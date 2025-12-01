We have been searching high and low for the best binocular deals around and we have found many in the run-up to and over the Black Friday weekend. But in amongst the deals lurk disingenuous price tags. That isn't to say these binoculars aren't worth buying; it just means there is no rush to get them before the 'deal' ends.

Ideally, you'll have already decided on which pair you'd like ahead of Black Friday weekend, but we know not everyone is that organised, and these events tend to creep up on us. Here is a list of 7 of the best deals we have seen, and also 7 examples of deals that you can probably skip, especially if you need a little longer to decide which pair to go for.

7 binocular deals to buy this Cyber Monday

Best for birdwatching Save 28% ($63.76) Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42: was $229.95 now $166.19 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Save $63 on these fantastic bird-watching binoculars. The ED glass almost completely eliminates any chromatic aberration (purple fringing), and the 8x magnification is easy to work with for birds in flight. They are great for the price, especially with the discount.

7 deals you should avoid this Black Friday weekend

Inflated 'before' price Save $56.58 Bushnell H20 10x42: was $119.99 now $63.41 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ We haven't seen a time when these binoculars have ever sold for $119.99. The most expensive we have seen was $105 for a couple of weeks in August.

Mixed reviews Save $52.37 Celestron Outland X 10x50: was $154.95 now $102.58 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Today, one of our expert binoculars reviewers said these were 'utterly rubbish'. We think that is all we need to say about them. They usually retail at around $120.

Not a true saving Save $19.96 Celestron Nature DX 8x42: was $179.95 now $159.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is the 'non-ED" (Extra-low Dispersion) version of the Celestron Nature model above, which is a worthwhile deal, but this one is not really a deal at all. The sale price is $159.99, but it's been selling around $142 all year.

Unknown quality Save $32.66 Flyant 20x50: was $59.99 now $27.33 at google.com Read more Read less ▼ These binoculars usually retail at $35, so the savings aren't as big as they seem. They have a decent amount of reviews, so they might be ok for a spare pair for occasional viewing of the moon, but there's very little evidence to suggest you're getting a quality pair. We're skeptical of the 20x magnification claim, as this level of magnification would usually require tripod mounting for frustration-free viewing.