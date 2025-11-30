Apple recently unveiled its all-new Apple Watch Ultra 3, and as the flagship model when it comes to the Apple smartwatch range, it's also one of the most expensive and best fitness trackers on the market.

For Cyber Monday, we have spotted a massive discount on the superseded Apple Ultra 2 with $200 off — now at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

The Apple Ultra 2 is down to just $599.99, from the MSRP of $799.99, and that's the cheapest it's been since launching back in February last year. Therefore, we'd fully expect this price not to last much longer, and would suggest grabbing it while you can.

If the Ultra 2 is a step too far as far as price, then we have scoured the major online retailers and found alternative Cyber Monday Apple deals, including the Apple Watch Series 10 has a massive $150 discount at Walmart — down to just $279 from $429.

The Apple Watch SE (Gen 3) is down to just $199 from its MSRP of $249 on Amazon, and that takes the best-selling Apple Watch down to its best price since it launched back in September.

Save $200 Apple Ultra 2: was $799 now $599 at Amazon Save $200 on the Apple Ultra 2. Apple branded the Ultra 2 as the ultimate fitness, sports and adventure watch. It's now been replaced as the flagship Apple watch with the Ultra 3, but the differences are fairly marginal between the two watches, and this Cyber Monday Apple deal makes the Ultra 2 at this price a great buy. This discount deal is for the GPS + Cellular 49mm Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop or the GPS + Cellular 49mm with Titanium Case and Indigo Alpine Loop.

Save $150 Apple Watch Series 10: was $429 now $279 at Walmart Save $150 on the Apple Watch Series 10. Stocks are already running low on this deal, with the only option left available to buy being the small/medium band with GPS and the 46 mm case. This smartwatch has lots of features, including a larger AMOLED screen, advanced health insights, safety features and 50 m water resistance, plus added durability thanks to its crack and dust resistance.

Save 20% Apple Watch SE (Gen 3): was $249 now $199 at Amazon Save $50 on the Apple Watch SE (Gen 3). We've reviewed the Apple Watch SE, where we gave it four out of five stars. However, the Gen 3 version has more features, including sleep tracking and an upgrade in battery life and 5G capability, as well as having the S10 chip and various wrist gestures for improved ease of use. This offer is for the 40 mm case with GPS.

Andrew Williams Freelance Fitness Tech writer Andrew Williams is a freelance journalist based near London. He has written about tech for over a decade, contributing to sites such as WIRED, TechRadar, TrustedReviews, Wareable, Stuff, T3, Pocket-lint and many others. When he's not covering fitness tech, he writes about mobile phones and computing, as well as cameras.

Image 1 of 3 We reviewed the Apple Watch Ultra but the Ultra 2 is an even better option. (Image credit: Lloyd Coombes) We reviewed the Series 8 and gave it four and a half stars — the Series 10 boasts many more great features. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) We reviewed the Apple Watch SE but the SE (Gen 3) is a satisfactory upgrade. (Image credit: Apple)

While we haven't managed to get our hands on these exact models for review, we have reviewed previous models. In our Apple Watch Ultra review, we gave it five out of five stars, stating that it was the "best Apple watch yet". However, the Ultra 2 superseded this watch with more impressive features. And now that the Ultra 3 has been released, you can get the Ultra 2 for an absolute steal of a price at $599.99. What's not to love?

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we praised the software features which saw Apple enhance their fitness tracking approach. Plus, we put it as the best all-rounder in our best running watches guide. The Series 10 boasts more enhanced features again, such as a water temperature sensor, the S10 chip, wrist and flick gestures, slightly increased low power mode battery life and quicker fast charge.

The Apple Watch SE received four out of five stars in our review, with our review noting it would suit those "looking for a larger-screen Apple Watch without breaking the bank". Now, with a further $50 off a newer version of the SE range, the Watch SE (Gen 3), this Cyber Monday, this watch is more than worth the investment. You'll get even better features than that of the SE, including always-on display (which we highlighted the lack of as an irk in our SE review), sleep apnea notifications, wrist temperature, enhanced cycle tracking with ovulation estimates, 5G capability, S10 chip plus so much more.

Products launched: Ultra 2 September 2023, Series 10 September 2024, SE (Gen 3) September 2025.

Price history: These Cyber Monday deals make these Apple watches some of the lowest prices they have ever been.

Price comparison: Ultra 2 at Walmart $749 and Best Buy $599 | Series 10 at Best Buy $340 and Amazon $392 | SE (Gen 3) at Walmart and Best Buy $249

Reviews consensus: While we haven't reviewed these models, we have reviewed their predecessors, giving them between four and five stars. Being impressed as we were with the older models, we have no doubt these watches are worth getting, especially with such fantastic discounts.

✅ Buy it if: You are a keen Apple Watch fan and have been looking for a bargain for a while — these are some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen this weekend.

❌ Don't buy it if: You'd prefer a more serious fitness tracker. One of the best Garmin watches may suit you more.

Check out our other guides to the best fitness trackers, budget fitness trackers, smart rings, sleep trackers and much more.