Paramount Plus is offering one of the best streaming deals we've ever seen. Right now, this Black Friday streaming offer gives new and returning subscribers Paramount Plus for just $2.99 a month for two months.

That's a huge 77% off either the Paramount Plus Essential plan (usual price $7.99) or the Paramount Plus Premium (usually $12.99).

Save up to 77% on two months of Paramount Plus this Black Friday, just $2.99 a month.

For fans of nature documentaries, we believe Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services around, and it has an incredible library of nature documentaries. These include Elephant King, Aerial America, Tiger Tales, Epic Yellowstone, David Attenborough's Great Barrier Reef, and the brilliant Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs, and much, much more.

Elsewhere, science-themed content includes Earth From Outer Space — a mind-blowing look at the story of human progress over the last half-century from 250 miles up in space, and V-Day: Volcanic Planet, a fascinating (and slightly terrifying) thought experiment that imagines what might happen if all of Earth's volcanoes erupted at once.

Save 77% Paramount Plus: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Choose from Paramount+'s Essential plan (usual price $7.99), or Premium (usually $12.99), and pay just $2.99 for the first two months. If you're keen to try it out, your subscription is cancellable at any time, and makes this Black Friday streaming deal the same price as your morning coffee.

Image 1 of 3 Elephant King follows scientist Caitlin O'Connell as she studies the complex social dynamics and fierce rivalries within a Namibian elephant herd. (Image credit: Paramount Plus) Aerial America takes a thrilling flight across America, and a rare aerial glimpses of the nation's favorite landmarks. (Image credit: Paramount+) Tiger Tales is about the first hours of life for three tiger cubs at the National Zoo, documenting their journey from birth to their first swim. (Image credit: Paramount+)

We've mentioned a few above, but Paramount Plus has an incredible choice of nature documentary viewing, with other highlights including Isle of Chimps, Gorillas of Gabon, and Wildest California.

For movie buffs, there is a massive selection of animal-themed movies like Seabiscuit and The Black Stallion, plus disaster and science blockbusters, including Geostorm, Deep Impact, Interstellar, The Sum of All Fears, The Abyss, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

Sci-Fi, sports and comedy fans also have plenty to choose from, and Paramount Plus has all Star Trek content, including the original series and the new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Sport includes the NFL and UEFA Champions League football. Paramount Plus also has every episode of the outrageous South Park, now in its 27th season.

Key features: 77% discount, cancel anytime, award-winning original series, nature and science documentaries, movies and Sci-Fi content, 4K viewing, downloadable content, live TV and much, much more.

Price history: Before this deal, the cost of an annual subscription to Paramount Plus Premium would usually be $12.99. We have seen similar discounts in the past, but they don't come around very often. At 70% off, it's now $2.99 per month, this streaming deal represents incredible value for a streaming service that will always offer you something you can watch.

✅ Buy it if: You want to watch a wealth of popular nature and science documentaries, award-winning series and blockbuster movies for just $2.99 a month.

❌ Don't buy it if: Unless you already subscribe, then we can't really think of one, because at just $2.99 for either plan it's a steal.

