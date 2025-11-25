The 'near-perfect' Blueair Blue Signature air purifier just got affordable

Looking for cleaner, fresher air at home? The Blueair Blue Signature air purifier is our top pick. It looks the part, it is powerful and it's highly effective at removing dust, pollen, smoke, and odors, making it a great choice for allergy sufferers or anyone wanting to improve indoor air quality. It's now even cheaper with this early Black Friday deal. It's especially good for animal lovers (which is why we have featured it in our best air purifiers for pet owners guide) as it eliminates the smells of 'wet dog', unwanted litter tray odors and well-worn pet bedding.

You can get the Blueair Blue Signature for $299.99 at Amazon now.

Why did we love it in our hands-on Blueair Blue Signature review? First and foremost, it did a superb job of removing odors and airborne pollutants. It offers smart features through the Blueair app, has four fan speeds, and covers rooms up to 705 square feet (65 sq m). It's also light enough to move around easily and can even double as a stylish side table. It's whisper-quiet in operation, too.

Anna Gora Health Writer Anna has tested many of the air purifiers that feature in our best air purifiers guide and deems this one as 'near perfect', which is quite the accolade.

Image 1 of 5 The unit can double as a small table. (Image credit: Anna Gora) Simple on-body operation, but there's an accompanying app too. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The Blue Signature performed very well in our tests. We were impressed. (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora)

We would have scored this unit the full five stars, had it not been for the premium price tag, but with this Black Friday deal, it's definitely worth shouting about. Grab a premium, good-looking air purifier at a great price. We'd hesitate to say 'jump in' at the RRP of $499.99, but at less than $300, we think it's worth it!

Key features: 4 fan speeds, quiet operation, dedicated app, washable fabric pre-filter, patent-pending OdorFence technology

Product launched: June 2025

Price history: The unit typically sits at around $450, dropping for sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday. It is now at its all-time low price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $299.99 | Best Buy: $299.99

Reviews consensus: We have only recently reviewed this unit, but it will be included in our best purifiers guide. It's currently in our best air purifiers for pets guide under 'the best for removing bad smells'.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best air purifier for pets

✅ Buy it if: You want a top-performing air purifier for large spaces. Especially if you are a pet owner.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to be hands-off with maintenance. You do have to clean and change the pre-filter regularly.

