The Garmin Fenix 8 is on every outdoor explorer's wish list this holiday season, and for a good reason. Ahead of Black Friday, this premium smartwatch has everything a professional athlete or serious hiker may ever need or want, from military-grade durability and dive-resistant build to exceptional tracking performance and on-watch topographic maps. There is only one problem — the price of this gold standard of adventure watches goes well into four digits. Well, not anymore.

The Garmin Fenix 8 is now $250 off and at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. The same deal is also available at Walmart, Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods.

To say that we love this watch would be an understatement. We gave it a glowing 4.5-star rating in our Garmin Fenix 8 review and named it as the best option for tracking workouts in our guide to the best fitness trackers. It also takes the top spot in our round-up of the best Garmin watches. It is a real treat for any fitness pro.

Anna Gora Health writer and fitness coach Anna Gora is a health writer and reviewer at Live Science, as well as a highly experienced personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach. She has vast knowledge of fitness trackers, having personally tried and tested a wide range of wearables over the last two decades. She has also written or co-authored our buying guides on budget-friendly fitness trackers, Garmin watches and smart rings.

Image 1 of 6 We reviewed the Garmin Fenix 8 in December last year. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams)

So, what makes this smartwatch so exceptional? First and foremost, the Garmin Fenix 8 is one of the toughest and most feature-packed wearables on the market. At the end of the day, how many other smartwatches can sustain extreme temperatures, falls from heights and scuba diving of up to 40 meters? Exactly. The Garmin Fenix 8 is a tough cookie, ready to take you through some of your wildest adventures.

Plus, it boasts some of the most comprehensive outdoor-oriented features of all fitness trackers that have ever graced our wrists. Whether it is the stacks of pre-loaded maps, reliable GPS navigation or excellent running route planners, rest assured the Garmin Fenix 8 will keep you on track, no matter where you are or what you are doing. For just $749.99, this smartwatch is not to be missed.

Key features: 1.4-inch 454x454 AMOLED display, multi-band GNSS, 10 ATM water resistance, dive-resistant up to 40m, titanium bezel, Sapphire Crystal screen protection, up to 16 days of battery life, 24/7 health and wellness monitoring.

Product launched: August 2024

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the 47 mm Garmin Fenix 8 was $799.99, and for the better part of this year, the price sat at $999.99. Today's offer from Amazon and several other major retailers brings the price down to just $749.99, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $749.99 | Walmart: $749.99 | Best Buy: $749.99 | Garmin: $849.99 | Dick's Sporting Goods: $749.99

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Fenix 8 is one of the best adventure watches ever made. With its excellent combination of military-grade durability, advanced tracking features and high-octane performance, this rugged beauty offers everything a professional athlete or serious outdoor adventurer may ever need or want. Reviewers all across the board praised the Garmin Fenix 8 for its sleek design, dive-ready water resistance, ultra-long battery life and a mind-boggling array of topographic maps, and many testers considered it their 'go-to' for tracking workouts. That said, they also complained about its sky-high price tag.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½ | Advnture ★★★★★ | Live Science ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness trackers, Best Garmin watches

✅ Buy it if: You are a professional athlete, diving enthusiast or outdoor explorer looking for an ultimate workout-tracking tool.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something more basic and affordable, such as the Garmin Instinct 3 (now 22% off at Amazon).

Check out our other guides to the best budget fitness trackers, sleep trackers, smart rings and much more.