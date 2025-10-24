Looking for an ultra-advanced adventure smartwatch, but do not want to spend a small fortune on the Garmin Fenix 8? Consider the Garmin Enduro 2 instead. It is just as durable, advanced and rich in features as its more widely known counterpart. The Enduro 2 used to be just as expensive, too, but since it has been discontinued to make space for the newer Enduro 3, its price has been steadily dropping over the last few months. Now, this ultra-premium watch is the cheapest it has ever been.

The Garmin Enduro 2 has just been discounted by $81.95 at Walmart, bringing it to its lowest-ever price. Spend $2 more, and you can get a similar deal at Amazon.

Andrew Williams, our trusted reviewer, has given this watch a strong 4-star rating in his full Garmin Enduro 2 review, and if it were not for its sky-high price at the time of testing, he would have given it a perfect score. With this excellent Walmart deal, however, that one drawback is out of the window. Hurry, though, the stocks may run out any minute now.

Andrew Williams Live Science contributor Andrew Williams is a freelance journalist and fitness tech reviewer based near London, England. He has written extensively about smartwatches, mobile phones and computers for sites such as WIRED, TechRadar, TrustedReviews, Wareable, Stuff, T3 and Pocket-lint. He has reviewed nearly two dozen Garmin watches for Live Science, and is one of the biggest contributors to our guides on the best fitness trackers and best running watches.

The Garmin Enduro 2 has everything you may ever want or need from an adventure smartwatch, from an ultra-rugged design and precise sensors to solar-charging capabilities and advanced workout-tracking features. It is also rated 10ATM for water resistance, and thanks to its superb multi-band GPS, it will help you find the way even in the most remote corners of the planet. Hands down, this sleek watch is a real treat for outdoor explorers and endurance athletes.

However, what the Garmin Enduro 2 truly excels at is the battery life. It is one of the handful of adventure watches that can last up to 34 days on a single charge. With solar charging on top, that goes up to 46 days. Understandably, we named the Enduro 2 as the best option for long trips in our guide to the best Garmin watches. The best part? Now you can get this excellent watch for just $548 at Walmart.

Key features: 1.4in 280 x 280 MIP screen, 10 ATM water resistance, up to 34 days of battery life, titanium casing, 32GB internal storage, multi-band GPS

Product launched: August 2022

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Garmin Enduro 2 was $579.95, and for the better part of this year, it was typically priced between $649.99 and $599.99. Today's offer from Walmart brings the price down to $549.95, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $549.95 | Walmart: $548 | Best Buy: $749.99

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Enduro 2 is the crème de la crème of GPS adventure smartwatches. Not only is it exceptionally durable, accurate and jam-packed with advanced tracking features, but it is also surprisingly light and comfortable to wear. The best part? It lasts up to 34 days on a single charge, which is more than most other models on the market. Most reviewers gave the Garmin Enduro 2 a full five stars, despite its high price at the time of testing.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want an adventure watch that does not cut any corners.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for something less rugged and more budget-friendly (such as the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, an excellent mid-range sports watch that is now $73 off at Best Buy).

