence to suggest you're getting a quality pair. We're skeptical of the 20x magnification claim, as this level of magnification would usually require tripod mounting for frustration-free viewing.
These are expensive binoculars from a relatively 'unknown brand.' They have only been on the market for a couple of months. That's not to say they won't prove themselves over time, but we'd wait for more reviews (like one of ours) before diving in. They don't appear to be related to the 'Ultimate Outdoors' brand, either.