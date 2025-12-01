The Apple Watch Series 11 has seen improvements in both its software and hardware, making it the best yet. While we are still waiting to publish our review of this model (currently in progress), you can check out a thorough review from our friends at TechRadar in the meantime. We'll put all of the pertinent details for you here, though.

Get the Apple Watch Series 11 from Best Buy or Amazon for $329 for Cyber Monday.

Compared with the previous Apple Watch Series 10, the Series 11 has seen several upgrades to health and fitness tracking, durability, and redefinements for everyday use. If you already have the 10, there's probably not much need to update. It is worth it if you have one of the older models, though.

The Apple Watch Series 11 offers the same thin profile as the Series 10, but with tougher glass for better durability and scratch resistance. The water and dust resistance (50m / IPX 6) remains the same.

The typical battery life has also improved, from 18 hours to 24 hours or 38 hours in low-power mode.

Andrew Willams Freelance Fitness Tech writer Andrew Williams is a freelance journalist based near London and reviewed earlier versions of the Apple Watch. He has written about tech for over a decade, contributing to sites such as WIRED, TechRadar, TrustedReviews, Wareable, Stuff, T3, Pocket-lint and many others. When he's not covering fitness tech, he writes about mobile phones and computing, as well as cameras.

Software-wise, additions to the Health and Wellness features have been made, notably improvements to the Sleep Score and Hypertension alerts. The latter is an algorithm-based alert to potential high blood pressure.

Tweaks have also been made to improve daily wearability and performance, including a new "Wrist Flick" gesture control, which lets users go back a step at the flick of a wrist. We must mention, though, that the added software functionality that comes with the Series 11 can now be downloaded onto the Apple Watch 10 and isn't exclusive to the 11. Existing health tracking, like ECG, SpO₂, fall detection, crash detection and cycle tracking, remains supported.

Over at Walmart, the Apple Series 10 is available for $279 at the moment; the extra money spent on the Series 11 is really paying for the extended battery life and 5G. It's also the newest model to hit the market, so if you like having the most up-to-date products, you can save today.

Key features: 5G connectivity (cellular models), 24-hour-38-hour battery life, durable screen (Ion-X glass with ceramic coating), a heap of health and wellness tools, including hypertension notifications, crash detection, and ECG, and additional gesture controls (Wrist Flick to go back a step).

Product launched: September 2025

Price history: The Apple Watch Series 11 has been on the market for between $389 and $399, so this discount is legit for Cyber Monday. It is likely the price will go back to normal after this event.

Price comparison: Amazon: $329 | Walmart: $369 | Best Buy: $329

Reviews consensus: This is a fairly new Apple Watch, but there are almost 800 ratings on Amazon. 89% of those score it five stars.

TechRadar: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You have a much older Apple Watch and will benefit from the added health tracking functionality.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already have the Apple Watch Series 10. The upgrades don't justify the cost, unless the extended battery life is a game-changer for you.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.