Walking treadmills are an excellent way to ramp up your step count and stay active when the weather outside takes a turn for the worse. Plus, walking treadmills tend to be lighter and more portable, and typically cost less than the 'regular' treadmills designed for speedwork and endurance runs. The best part? Now that the Prime Day sale is coming to an end, you can get one of these clever machines at an even lower price. We have spotted quite a few good offers on treadmills so far, but in terms of value for money, we think this one takes the cake.

The Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill is now 29% off at Amazon, bringing its price down to just $206.99.

This cardio machine impressed us so much that we gave it a strong 4-star rating in our full Urevo Strol 2E Smart Treadmill review, and included it in our guide to the best walking treadmills. It is sleek, quiet in use and surprisingly well-made, and for just $206.99, this budget treadmill is a total bargain.

Anna Gora Health writer and personal trainer Anna Gora is a health writer and reviewer at Live Science, as well as a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with over 13 years of professional experience. She has personally tried and tested dozens of cardio machines, and is one of the largest contributors to our guides to the best treadmills, best rowing machines and best exercise bikes.

Image 1 of 5 The Urevo Strol 2E treadmill strikes a great balance between price, functionality and performance. (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora)

Now, the Urevo Strol 2E has some downsides, too. To start with, it is not a good pick for sprinters or taller individuals. This treadmill is best suited for walking and light jogging, and that is because its speed is limited to 6.2 mph (10 km/h). It has a relatively short and narrow tread, making it somewhat uncomfortable to use for individuals with a long stride, and its maximum user weight stands at just 265 lbs (120 kg).

However, you would be hard-pressed to find a better value in this price range. The Urevo Strol 2E outshines its competitors with a good quality build, a quiet, powerful motor, and connected apps, and now you can get this budget gem for just $206.99. But hurry, Prime Day has already finished, so we don't expect this deal to last much longer.

Key features: weight 58.64 lbs (26.6 kg), max user weight 265 lbs (120 kg), LED console, top speed 6.2 mph (10 km/h), horsepower 2.25 HP, remote control, safety clip, phone mount

Product launched: December 2024

Price history: For the better part of this year, the price of the Urevo Strol 2E fluctuated between $219.99 and $279.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $206.99, which is the lowest we have seen it since Black Friday.

Price comparison: Amazon: $206.99 | Walmart: $206.99 | Urevo: $289.99

Reviews consensus: The UREVO Strol 2E Smart Treadmill is generally praised for its space-savvy design, easy-to-use controls and great value for money, with many reviewers considering it one of the best budget-friendly options for small or crowded apartments. However, this treadmill also tends to be criticised for its short and narrow tread, and many testers were left underwhelmed by its smart features.

Live Science: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best walking treadmills

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for a walking pad or a basic 2-in-1 treadmill for casual runs.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are a seasoned runner looking to elevate your power, endurance and general exercise performance. The Urevo Strol 2E is a great budget pick, but it lacks the speed range and functionality of the more premium models. If you want something more advanced, consider the NordicTrack T treadmill instead — it is more powerful and richer in features, and now also 25% off on Amazon.

Check out our other guides to the best treadmills, best rowing machines, best exercise bikes and much more.