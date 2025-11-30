Black Friday is the best time of the year to hunt for discounted activewear. At the end of a day, when else can you snap up a new pair of gym leggings or running shoes at half price or less? The problem is, a mad rush to secure the best fitness deals can easily lead to costly mistakes. A "bargain" that does not fit, perform, or suit your lifestyle is no bargain at all — it is just going to drain your wallet and clutter your wardrobe.

Trust us when we say we know a thing or two about activewear blunders. As fitness professionals with nearly 14 years of experience under our belt, we have done a fair share of those ourselves. The silver lining, though, is that you can learn from our experience. Below, you will find the five most common mistakes people make when shopping for activewear on Black Friday, plus a bunch of tips on how to avoid them. Follow these guidelines, and you are more likely to save money and find workout clothes that can genuinely enhance your fitness journey.

#1 Aspirations over reality

Shop for the athlete you are, not the one you aspire to be. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Do not worry, we have all done it at some point. We see a massive Black Friday deal on a pair of top-shelf running shoes or a heavy-duty hiking jacket and think, "This is it, this will finally make me the athlete I have always wanted to be." However, this aspirational shopping is almost always bound to end with buyer's remorse. That ultra-premium fitness gear will ultimately end up collecting dust if it is not useful or practical for your day-to-day activities.

The solution is to always shop for your current routine. Be ruthlessly honest with yourself and focus on the things you actually need and use the most. If you are a novice runner, for example, invest in a well-fitted pair of daily trainers first. That running backpack or premium running watch , as much as they may be enticing, can wait until you establish a good training routine and get a good understanding of what you actually want and need to rack up the miles successfully.

#2 Price over fit

Take advantage of a free gait analysis provided by many running shoe stores. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A $100 pair of running shoes for $50 sounds like a fabulous deal, doesn't it? However, that same shoe in the wrong size or not suitable for your foot type is a waste of $50. Plus, you are likely to get blisters, cause yourself muscle aches or even end up messing up your gait. When you focus primarily on the price, it is easy to ignore the two most important factors in activewear: fit and functionality.

The solution is to know your specs and stick to them at all times. When shopping for running shoes, for example, make note of your foot size, width, and arch type. If you are unsure, get a gait analysis (many running stores provide this service for free) and/or identify two to three shoe models that worked well for you in the past and look for models that closely resemble them.

When hunting for workout clothes, on the other hand, make note of your waist, chest and hip measurements and use them as your reference point, but also pay attention to the user reviews — they are the best source of information on the fabric quality and potential size discrepancies (for example, leggings made of high-compression fabrics often run small).

#3 Getting swayed by fake discounts

Make sure to check the price history; the deal may not always be as good as it looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The harsh truth is that Black Friday deals are not what they used to be. These days, many retailers engage in deceptive pricing tactics, hoping that the false sense of urgency will push you to make a hasty purchase. Unfortunately, it is a common practice to inflate the "original" price to make the discount seem larger than it really is. Do not get swayed by a fake deal — before you click "add to cart", make sure that it is the real thing.

The solution? First and foremost, research price history using price tracking tools, such as CamelCamelCamel for Amazon listings. Also, do not automatically discard older models. Activewear brands release new products annually, and often, there is not that much of a difference between last year's version and the current one (this particularly applies to running shoes). The prices, however, may differ wildly.

However, doing all this legwork yourself can be exhausting; sometimes it's better to concentrate on your exercise regimen and staying rested and well. That's why we have an entire team dedicated to finding you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the best fitness gear.

#4 Shopping with your eyes

Focus on the fabrics, not the looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not everything that glitters is gold — this statement could not be truer when it comes to activewear. That workout top may look great in the pictures, but it is not guaranteed that you will enjoy wearing it. Similarly, a pair of thick, non-breathable leggings designed for winter running will be stifling in a yoga class. Workout clothes are engineered with specific fabrics for specific purposes, and buying based on looks alone is a recipe for discomfort.

The solution is to always match the fabric to the intended activity. For example, moisture-wicking materials, such as polyester, propylene and nylon, are good for high-intensity endurance activities. That is because they actively pull the sweat away from your skin to keep you dry and comfortable during workouts. Compression fabrics, on the other hand, work better for gym-based resistance training — spandex being the main example here. If you are unsure whether a specific fabric will suit your fitness routine, look for clues in the product's user reviews. Many happy buyers are keen to share their experiences and provide pictures of themselves wearing it.

#5 Forgetting to check the return policy

Read the fine print and shop at retailers with an established return policy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many online retailers, particularly those selling heavily discounted items, shift to a "final sale" or "no returns" policy for Black Friday purchases. That amazing deal on shoes that are half a size too small? You might be stuck with them. It is also worth noting that certain items of clothing may not be returnable at all — sports underwear and bikini bottoms tend to fall in that category.

The solution is simple. Before you make the purchase, read the fine print and shop at retailers with an established return policy. Companies like REI, Zappos, and many dedicated running brands often stand by their products and allow returns or exchanges, giving you peace of mind if the fit does not turn out to be that great.