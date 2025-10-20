Missed Prime Day? Not to worry. The main event may have come to an end, but you can still save big on fitness gear and exercise equipment, and not just at Amazon, but also at Best Buy, Walmart and other major retailers. We have spotted some truly massive late-minute deals on treadmills, rowing machines, fitness trackers and running headphones, so snatch them up while they are still live.
You can trust us here — we have tried and tested most of the fitness products listed here, and we are keeping an eye on price drops to bring you only the biggest discounts out there. Without further ado, here are the top 10 fitness deals we recommend.
Where to find the best fitness deals
- Amazon: Save up to 81% on sports earbuds and running headphones
- Best Buy's Techtober Sale: Big discounts on Apple, Fitbit, Garmin and more
- Walmart: Top deals on fitness gear and cardio machines
- Johnson Fitness: Save big on home exercise equipment
Best fitness tracker deals
Save $170 on the Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart. Stylish, accurate and comfortable to wear, this iOS smartwatch comes with plenty of tracking features and a rich ecosystem of apps.
Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Amazon. An excellent choice for budget-conscious Android users, this all-rounder smartwatch is sleek, highly customizable and jam-packed with advanced features.
Save $288 on the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar, a bigger and bolder version of one of our all-time favorite GPS adventure watches. From an ultra-durable design and solar charging to advanced tracking tools, it has everything an outdoor adventurer may ever need or want.
Best running headphones deals
Save 32% on the Apple AirPods Pro 2. Compact and comfortable to wear, these earbuds offer up to 30 hours of battery life, excellent sound quality and seamless integration with other Apple devices.
Best rowing machine deals
Save $750 on the Echelon Smart Rower, a sleek foldable rower that we named the best the best option for small spaces in our guide to the best rowing machines. Not only is it space-savvy, but it is also quiet, durable and comfortable to ride.
Best treadmill deals
Save 29% on the Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill. One of the best walking treadmills we tested, it offers an excellent way to increase your step count at home, without making excessive noise or requiring much maintenance.
Save a third of its regular price — the Urevo E4W Walking Pad is exceptionally stylish, portable and easy to use, it is the best walking treadmill we tested, and one of the handful of machines in this price range that offer immersive app-based walking workouts.
Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience.
