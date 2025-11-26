Tired of dust, pet dander, smoke and other airborne allergens? Looking for an air purifier that is ultra-quiet, yet powerful enough to clean the air in rooms measuring up to 2,933 square feet? Boy oh boy, do we have a deal for you.

The Levoit Core 600S-P is now 31% off and at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. The same deal is also available at Walmart and Levoit.

Simply put, it is the best air purifier we have ever tested. We gave the Levoit Core 600S-P a near-perfect rating of 4.5 stars and named it the best option overall in our guides to the best air purifiers and best air purifiers for allergies. It also takes the well-deserved title of the best pick for large spaces in our round-up of the best air purifiers for pet owners. The Levoit Core 600S-P won our hearts with its exceptional air-cleaning capabilities and advanced smart features, and we loved how quiet and easy to use it was. Now that this air purifier is 100$ off, there has never been a better time to invest in this gem.

Best overall Save 31% ($100) Levoit Core 600S-P: was $319.99 now $219.99 at Amazon Save 31% on the Levoit Core 600S-P. With an advanced three-stage filtration system, ultra-quiet fans and coverage of up to 2,933 square feet, this smart-enabled air purifier is our top choice for large bedrooms, studies and living rooms.

Anna Gora Health writer and reviewer Anna Gora is a health writer and reviewer at Live Science. She has written extensively about the risks and dangers of poor air quality, tackling airborne allergies and how to choose the best air purifier. Anna has personally tried and tested over two dozen appliances and continuously updates our guides on the best air purifiers and best air purifiers for allergies.

Image 1 of 3 We reviewed the Levoit Core 600S-P air purifier in February last year. (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

The Levoit Core 600S-P is particularly well-suited for those struggling with allergies and respiratory conditions. Equipped with an advanced three-stage filtration system, this humble-looking air purifier is capable of removing 99.97% airborne pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. This means that it can easily combat pollen, dust mites, pet dander and many other allergens lurking in the indoor air. We know it for a fact — the Levoit Core 600S-P consistently removed as much as 99.9% of tiny airborne pollutants in our at-home tests.

It is also one of the very few air purifiers in this price range that are powerful enough to cover large spaces. The Levoit Core 600S-P can be used in rooms measuring up to 2,933 square feet, and that is almost unheard of for an appliance under $300. True, it may not be the most compact or best-looking air purifier out there, but when it comes to removing pollutants, you will be hard-pressed to find better value. For just $219.99? It is a steal.

Key features: True HEPA 3-stage filtration, max noise 55 dB, max power use 49 watts, coverage up to 2,933 square feet, sleep mode and auto mode, 2-year limited warranty, Energy Star certified, app and voice control

Product launched: April 2022

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Levoit Core 600S-P was $249.99, and for the better part of this year, the price sat at $299.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to just $219.99, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $219.99 | Walmart: $219.99 | Levoit: $219.99

Reviews consensus: Rated as one of the best air purifiers on the market, the Levoit Core 600S-P thoroughly impressed the reviewers with its powerful air-cleaning capabilities, ultra-quiet fans and user-friendly smart features. Many testers also praised its ability to reduce the severity of their allergy symptoms. The negative remarks, though few and far between, often revolved around its bulky design and expensive filter replacements.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best air purifiers, Best air purifiers for allergies, Best air purifiers for pet owners

✅ Buy it if: You want a quiet and efficient air purifier for large spaces.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for something smaller and more portable, such as the Levoit Core 300S-P (now 20% off at Amazon).

